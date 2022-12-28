ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s apparent knee injury gets update from Jerry Jones

With the playoffs looming, health is of utmost importance for the Dallas Cowboys. In particular, the Cowboys cannot afford to lose quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed some time early this season with a thumb injury. However, amid the Cowboys’ 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Prescott appeared to injure his knee after a blow from Titans defensive end Demarcus Walker.
hotnewhiphop.com

Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines

The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Has Honest Reaction To Cowboys Win Over Titans

The Cowboys improved to 12-4 on Thursday night, defeating the Titans on the road. However, "America's Team" didn't look that impressive against an opponent that was resting Derrick Henry for Week 18. During this Friday's episode of "Undisputed" on FS1, Shannon Sharpe offered his thoughts on the Cowboys' win over...
NASHVILLE, TN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Insider: 10 Colts thoughts on a 38-10 beatdown loss to the Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Ten thoughts on the Colts' 38-10 loss to the Giants at MetLife Stadium: 1.I find the word "embarrassing" to be one of the more overused in sports. A loss itself is not embarrassing, because every game has a winner and a loser. A blowout is going to happen here and there against a great team. The game moves fast and guys slip up sometimes because they're human. But what's happening to this Colts...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Larry Brown Sports

Titans’ answer for which quarterback to play in Week 18 is clear

The Tennessee Titans have a decision to make for Week 18 of the NFL season, and it’s one that should now be clear. Tennessee on Thursday placed quarterback Ryan Tannehill on injured reserve. Tannehill has an ankle injury and will miss at least four weeks, which would prevent him from playing until the AFC Championship... The post Titans’ answer for which quarterback to play in Week 18 is clear appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Broncos' Courtland Sutton: No designation for Sunday

Sutton (hamstring) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game in Kansas City, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. Sutton picked up a hamstring injury Week 13 at Baltimore and sat out the next two games as a result. He was able to return this past Sunday at the Rams, hauling in five of seven targets for 64 yards on a 79 percent snap share. Fellow wide receivers Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and Kendall Hinton (hamstring) are questionable for Week 17 action, so if one or both sit out Sunday, Sutton could be in line for even more targets.
KANSAS STATE
CBS Sports

Cardinals' David Blough: Named as Week 17 starter

Blough will start Sunday's game in Atlanta with Colt McCoy bothered by concussion symptoms again, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Blough signed with the Cardinals less than three weeks ago and now gets the nod over Trace McSorley, who had three turnovers and only 4.8 yards per pass attempt in last week's loss to Tampa Bay. While not as mobile as McSorley, the 27-year-old Blough is likely at least somewhat more accurate as a passer, though he completed only 54 percent of his throws while going 0-5 as a starter for the Lions back in 2019. He didn't have much help in his Detroit days, and that could be the case again this Sunday with DeAndre Hopkins uncertain due to a late-week knee injury.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Browns' Amari Cooper: Sheds injury designation

Cooper (hip) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Washington, JP Finlay of NBC Sports reports. Cooper was kept out of practice Wednesday for rest purposes, but he logged limited sessions Thursday and Friday, which was enough to confirm his availability. His chemistry with quarterback Deshaun Watson has been slowly improving, as Cooper has raised his yardage total in each of Watson's first four starts, going from 40 in Week 13 to 72 in Week 16.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Cowboys' James Washington: Isn't suiting up again

Washington (coach's decision) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Titans, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports. For the second consecutive week, Washington won't be available as a result of a coach's decision. In his absence, Noah Brown and T.Y. Hilton are both slated to serve as rotational wide receivers behind starters CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup in Week 17.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Texans' Brandin Cooks: Misses practice Thursday

Cooks did not participate in Thursday's practice and was listed as "Not Injury Related - Personal" on the Texans' injury report. Cooks' absence was thus unrelated to the calf injury that forced him to miss three games before participating in last week's win over the Titans. He not only participated but caught the go-ahead touchdown against Tennessee. Houston offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton told Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle that he expects Cooks to practice Friday.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy