Willard, UT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Slick roads and snow leading to crash-filled drives on Sunday

SALT LAKE CITY — Slick conditions on northern Utah highways on Sunday has the Utah Highway Patrol asking drivers to slow down. A look at the UDOT traffic map shows the number of accidents officials were dealing with by early afternoon:. The red triangles were crashes and other problems...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Winter conditions cause three cars to end up in Logan River

LOGAN, Utah — Winter conditions are making the roads hazardous in northern Utah. The Utah Highway Patrol says three different vehicles ended up in the Logan River up Logan Canyon on Saturday. Fortunately, only minor injuries were reported. The first incident occurred near mile post 474.2 around 7:30 a.m....
LOGAN, UT
Little Cottonwood Canyon reopens after avalanche mitigation

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Little Cottonwood canyon was closed Saturday between noon and about 3:15 p.m. for avalanche mitigation. A UDOT tweet says State Route 210 has been reopened, but drivers should “expect delays for downhill traffic due to staggered reopening.”. UDOT...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Couple sought by West Valley Police in Dec. 27 shooting death of Ogden man

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) — West Valley City Police are looking for a couple in connection with the shooting death of Xavier Bernal, 20, of Ogden on Dec. 27. Dylan Gregorio Upshaw, 21, of West Valley City, is a person of interest in the shooting, according to police. Upshaw stands at 5’7″ and weighs around 140 lbs. He has dark brown hair and brown eyes. Upshaw’s girlfriend, Aracely Hernandez Guzman, is also being sought, as she has also not been seen since the shooting.
OGDEN, UT
Snowplow driver makes ammends after hitting sentimental mailbox

It’s already been quite the winter for snowplow drivers in Utah. Constant snowstorms have kept them busy. “It has been a heck of a start. We’re burning through some salt,” Mike Gladbach, who is Sandy’s Public Works Director said. No matter how much salt it takes,...
SANDY, UT
Remember to Shovel the Snow, It's the Law!

If you're tired of those song lyrics—"The weather outside is frightful"—sorry, there's more snow coming. And let's all pray for more, more and more to break that drought!. In the meantime, are you a good property owner who shovels your sidewalks as soon as the snow lets up? Or are you a lazy one who just lets people trudge through your snow and ice to get to where they're going?
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Police: Homeless man accused of lighting makeshift home on fire, trapping occupants

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A homeless man is accused of lighting a makeshift home on fire and trapping the occupants because he thought his wife was cheating on him. Dustin Howard Smith, 41, was booked into the Weber County County Jail for three felony charges of aggravated arson, one felony charge of possessing a firearm, three misdemeanor charges of unlawful detention, and misdemeanor charges of possessing a deadly weapon with intent to assault and the threat of violence, according to the affidavit.
WEBER COUNTY, UT

