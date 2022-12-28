Read full article on original website
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways In TennesseeLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Cheating Girlfriend Humiliated in Front of Parents After Boyfriend Confronts Her in Crazy WayBriana B.Nashville, TN
Williamson Educators Nominated for National HonorAdvocate AndyWilliamson County, TN
Dollar General Makes $100,000 Donation to Sumner County SchoolsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
5 Top-Rated Hotels to Stay in NashvilleBryan DijkhuizenNashville, TN
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s apparent knee injury gets update from Jerry Jones
With the playoffs looming, health is of utmost importance for the Dallas Cowboys. In particular, the Cowboys cannot afford to lose quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed some time early this season with a thumb injury. However, amid the Cowboys’ 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Prescott appeared to injure his knee after a blow from Titans defensive end Demarcus Walker.
Dan Quinn Done in Dallas? Can Jerry's Wallet Keep Cowboys Coach?
Cowboys coach Dan Quinn is “where his feet are,” as he likes to say. And he is also where Jerry Jones’ wallet is. But another cycle is about to test that "love'' ... and maybe test that wallet.
hotnewhiphop.com
Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines
The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
Robert Griffin III sprinted off ESPN’s TCU - Michigan broadcast after learning his wife went into labor
Robert Griffin III has been an excellent addition to ESPN’s college football broadcasts the last two seasons, but Saturday during the College Football Playoff semifinal game between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU, he had to bail early — but had an excellent excuse. On one of...
atozsports.com
Lane Kiffin’s latest recruiting comments will have Vols fans shaking their heads
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin’s latest recruiting comments will undoubtedly have Tennessee Vols fans shaking their heads. After losing to Texas Tech in the Texas Bowl, Kiffin met with reporters and, as has become Lane’s custom this season, seemed to complain about NIL deals and other programs tampering with his players.
4 Tennessee Titans quarterback options for 2023
To say that the Tennessee Titans’ quarterback situation is a hot mess would be a subtle way to put it.
Shannon Sharpe Has Honest Reaction To Cowboys Win Over Titans
The Cowboys improved to 12-4 on Thursday night, defeating the Titans on the road. However, "America's Team" didn't look that impressive against an opponent that was resting Derrick Henry for Week 18. During this Friday's episode of "Undisputed" on FS1, Shannon Sharpe offered his thoughts on the Cowboys' win over...
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel might have accidentally given a hint about Tennessee’s new offensive coordinator
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel hasn’t hired an offensive coordinator yet to replace Alex Golesh (who left to become the new head coach at USF), but he might have given a big hint on Thursday about his plans to fill the opening. Heupel was asked about hiring an...
Insider: 10 Colts thoughts on a 38-10 beatdown loss to the Giants
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Ten thoughts on the Colts' 38-10 loss to the Giants at MetLife Stadium: 1.I find the word "embarrassing" to be one of the more overused in sports. A loss itself is not embarrassing, because every game has a winner and a loser. A blowout is going to happen here and there against a great team. The game moves fast and guys slip up sometimes because they're human. But what's happening to this Colts...
Titans’ answer for which quarterback to play in Week 18 is clear
The Tennessee Titans have a decision to make for Week 18 of the NFL season, and it’s one that should now be clear. Tennessee on Thursday placed quarterback Ryan Tannehill on injured reserve. Tannehill has an ankle injury and will miss at least four weeks, which would prevent him from playing until the AFC Championship... The post Titans’ answer for which quarterback to play in Week 18 is clear appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
When will Tennessee Titans play Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18? Here's the latest
The Tennessee Titans will play the biggest game of their season in Week 18. The Titans (7-9) visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (7-8) in Week 18. The winner of the game will win the AFC South and host an wild-card playoff game. With a loss, the Titans will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2018.
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel has a difficult roster decision to make that could have ripple effects for the Vols
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel has a potentially difficult roster decision to make in the coming days/weeks and that decision could have a major ripple effect for the team. Earlier this month, South Carolina running back Marshawn Lloyd entered the NCAA transfer portal. Tennessee is one of the programs...
Giants beat Colts to clinch first playoff berth since 2016
The New York Giants beat the Indianapolis Colts 38-10 to clinch their first playoff berth since 2016.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: No designation for Sunday
Sutton (hamstring) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game in Kansas City, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. Sutton picked up a hamstring injury Week 13 at Baltimore and sat out the next two games as a result. He was able to return this past Sunday at the Rams, hauling in five of seven targets for 64 yards on a 79 percent snap share. Fellow wide receivers Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and Kendall Hinton (hamstring) are questionable for Week 17 action, so if one or both sit out Sunday, Sutton could be in line for even more targets.
Tennessee Titans Get Crushing Injury News on Quarterback Ryan Tannehill
In a devastating development for the Tennessee Titans, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday that quarterback Ryan Tannehill's season is over. Tannehill has been placed on injured reserve. Schefter noted that Tannehill had ankle surgery last week. This may give him more time to recover and ...
CBS Sports
Cardinals' David Blough: Named as Week 17 starter
Blough will start Sunday's game in Atlanta with Colt McCoy bothered by concussion symptoms again, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Blough signed with the Cardinals less than three weeks ago and now gets the nod over Trace McSorley, who had three turnovers and only 4.8 yards per pass attempt in last week's loss to Tampa Bay. While not as mobile as McSorley, the 27-year-old Blough is likely at least somewhat more accurate as a passer, though he completed only 54 percent of his throws while going 0-5 as a starter for the Lions back in 2019. He didn't have much help in his Detroit days, and that could be the case again this Sunday with DeAndre Hopkins uncertain due to a late-week knee injury.
CBS Sports
Browns' Amari Cooper: Sheds injury designation
Cooper (hip) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Washington, JP Finlay of NBC Sports reports. Cooper was kept out of practice Wednesday for rest purposes, but he logged limited sessions Thursday and Friday, which was enough to confirm his availability. His chemistry with quarterback Deshaun Watson has been slowly improving, as Cooper has raised his yardage total in each of Watson's first four starts, going from 40 in Week 13 to 72 in Week 16.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' James Washington: Isn't suiting up again
Washington (coach's decision) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Titans, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports. For the second consecutive week, Washington won't be available as a result of a coach's decision. In his absence, Noah Brown and T.Y. Hilton are both slated to serve as rotational wide receivers behind starters CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup in Week 17.
CBS Sports
Texans' Brandin Cooks: Misses practice Thursday
Cooks did not participate in Thursday's practice and was listed as "Not Injury Related - Personal" on the Texans' injury report. Cooks' absence was thus unrelated to the calf injury that forced him to miss three games before participating in last week's win over the Titans. He not only participated but caught the go-ahead touchdown against Tennessee. Houston offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton told Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle that he expects Cooks to practice Friday.
