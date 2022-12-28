ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Tua Tagovailoa concussion confirmed as worries grow over Dolphins quarterback

By Jaclyn Hendricks
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wGvVm_0jwh7OQB00

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion in Sunday’s loss to the Packers , head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed Wednesday.

The third-yard quarterback entered the concussion protocol on Monday , and veteran backup Teddy Bridgewater will get the nod for this Sunday’s matchup against the Patriots. Tagovailoa suffered a frightening concussion against the Bengals on Sept. 29 and many suspected he suffered one four days earlier when he appeared wobbly after a hit against the Bills.

“This is a human being. I’ll do what the medical experts advise me to do,” McDaniel said Wednesday of Tagovailoa.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lmlgn_0jwh7OQB00
Tua Tagovailoa attempts a pass during Dolphins-Packers game on Dec. 25, 2022.
USA TODAY Sports

A slew of former players voiced concern for the 24-year-old after it was reported he was in the concussion protocol earlier in the week.

“It’s probably time to consider shutting it down (for the season) when you’ve had some episodes,” Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers told “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday. “As a competitor, that’s the last thing you want.”

Tagovailoa’s head appeared to hit the ground during a play in the second quarter of the Dolphins’ Christmas Day showdown against the Packers.

The former first-round pick is said to have concerned McDaniel when they viewed the film on Monday, according to NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe .

Per the report, Tagovailoa was questioned “about how he felt after a particular hit in the game,” and McDaniel noted “some inconsistencies about what he normally sees in Tua caused concern.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V6r1C_0jwh7OQB00
The play that Tua Tagovailoa is believed to have suffered a concussion on against the Packers.
Twitter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ajAlJ_0jwh7OQB00
Tua Tagovailoa during Dolphins-Packers game on Dec. 25, 2022.
USA TODAY Sports

Tagovailoa missed two games following the concussion against the Bengals and returned for an Oct. 23 matchup against the Steelers.

The Dolphins (8-7) will visit the Patriots (7-8) on Sunday. Miami defeated New England in Week 1, 20-7.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Mark Davis continuing to sink Raiders into dysfunction with Derek Carr treatment

Is Raiders owner Mark Davis intentionally committing organizational malpractice?  It sure looks that way. The team won 10 games last season and went to the playoffs as one of the league’s feel-good stories. Now, Davis seems intent on blowing it up.  Not only has quarterback Derek Carr been a productive player, but also he oozes passion, giving off the impression that he bleeds silver and black. He cares so much that he has been known to shed tears in postgame interviews.  Yet Carr, whose 91 consecutive starts (dating back to 2014) are second only to Tom Brady’s 108 among active quarterbacks, was benched...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Comeback

NFL player responds to fan who got wrong jersey as gift

We’ve all lived the experience, when someone gives us a gift that is just totally wrong. That happened to Detroit Lions fan Mitchell Borin. His mom got him a Calvin Johnson jersey for the holidays. One problem: It was definitely not a Calvin Johnson jersey. The legendary Detroit star wore No. 81. Borin received a Read more... The post NFL player responds to fan who got wrong jersey as gift appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DETROIT, MI
New York Post

Tua Tagovailoa wants to play if Dolphins make playoffs after latest concussion

It may not be up to him, but if the Dolphins make the playoffs, Tua Tagovailoa wants back in. Tagovailoa missed Sunday’s game against the Patriots after sustaining his second diagnosed concussion of the season, with Teddy Bridgewater starting in his spot as the Dolphins tried to hang on to one of the final playoff spots in the AFC. Despite the concerns about his health in both the short-term and long-term because of yet another head injury, Tagovailoa wants to play again this season if the Dolphins reach the playoffs, Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer reported on Sunday. “He would like to play this...
New York Post

Eagles’ Josh Sweat taken to hospital after scary neck injury

Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat was taken to a hospital Sunday after being stretchered off the field following a scary neck injury in Philadelphia. Sweat came around the edge to make a tackle on Saints running back Adam Prentice midway through the first quarter. His helmet made contact first with Prentice before Sweat remained face-down on the field, surrounded by teammates taking a knee as a cart eventually came out to get him. The Eagles said Sweat had movement in all extremities and was transported to a local hospital for precautionary reasons. Sweat, 25, is in the midst of a career year with 11 sacks and 15 tackles for loss. The 2018 fourth-round pick out of Florida State earned his first Pro Bowl nod last year when he had 7.5 sacks. The Eagles entered Sunday 13-2 as they tried to wrap up the top seed in the NFC – needing a win over the Saints to clinch home-field advantage and a first-round bye.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win

Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
New York Post

Raiders plan to attempt Derek Carr trade after unceremonious benching

Derek Carr may have played his final game in a Raiders uniform. While the veteran quarterback has been benched for the final two games of the season, with the Raiders starting Jarrett Stidham in his place, the Raiders are expected to explore trading Carr, NFL Network reported on Sunday. A decision on Carr’s future in Las Vegas could be expedited by his contract. His $32.9 million base salary for 2023 and $7.5 million of his 2024 base salary becomes fully guaranteed if he is still on the Raiders roster three days after the Super Bowl, per NFL Network. Trades cannot become official...
LAS VEGAS, NV
New York Post

The Post’s Serby Says NFL Awards goes against grain for MVP pick

The annual Serby Says NFL Awards rail against the continued bias toward quarterbacks in the voting for Most Valuable Player. Wide receivers and running backs are people, too. MVP Justin Jefferson, Vikings No receiver has ever won this honor, because a quarterback has won it 45 times since the AP began handing it out in 1957, and we all get why. Jerry Rice (64-1,078 with a career-best 22 touchdowns) received 30 votes in 1987 and finished six votes behind John Elway (54.6 completion percentage, 19 touchdowns, 12 interceptions). The Broncos were 10-4-1 and Super Bowl runners-up that year. The 49ers were 13-2 before losing to...
New York Post

Lamar Jackson’s impending contract standoff has the NFL talking, and scheming

In some cases, absence makes the wallet grow fatter. Popular instant reaction to Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s knee injury (sprained PCL) on Dec. 4 was that a second straight December spent watching from the sideline (sprained ankle in 2021) served as proof that the 2019 NFL MVP got burnt playing with fire by not signing a long-term contract extension during the first 22 months he was eligible. An “injury-prone” label would be used against him at the negotiating table. But then the Ravens got another look at Life without Lamar. One year ago, the Ravens averaged 20.2 points and went 1-5 during the...
BALTIMORE, MD
New York Post

Seahawks vs. Jets prediction: Can Mike White ignite New York’s offense?

The Jets and Seahawks were two of the early darlings in this NFL season amid surprisingly hot starts. Both have cooled considerably ahead of Sunday’s meeting in Seattle that could have serious playoff implications for both sides. The Jets find themselves as road favorites for just the third time this season as they look to avoid their first winless December since 1996, when they won just one game all season. Can their offense show some life against the Seahawks, who have lost five of six games ahead of this Week 17 tilt? Here’s how we’re betting Sunday’s contest, which kicks off at...
SEATTLE, WA
New York Post

Vikings vs. Packers predictions: NFL picks, odds and betting offers

Our NFL betting writer brings you his best Vikings vs. Packers predictions and picks for their NFL Week 17 showdown, which is live Sunday on CBS at 4:25 p.m. EST. The Vikings (12-3) edged the visiting New York Giants 27-24 in Week 16 behind Greg Joseph’s franchise-record 61-yard field goal as time expired. Minnesota, which has clinched the NFC North crown, currently is the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoff picture. Green Bay has won three in a row to keep its NFC postseason aspirations alive. The Packers (7-8), who are coming off a 26-20 victory in Miami on Christmas Day, are seeking to...
GREEN BAY, WI
New York Post

Jets vs. Seahawks prediction: Take flight with Mike White in Seattle

Two teams fighting for playoff berths will meet in Seattle on Sunday when the Jets face the Seahawks. The Jets have dropped four straight after a dismal effort last Thursday against Jacksonville. On a positive note, Mike White will return as starting quarterback. It’s positive any time the starting quarterback isn’t Zach Wilson, so White should give the offense a boost. The Seahawks also come into this game reeling after a hot start. Seattle has lost five of six and quarterback Geno Smith has cooled off, with five interceptions over that span. Check out more of the Best Sportsbook Promo Codes Though on paper...
SEATTLE, WA
New York Post

