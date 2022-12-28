Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
UDOT snowplow hits cable barrier, rolls in semi-truck hit-and-run crash
A Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) snowplow rolled on its side in Morgan Co. after being hit by a semi-truck around midnight, UDOT states.
kslnewsradio.com
Slick roads and snow leading to crash-filled drives on Sunday
SALT LAKE CITY — Slick conditions on northern Utah highways on Sunday has the Utah Highway Patrol asking drivers to slow down. A look at the UDOT traffic map shows the number of accidents officials were dealing with by early afternoon:. The red triangles were crashes and other problems...
Vehicles damaged after West Jordan carport collapses
Multiple vehicles were damaged Sunday morning after a carport collapsed under heavy snow at a West Jordan apartment complex.
3 cars end up in Logan River Saturday morning in separate crashes
Three separate crashes occurred in Logan Canyon Saturday morning, with each car ending up in the Logan River, according to Utah Highway Patrol (UHP)
Three crashes in Logan Canyon due to icy conditions and speed
Utah Highway Patrol officers respond to three separate crashes in Logan Canyon with all three vehicles ending up in the Logan River
kslnewsradio.com
Winter conditions cause three cars to end up in Logan River
LOGAN, Utah — Winter conditions are making the roads hazardous in northern Utah. The Utah Highway Patrol says three different vehicles ended up in the Logan River up Logan Canyon on Saturday. Fortunately, only minor injuries were reported. The first incident occurred near mile post 474.2 around 7:30 a.m....
kjzz.com
Pedestrian killed after suspect crashes into 6 cars in West Valley City
A pedestrian has died after officials said a driver hit them after crashing into six vehicles in West Valley City. They said the suspect, whose identity was not initially released, was driving on southbound 3500 South Redwood Road on Saturday night when they crashed into two vehicles. More from 2News.
1 killed in West Valley City hit-and-run
One person was killed and others injured in a New Year’s Eve hit-and-run incident involving a stolen pickup truck in West Valley City.
Gephardt Daily
West Valley City police officer, 2 others injured in early morning crash
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A West Valley City police officer and two other people sustained minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning. A police officer was traveling east on 3500 South about 5:30 a.m. when his vehicle collided with another vehicle in...
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City police investigating shooting that injured 2 in Poplar Grove
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people sustained minor injuries in a shooting Saturday night in Poplar Grove, Salt Lake City police confirmed. Police are investing a shooting that occurred about 10 p.m. near 500 South and Wright Circle. “Two people have minor injuries....
Crash leaves 1 dead, several injured on Mountain View Corridor
A three-vehicle crash on a West Valley City freeway leaves one person dead with several individuals injured.
Gephardt Daily
Little Cottonwood Canyon reopens after avalanche mitigation
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Little Cottonwood canyon was closed Saturday between noon and about 3:15 p.m. for avalanche mitigation. A UDOT tweet says State Route 210 has been reopened, but drivers should “expect delays for downhill traffic due to staggered reopening.”. UDOT...
ABC 4
Couple sought by West Valley Police in Dec. 27 shooting death of Ogden man
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) — West Valley City Police are looking for a couple in connection with the shooting death of Xavier Bernal, 20, of Ogden on Dec. 27. Dylan Gregorio Upshaw, 21, of West Valley City, is a person of interest in the shooting, according to police. Upshaw stands at 5’7″ and weighs around 140 lbs. He has dark brown hair and brown eyes. Upshaw’s girlfriend, Aracely Hernandez Guzman, is also being sought, as she has also not been seen since the shooting.
KSLTV
Snowplow driver makes ammends after hitting sentimental mailbox
It’s already been quite the winter for snowplow drivers in Utah. Constant snowstorms have kept them busy. “It has been a heck of a start. We’re burning through some salt,” Mike Gladbach, who is Sandy’s Public Works Director said. No matter how much salt it takes,...
kslnewsradio.com
SLCPD investigating a suspicious incident surrounding a person in critical condition
SALT LAKE CITY — Police are investigating what they call a suspicious incident this morning. A hospital called Salt Lake City Police Department late Thursday night requesting a welfare check after a person was brought in with critical head injuries. According to SLCPD Public Information Officer, Brent Weisberg, the...
KSLTV
West Valley man shot, killed sleeping roommate after waking with ‘bad feeling,’ police say
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A man was shot and killed by a housemate while he was sleeping in his bed early Thursday, police say. Just after 4 a.m., West Valley police were called to 4268 S. 3270 West on a report that a 23-year-old man renting a room in the basement had been shot. The first arriving officers attempted life-saving efforts but were unsuccessful.
KUTV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: UDOT announces Emergency Alerts, Road Weather Alert for Monday
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for the majority of Utah mountains for the remainder of Sunday through Monday morning. According to 2News meteorologist Jill Margetts, this means an accumulation of another 2 to six inches of snow along the Wasatch Front. Saturday...
cityweekly.net
Remember to Shovel the Snow, It's the Law!
If you're tired of those song lyrics—"The weather outside is frightful"—sorry, there's more snow coming. And let's all pray for more, more and more to break that drought!. In the meantime, are you a good property owner who shovels your sidewalks as soon as the snow lets up? Or are you a lazy one who just lets people trudge through your snow and ice to get to where they're going?
KSLTV
Police: Homeless man accused of lighting makeshift home on fire, trapping occupants
WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A homeless man is accused of lighting a makeshift home on fire and trapping the occupants because he thought his wife was cheating on him. Dustin Howard Smith, 41, was booked into the Weber County County Jail for three felony charges of aggravated arson, one felony charge of possessing a firearm, three misdemeanor charges of unlawful detention, and misdemeanor charges of possessing a deadly weapon with intent to assault and the threat of violence, according to the affidavit.
Single car accident, vehicle crosses I-80 lanes
PARK CITY, Utah — At approximately 11:25 p.m. on December 28, Park City Fire District’s Engines 33 and 35 and Ambulance 35 responded to a single-vehicle accident on I-80 mile […]
Comments / 2