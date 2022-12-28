ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Boston Public Schools still mulling mask mandate after winter break

BOSTON – Boston Public School officials continue to weigh whether or not to require masks for students and staff when they return to class on Tuesday. The district sent an end-of-year letter home with students at the start of winter break that included information about a potential two-week mandatory masking policy following the holiday travel season. As of Thursday afternoon, no decision had been announced. It's unclear what the masking mandate would look like if implemented. The Boston Teachers Union issued a statement on the potential mask mandate.  The BTU is committed to making informed decisions for the health and...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Meet Boston’s first baby of 2023

BOSTON — The first baby born in Boston in 2023 has arrived!. Baby Boy Iraklis was delivered at Brigham and Women’s Hospital at 12:07 a.m., and welcomed by his mom Paula and his dad, Vasilos. Baby Boy Iraklis weighed in at 9 lbs-10 oz. The Public Affairs offices...
BOSTON, MA
miltontimes.com

Search for superintendent down to three

Three finalists for Milton’s next school superintendent were put forward to the School Committee at its Dec. 21 meeting. The finalists were among 19 candidates evaluated for the post by a search committee with the help of the Massachusetts Association of School Committees (MASC). The School Committee is expected...
MILTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Boston Welcomes Visitors for New Year's Amid Orange Line Repairs

When asked how the commute was coming into Boston on New Year's Eve, most people surprisingly agreed it was smooth sailing. "It's pretty rough getting into the city [normally]," said Robin Riley, who travelled to the city with her husband Sean for the holiday. "Today was fine, so that was good."
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Best & Safest Spots To View Boston’s First Night Fireworks

In Partnership with our media affiliate, 617 Images Boston, Live Boston has put together a list of the top viewing locations for Boston’s First Night fireworks. A tradition carried on since 1976, First Night Boston Fireworks will continue to light up the night skies over the historic Boston waterfront, Boston Common and Copley Square to usher in the new year.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Hospitals brace for high volumes post holiday

BOSTON - Hospitals in our area are urging people to be extra careful for the New Year’s holiday weekend as their ERs begin to see increased volumes of people who are sick. On the spring-like December day this week, Castle Island was filled with people. “I looked at the weather forecast and said let’s go,” said Deb Bertrand of West Roxbury.
BOSTON, MA
eastietimes.com

A World-class Recreational Campus is Coming to East Boston

The Salesian Boys and Girls Club and Boston Scores held a groundbreaking ceremony Dec. 19 for a newly renovated Salesian Heights Recreation and Education Campus on Byron Street and adjacent areas. Salesian Club Executive Director Michael Triant welcomed Boston Scores Executive Director John Maconga, legislators, Boston school officials, Salesian board...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

This Mass. County Will Soon Clear Its 1,100 Rape Kit Backlog. The State Has a Long Way to Go

For nearly a decade, a murder in New Bedford could have been solved, prosecutors say. Hiding in plain sight was a rape kit that hadn't been tested 14 years prior. Through a coincidental and meandering turn of events, the woman's murder would help uncover an accumulation of rape kits that prosecutors say has led to criminals remaining free for years on end.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
WCVB

60-year-old woman shot in abdomen on MBTA bus in South Boston

BOSTON — A 60-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen in a shooting that occurred on board an MBTA bus Friday evening. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on Friday in the area of the Andrew Station busway off Dorchester Avenue in South Boston. Boston police confirmed...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boston welcomes 2023 with First Night festivities

BOSTON - Copley Square in Boston was transformed into a First Night wonderland for families to enjoy on Saturday."Fantastic - love the show and the music and the crowd," said one attendee. "It's nice to see people out again."This year marks the 48th First Night celebration. Organizers said they expected hundreds of thousands of people to take part in the event. There were indoor and outdoor performances at the Boston Public Library and a parade down Boylston Street followed by a spectacular fireworks show. With vendors, ice sculptures, music and a laser show, excitement ran high in the last...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy