Sioux Falls, SD

No foul play involved in fire that left one dead in Sioux Falls, police say

By Annie Todd, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 4 days ago
The autopsy results of a man who died Saturday in a shed fire found there was no foul play suspected, according to the Sioux Falls Police Department.

The Sioux Falls Fire Department was dispatched to the fire at about 2:45 a.m. Saturday at the 400 block of North Nesmith Avenue. A backyard shed was fully engulfed in flames and after extinguishing the fire, crews found a body inside.

The autopsy on the victim was completed Tuesday afternoon, Aaron Benson, a property crimes detective with the SFPD said Wednesday.

Detectives are continuing to work on identifying the body, and Benson said they had a lead.

The owner of the house told police they were unaware of anyone in the shed at the time and no one was supposed to be living there, Sioux Falls police spokesperson Sam Clemens said Tuesday.

