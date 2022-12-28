Read full article on original website
WSMV
Hermitage family remembers grandmother killed in house fire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) — A fast-moving house fire ended in tragedy for a Hermitage family. They lost a beloved family member they tried to save Thursday. Mary Lou Bissinger, 78, died in the fire on Cortez Court while visiting her family for the holidays. Her grandchildren, firefighters say, tried pulling her to safety, but the fire and smoke had already overtaken the house.
One person dead after fire breaks out at Maury County home
While fighting a Wednesday night house fire in Maury County, first responders discovered a dead person inside the home.
WSMV
Crash in Midtown leaves one person dead
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a deadly crash from Friday night in Midtown. According to MNPD, the crash involved one vehicle and occurred around 10:15 p.m. on Friday in front of the Hutton Hotel on West End Avenue. Police confirmed one person died in the crash...
WSMV
One dead in Williamson Co. fatal fire
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) – One person was found dead after a house fire in Williamson County on Thursday. The Arrington Volunteer Fire Department said heavy smoke on Murfreesboro Road led them to a home with smoke and flames coming from it. As crews worked to put out the fire, one person was found dead. They have not yet been identified.
I-65 in Nashville reopens after death investigation
Alternate routes were needed early Saturday morning as Metro Police investigated a death on Interstate 65 South between Briley Parkway and the I-65/I-24 merger.
WSMV
Pedestrian killed in Midtown Friday night
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were called to a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on Friday night in Midtown. According to MNPD, 76-year-old William Smith Jr., of Waterloo, Iowa, was attempting to cross West End Avenue around 10:15 p.m. on Friday night when he was struck by a hotel passenger van. Smith was walking with his family when he decided to cross the road, unable to hear his family’s attempts to stop him due to the rain.
WSMV
Nashville’s 911 center gets back-up computer system after Christmas Day bombing
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two years ago, on the day of the Christmas bombing, AT&T phone lines went down impacting all calls to Nashville’s 911 center. It stopped person-to-person communication, but it did not cut off the computer-aided dispatch, or CAD, system where calls are recorded. If the chain-linked...
WSMV
Mt. Juliet teen dies weeks after crash
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Mt. Juliet teenager has died more than three weeks after she was involved in a crash in Wilson County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed 16-year-old Ambria McGregor died Thursday. McGregor and a 15-year-old were involved in a single-vehicle crash on Kershaw Drive on...
Crews on scene of deadly I-40 crash in Dickson County
The Tennessee Highway Patrol says one vehicle was involved in the crash.
WKRN
Mt. Juliet student fighting for her life after car crash dies in hospital
A Green Hill High School student who was injured in a car crash earlier this month has died, according to the Hermitage Church of the Nazarene. Mt. Juliet student fighting for her life after car …. A Green Hill High School student who was injured in a car crash earlier...
WSMV
Bellevue antique shop robbed
BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Police are looking for burglary suspects who employees say robbed a Bellevue antique shop the day after Christmas. Early Monday morning, 70 South Antiques had “very specific items” stolen in just under three minutes, according to a Facebook post. Surveillance video caught the...
WSMV
Pothole season could start early amid unsettled weather
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The recent change in weather is creating one word drivers don’t like to hear: potholes. Several parts of Nashville are seeing some potholes form, and people say their cars are noticing as well. Drivers are hoping they don’t see as many potholes like after last...
WKRN
Franklin Police operation nets 65 arrests
The operation was called "Not In Our Mall" and took place in the weeks prior to Christmas Day, according to Franklin Police. The operation was called "Not In Our Mall" and took place in the weeks prior to Christmas Day, according to Franklin Police. Idaho authorities provide update after suspect...
WSMV
More than 40 homeless residents at Brookmeade Park relocated
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More than 40 people who previously lived at Brookmeade Park are now in housing, according to the Metro Homeless Impact Division. About 42 had already been relocated to temporary or permanent housing in the month of December. But on Thursday afternoon, Metro Homeless Impact Division (MHID) told WSMV 4 the remaining 3 to 5 people still living there were relocated that day.
fox17.com
Deadly crash on I-40 in Dickson County, THP reports
DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A deadly car crash was reported on I-40 in Dickson County, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). Dickson County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) reported the crash around 8 p.m. Wednesday night. THP reports that the crash occurred near the 176-mile marker. Crews are...
WKRN
Major water leak reported in Sumner County
Major water issues led to road and facility closures in Gallatin Wednesday morning. Major water issues led to road and facility closures in Gallatin Wednesday morning. GasBuddy predicts prices to drop nearly 50 cents …. After a year of pumping out major money for gas, some relief could be in...
WKRN
Officials monitoring water concerns in Davidson County
Metro Water Services are fighting a pipe leak that is draining millions of gallons of water. Officials monitoring water concerns in Davidson County. Metro Water Services are fighting a pipe leak that is draining millions of gallons of water. TN Dept. of Health reports 7 deaths related to winter …
WKRN
Water issues reported across Tennessee
Outside of Metro Nashville, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is working with counties and cities that are still experiencing water issues. Outside of Metro Nashville, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is working with counties and cities that are still experiencing water issues. 1 killed, 1 injured in crash...
WKRN
Man killed in head-on crash on West End Avenue
A 24-year-old man has died following a head-on collision that occurred in the West End area late Tuesday night. A 24-year-old man has died following a head-on collision that occurred in the West End area late Tuesday night. Two people hospitalized following Nashville shooting. The Metro Nashville Police Department is...
Gallatin grandmother almost scammed out of nearly $10,000
The grandmother called police who were able to stop the scam from going through.
