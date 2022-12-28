ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Florida cop Gregory Damon fired for dragging handcuffed woman into jail

By Olivia Land
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RCLdw_0jwh7Taa00

A Florida police officer was fired this week after being caught on video dragging a handcuffed woman into jail, authorities said.

Gregory Damon was let go by the Tampa Police Department on Tuesday following an internal investigation, the agency said.

Damon became the center of a scandal when he and other officers responded to the Tampa Family Health Center on Nov. 17 and arrested a woman who was sleeping outside the property and refused to leave.

The same woman, who has not been identified, was previously given a warning and arrested by Damon for trespassing at the same spot in October, police said.

Bodycam footage of the woman’s arrival at Orient Road Jail shows her refusing to exit the squad car. She is heard yelling “I want you to drag me!” at Damon, who subsequently grabbed her arm and pulled her across the parking lot.

Police said that the detainee was not injured during the event.

“Throughout the incident, the female repeatedly used vulgar and obscene language,” the agency said. “Rather than remaining professional, Damon himself made rude and derogatory comments to the arrestee.”

The TPD was reportedly alerted to Damon’s actions by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. He was relieved of his duties on Nov. 18, pending the outcome of the investigation.

“Professionalism is not only expected, it is demanded, in every encounter our officers have with the public, regardless of the arrestee being uncooperative or unpleasant in return,” Interim Police Chief Lee Bercaw said.

“This former officer’s actions were unacceptable and are not tolerated at this department, which is why we acted swiftly in initiating an internal investigation, relieving him of his duties, and ultimately terminating his employment.”

Prior to his termination, Damon had been employed by the force as a patrol officer since August 2016.

Damon’s firing is merely the latest in a series of scandals for the Tampa Police Department, which made headlines earlier this month when Chief Mary O’Connor flashed her badge to get out of a golf cart traffic stop.

O’Connor was subsequently placed on leave pending an investigation. She apologized for her “poor judgment” in a statement

“I have personally called the Pinellas County Sheriff offering to pay for any potential citation,” she said at the time.

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Florida business partners die after shooting each other in dispute at work, police say

Two Florida men killed each other in a deadly shootout at their shared business.  The shooting occurred Thursday afternoon at their business located at 3135 U.S. 92 East in Lakeland, Florida. While the Polk County Sheriff’s Office did not release the name of the business, a Google search shows Service On Site of Central Florida Inc., an auto service business, at the address.  The business partners, 31-year-old Akeido Bennett, and 39-year-old Xavier Figueroa, shot each other, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.  Bennett reportedly died at the scene of the shooting, while Figueroa attempted to leave the business in his truck, but died later from the gunshot injury.  “This was an avoidable tragedy stemming from a disagreement between business partners,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. “We all have an obligation to our friends, our families, and society at large to talk things out instead of turning to violence. These men would still be alive today, and their families would not be grieving, had they been able to work out their differences civilly.” Deputies said an investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
LAKELAND, FL
New York Post

Tom Brady leads Buccaneers’ comeback win over Panthers to clinch division

Tom Brady threw three touchdown passes to Mike Evans and orchestrated a fourth-quarter comeback as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched the NFC South by beating the visiting Carolina Panthers 30-24 on Sunday afternoon.  Brady, who also scored the clinching touchdown on a 1-yard sneak, was 34-for-45 for 432 passing yards as Tampa Bay (8-8) secured a home playoff game. Evans gained 207 yards on 10 receptions, reaching the 1,000-yard mark for the ninth consecutive season.  The Panthers (6-10) held leads of 14-0 and 21-10, but their late-season surge under interim coach Steve Wilks hit a fourth-quarter rough patch. If they had beaten...
TAMPA, FL
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
140K+
Followers
70K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy