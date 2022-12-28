ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WSMV

Hermitage family remembers grandmother killed in house fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) — A fast-moving house fire ended in tragedy for a Hermitage family. They lost a beloved family member they tried to save Thursday. Mary Lou Bissinger, 78, died in the fire on Cortez Court while visiting her family for the holidays. Her grandchildren, firefighters say, tried pulling her to safety, but the fire and smoke had already overtaken the house.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Crash in Midtown leaves one person dead

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a deadly crash from Friday night in Midtown. According to MNPD, the crash involved one vehicle and occurred around 10:15 p.m. on Friday in front of the Hutton Hotel on West End Avenue. Police confirmed one person died in the crash...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

One dead in Williamson Co. fatal fire

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) – One person was found dead after a house fire in Williamson County on Thursday. The Arrington Volunteer Fire Department said heavy smoke on Murfreesboro Road led them to a home with smoke and flames coming from it. As crews worked to put out the fire, one person was found dead. They have not yet been identified.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Pedestrian killed in Midtown Friday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were called to a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on Friday night in Midtown. According to MNPD, 76-year-old William Smith Jr., of Waterloo, Iowa, was attempting to cross West End Avenue around 10:15 p.m. on Friday night when he was struck by a hotel passenger van. Smith was walking with his family when he decided to cross the road, unable to hear his family’s attempts to stop him due to the rain.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Mt. Juliet teen dies weeks after crash

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Mt. Juliet teenager has died more than three weeks after she was involved in a crash in Wilson County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed 16-year-old Ambria McGregor died Thursday. McGregor and a 15-year-old were involved in a single-vehicle crash on Kershaw Drive on...
MOUNT JULIET, TN
WSMV

Bellevue antique shop robbed

BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Police are looking for burglary suspects who employees say robbed a Bellevue antique shop the day after Christmas. Early Monday morning, 70 South Antiques had “very specific items” stolen in just under three minutes, according to a Facebook post. Surveillance video caught the...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Pothole season could start early amid unsettled weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The recent change in weather is creating one word drivers don’t like to hear: potholes. Several parts of Nashville are seeing some potholes form, and people say their cars are noticing as well. Drivers are hoping they don’t see as many potholes like after last...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Franklin Police operation nets 65 arrests

The operation was called "Not In Our Mall" and took place in the weeks prior to Christmas Day, according to Franklin Police. The operation was called "Not In Our Mall" and took place in the weeks prior to Christmas Day, according to Franklin Police. Idaho authorities provide update after suspect...
FRANKLIN, TN
WSMV

More than 40 homeless residents at Brookmeade Park relocated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More than 40 people who previously lived at Brookmeade Park are now in housing, according to the Metro Homeless Impact Division. About 42 had already been relocated to temporary or permanent housing in the month of December. But on Thursday afternoon, Metro Homeless Impact Division (MHID) told WSMV 4 the remaining 3 to 5 people still living there were relocated that day.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Deadly crash on I-40 in Dickson County, THP reports

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A deadly car crash was reported on I-40 in Dickson County, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). Dickson County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) reported the crash around 8 p.m. Wednesday night. THP reports that the crash occurred near the 176-mile marker. Crews are...
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Major water leak reported in Sumner County

Major water issues led to road and facility closures in Gallatin Wednesday morning. Major water issues led to road and facility closures in Gallatin Wednesday morning. GasBuddy predicts prices to drop nearly 50 cents …. After a year of pumping out major money for gas, some relief could be in...
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Officials monitoring water concerns in Davidson County

Metro Water Services are fighting a pipe leak that is draining millions of gallons of water. Officials monitoring water concerns in Davidson County. Metro Water Services are fighting a pipe leak that is draining millions of gallons of water. TN Dept. of Health reports 7 deaths related to winter …
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Water issues reported across Tennessee

Outside of Metro Nashville, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is working with counties and cities that are still experiencing water issues. Outside of Metro Nashville, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is working with counties and cities that are still experiencing water issues. 1 killed, 1 injured in crash...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Man killed in head-on crash on West End Avenue

A 24-year-old man has died following a head-on collision that occurred in the West End area late Tuesday night. A 24-year-old man has died following a head-on collision that occurred in the West End area late Tuesday night. Two people hospitalized following Nashville shooting. The Metro Nashville Police Department is...
NASHVILLE, TN