Giants vs. Colts: Preview, predictions, what to watch for

An inside look at Sunday’s Giants-Colts Week 17 matchup at MetLife Stadium. Marquee matchup Colts DT DeForest Buckner vs. Giants interior OL Pressure up the gut is always an issue, and the Giants are vulnerable in that area. Buckner is a savvy veteran, a 6-foot-7, 295-pound athlete with a proven track record from his four years with the 49ers and three with the Colts. He has 53 career sacks, including eight this season, to go along with 18 quarterback hits. Buckner had 1.5 sacks last week against the Chargers. The starting guards, Mark Glowinski and Nick Gates (with Ben Bredeson probably getting the bulk...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
New York Post

NFL Week 17 predictions: Texans a live home underdog

Home team in CAPS: Sunday TEXANS (+4) over Jaguars The Jags have gone on a nice recent run, but now they’re actually favored, a role they’ve failed to fulfill on three previous seasonal occasions. Trevor Lawrence needs to go turnover-free. The Texans are gunning for respectable season finish. GIANTS (-6) over Colts The Giants boast powerful incentive, as they can clinch a postseason berth with a win. Though they haven’t been blowing out anyone, the hosts are clearly superior to the Colts. Optimism reigns at the Meadowlands. Seahawks (+1.5) over JETS The Jets have settled on promising Mike White to make the most of their final two...
MINNESOTA STATE
New York Post

Jets’ first step after getting help: Beat the Seahawks

SEATTLE — The Jets were down for the count after losing to the Jaguars three days before Christmas in a nationally televised game. Then, a funny thing happened: Everything went the Jets’ way over the holiday weekend. The Patriots lost to the Bengals on Christmas Eve. The Dolphins lost to the Packers on Christmas Day. On Monday, the Jets got their best present when quarterback Mike White was cleared by the doctors to start the game Sunday against the Seahawks. “Everything that happened that needed to happen for us, it almost felt kind of like a sign, like a second chance almost,...
SEATTLE, WA
New York Post

Jim Harbaugh’s dad, Jack, appeared to question son for not calling timeout

Et tu, dad? It was a rough Saturday for the Michigan Wolverines, who couldn’t complete a comeback after falling behind early in a wild 51-45 College Football Playoff semifinal loss to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. Particularly rough, it seems, for Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, as his clock management late in the fourth quarter appeared to perplex his own dad, Jack. After TCU reached its own 21-yard line to pick up a first down, Harbaugh, possessing all three of his timeouts and trailing by six, opted to let the Horned Frogs take the clock down to about 1:10 and run their next...
ANN ARBOR, MI
New York Post

NFL Week 17 predictions: Giants vs. Colts, Ravens vs. Steelers picks

Action Network NFL analyst C Jackson Cowart is in his first season in The Post’s Bettor’s Guide. Here are his best bets for Week 17. GIANTS (-6) over Colts I’m as wary of laying a big number on the Giants as the next guy, but the Colts are an unmitigated disaster right now amid a blatant tank job that just keeps getting worse. Indianapolis has lost five straight, which includes the NFL’s third-biggest margin of the season (35 points) and the biggest collapse in league history (33 points). That’s to say nothing of last week’s 20-3 clunker, when Nick Foles threw three interceptions...
BALTIMORE, MD
New York Post

NFC South up for grabs in key Buccaneers-Panthers battle

The pillow fight that is the NFC South can be decided once and for all — for better or worse — on Sunday in Tampa. A win by the Buccaneers (7-8)  over the Panthers (6-9) at Raymond James Stadium, and Tom Brady and Tampa Bay will repeat as division champions and earn a postseason berth for the third consecutive year, regardless of what happens in the final week of the regular season. A win by the Panthers, who’ve won four of their past six games under interim head coach Steve Wilks, will elevate them into a tie with the Buccaneers with the...
TAMPA, FL
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
139K+
Followers
70K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy