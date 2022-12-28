ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, MA

MSPCA welcomes new animals to the shelter for 2023

By Emma McCorkindale
 4 days ago

SALEM, Mass. (WWLP) – The MSPCA-Angell and the Northeast Animal Shelter (NEAS) have dozens of newly arrived cats and dogs that need to be in new homes early in 2023.

Hubcat the kitten finds forever home after trapped in truck tire

Dozens of cats and dogs from Tennessee, Texas, and Kentucky landed on December 27 in Massachusetts, according to a news release sent to 22News from MSPCA. The newly arrived animals include 16 cats from the SPCA of Texas in Dallas, Texas, and the Athens Animal Rescue Shelter in Athens, Texas, as well as 23 dogs from the Humane Educational Society in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and the Menifee County Animal Shelter in Frenchburg, Kentucky.

The dogs range from eight weeks old to two years old and are different breeds, including German Shepherds, Dachshunds, Shih Tzus, and Labrador Retrievers. The cats are ranging in age from 13 weeks to 10 years old and are mostly Domestic Shorthairs.

These new animals had been living in overcrowded shelters but have settled into the Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem, where they will remain until they can be adopted. The cats and dogs will be available for adoption after a 48-hour state-mandated quarantine and after they receive any medical care they might need. Those interested in adopting may monitor their website to see when they will become available.

Some of the dogs will be available for adoption at a discounted price as part of the MSPCA and NEAS Home for the Holidays adoption campaign, in which all dogs aged one year available for adoption for $100, which is a savings of at least $250 during December.

