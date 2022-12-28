Read full article on original website
Border crisis complicated by migrant PTSD: report
As a surge of asylum seekers overwhelm southern border cities, “most” of the migrants are suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder from their harrowing trip into the US. The migrants’ arduous ordeals are often marred with violence, kidnappings and sexual assaults, according to Dr. Brian Elmore, who volunteers for...
Leftist Lula da Silva is sworn in as president to lead a divided Brazil
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva assumed office as Brazil's new leader Sunday, just three years after being released from prison on corruption charges and 12 years after his first two terms as president.
After years, private vehicles start crossing Colombia-Venezuela border again
URENA, Venezuela, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Private vehicles started crossing between Colombia and Venezuela for the first time in years on Sunday, marking the total opening of the shared border, in addition to cargo and people that have been transiting.
Councilwoman blasts El Paso leaders for ‘delaying’ disaster declaration
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The mayor of El Paso is declining to debate the merits of a City Council member’s allegation that he and other local leaders dragged their feet in issuing a disaster declaration over the migrant crisis. “For months I called on Mayor Oscar...
Brazil’s Lula sworn in, vows accountability and rebuilding
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was sworn in as president on Sunday, and in his first address expressed optimism about plans to rebuild while pledging that members of outgoing Jair Bolsonaro’s administration will be held to account. Lula is assuming office for the third time after thwarting far-right incumbent Bolsonaro’s […]
COVID-19 cases increase by thousands over holidays
COVID-19 cases increased by about 6,000 over the holidays throughout Florida, according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The uptick comes while fewer than 10% of Floridians aged 5 and older have received their updated COVID booster shot, according to the CDC. ...
US says Chinese intercept could have caused air collision
BEIJING (AP) — The U.S. military says a Chinese fighter jet flew dangerously close to an Air Force plane over the South China Sea, forcing the American pilot to maneuver to avoid a collision. U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement Thursday that the incident occurred Dec. 21 when...
