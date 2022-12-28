Hurricane Ian: Category 4 storm devastated west coast of Florida in 2022. Everything to know

On the morning of Sept. 28, 2022, Hurricane Ian made landfall in Cayo Costa , Florida, a barrier island west of Fort Myers in Lee County.

A Category 4 storm, Ian packed 150 mph sustained winds and 10-15 feet of storm surge, making it one of the strongest hurricanes to make landfall in Florida.

Ian slowly moved across the Florida peninsula, hammering the state with heavy rains and powerful winds, causing catastrophic flooding before exiting the state and into the open waters of the Atlantic as a tropical storm where it restrengthened and made its final landfall as a Category 1 hurricane in South Carolina on Sept. 30th.

Ian was Florida’s deadliest hurricane since 1935 and could also be the costliest.

Shrimp and Grit Fighting to save the Fort Myers Beach shrimping fleet after Ian's devastation

Just average?: Deadly Ian dominated 2022 hurricane season, which otherwise was routine

She's a survivor: Sanibel golf course's celebrity crocodile reappears after Hurricane Ian

Record price: Business, tech titans cut deal for most expensive home in Sanibel history, even after Hurricane Ian

What part of Florida did Hurricane Ian hit?

Hurricane Ian barreled into Southwest Florida with 150 mph winds when it made landfall on the small barrier island of Cayo Costa.

The storm thrashed parts of the western coast with intense winds and catastrophic storm surges before tracking over the Florida peninsula as a tropical storm and dumping flooding rain far inland.

What areas were hit the hardest by Hurricane Ian?

Fort Myers Beach , along with Lee County’s other barrier islands, including Pine Island , Sanibel Island , Captiva and the fishing village of Matlacha , took the brunt of Hurricane Ian’s assault on Florida’s coastline.

'Wiped off the face of the earth': Fort Myers Beach businesses start over post-Ian

'Everybody's ecstatic': 'Everybody's ecstatic': Captiva's 'Tween Waters re-opens to all Dec. 17; the causeway Jan. 1

Return to Sanibel Island after Ian: Smashed homes, slick ooze, and wondering how to rebuild

Ian’s deadly storm surge pushed the Gulf of Mexico as high as 15 feet above the normally dry ground on Fort Myers Beach causing death and devastation on the island.

Parts of the Sanibel Causeway collapsed and the Pine Island bridge was partially washed out, leaving residents disconnected from the mainland.

As Ian pushed inland, the storm surge caused severe flooding across Southwest Florida, including Fort Myers, Cape Coral and Naples.

'It's been harrowing': Volusia County residents recount ordeal of having to abandon beachfront condos

Ian’s ferocious winds and water flooded entire communities and left residents stranded in their homes.

Rainfall along and east of Interstate 4 totaled 10 to 20 inches or more, inundating the St. Johns River basin and other low-lying areas across Central Florida for months.

In Daytona Beach Shores , Wilbur-by-the-Sea and across Volusia and Flagler counties, Ian's storm surge collapsed seawalls and eroded beaches and backyards, leaving many oceanfront homes, condos and hotels damaged and unsafe.

'All the protection now was 100% gone': Man who lost Wilbur-by-the-Sea home talks rebuild

Volusia: Beachside residents, condos eager to repair 'tragic' erosion, seawall damage, but permits slow-going

How many people died in Hurricane Ian?

At least 144 deaths have been attributed to Hurricane Ian in Florida , five in North Carolina and Virginia, and three in Cuba.

Up to 60 people reportedly drowned in Florida, and at least 30 died partially as a result of existing medical conditions. At least 85 victims were 65 or older.

Hurricane Ian toll: Medical examiner reports give glimpse into hurricane dead in Lee, Collier

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Hurricane Ian: Category 4 storm devastated west coast of Florida in 2022. Everything to know