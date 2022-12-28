ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Latest Idaho murders update: Students seen at Corner Club before slayings

By Yaron Steinbuch
New York Post
 4 days ago

A new image has emerged online that appears to show two of the slain University of Idaho students at a bar shortly before they and two others were knifed to death in their off-campus home.

The surveillance photo — posted Tuesday on Reddit — allegedly shows Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen inside the Corner Club in downtown Moscow in the early hours of Nov. 13, Fox News reported .

Police had previously confirmed that the 21-year-olds spent several hours at the joint before returning to their home, where they were killed along with Xana Kernodle, 20, and her boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20.

If accurate, the timestamp seen on the leaked security camera image is 1:32 a.m.

The two women are seen standing among a group of people – wearing the same clothes as Goncalves and Mogen before the shocking crime, which so far has yielded no motive or suspects.

A new image has emerged allegedly showing two of the slain students at the Corner Club shortly before being killed.
grabbagreenhornet via reddit
Police had previously confirmed that Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen spent several hours at the Corner Club before returning home.
James Keivom for NY Post

Authorities have said the two roommates were at the bar from about 10:30 p.m. Nov. 12 to roughly 1:30 a.m. Nov. 13, before stopping at a food truck and then grabbing a cab that drove them home, where they arrived just before 2 a.m.

Here’s the latest coverage on the brutal killings of four college friends:

Police said Kernodle and Chapin returned a few minutes earlier after they attended a party at the nearby Sigma Chi fraternity house.

Police have said the four students were killed between 3 and 4 a.m.

University of Idaho students, Madison Mogen (top left), 21, Kaylee Goncalves (bottom left), 21, Ethan Chapin (center), 20, and Xana Kernodle (right), 20, were killed in their off-campus home in November.
kayeleegoncalves/Instagram

On Tuesday, Moscow police Capt. Anthony Dahlinger told Fox News that investigators knew about the new image, though the source of the leak was unclear.

Police declined to verify its authenticity or comment about whom it shows, the outlet said.

A man behind the bar declined to comment to Fox News on Tuesday.

A flyer posted at a local business asking for help to find the person who killed the four students.
Kevin C. Downs for NY Post

“Our hearts are hurting,” the club said in a comment last month. “Hug your loved ones, call that friend you haven’t talked to for too long, be there for each other, travel home safely.”

On Tuesday, police said they believe someone is withholding information.

“Investigators believe someone has information that adds context to what occurred on the night of the murders,” police said, urging the public to continue sending in tips, photos, and videos “whether you believe it is significant or not.”

Police have received almost 12,000 tips and over 4,500 digital media submissions.

They also are continuing their search for a white Hyundai Elantra believed to have been in the area of the home when the murders occurred.

A white Hyundai Elantra seen in Oregon was confirmed to be unconnected to the crime.

