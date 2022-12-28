Read full article on original website
WCVB
Mass. doctor on school district's masking request
Mass. General's Dr. Ali Raja is asked about the recommendation by Boston Public Schools for teachers and students to mask up for two weeks after winter break.
Boston Public Schools still mulling mask mandate after winter break
BOSTON – Boston Public School officials continue to weigh whether or not to require masks for students and staff when they return to class on Tuesday. The district sent an end-of-year letter home with students at the start of winter break that included information about a potential two-week mandatory masking policy following the holiday travel season. As of Thursday afternoon, no decision had been announced. It's unclear what the masking mandate would look like if implemented. The Boston Teachers Union issued a statement on the potential mask mandate. The BTU is committed to making informed decisions for the health and...
nbcboston.com
Boston Public Schools Asks Students, Staff to Wear Masks After Winter Break
Boston Public Schools have announced they will adopt "temporary masking" from Jan. 4 through Jan. 13, during which time the district will expect students and staff to wear a mask, but not officially mandate the protocol. The mask guidance will be in effect for those eight school days, on school...
For 2nd Consecutive Weekend, MetroWest Medical ‘Diverting’ Labor & Delivery Patients
FRAMINGHAM – For the second consecutive weekend, MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham has notified local first responders to “divert” labor & delivery patients until “further notice.”. Last weekend, December 24 and December 25, the Tenet-owned hospital sent local Fire Departments an email requesting ambulances to its...
Meet Boston’s first baby of 2023
BOSTON — The first baby born in Boston in 2023 has arrived!. Baby Boy Iraklis was delivered at Brigham and Women’s Hospital at 12:07 a.m., and welcomed by his mom Paula and his dad, Vasilos. Baby Boy Iraklis weighed in at 9 lbs-10 oz. The Public Affairs offices...
miltontimes.com
Search for superintendent down to three
Three finalists for Milton’s next school superintendent were put forward to the School Committee at its Dec. 21 meeting. The finalists were among 19 candidates evaluated for the post by a search committee with the help of the Massachusetts Association of School Committees (MASC). The School Committee is expected...
nbcboston.com
Boston Welcomes Visitors for New Year's Amid Orange Line Repairs
When asked how the commute was coming into Boston on New Year's Eve, most people surprisingly agreed it was smooth sailing. "It's pretty rough getting into the city [normally]," said Robin Riley, who travelled to the city with her husband Sean for the holiday. "Today was fine, so that was good."
liveboston617.org
Best & Safest Spots To View Boston’s First Night Fireworks
In Partnership with our media affiliate, 617 Images Boston, Live Boston has put together a list of the top viewing locations for Boston’s First Night fireworks. A tradition carried on since 1976, First Night Boston Fireworks will continue to light up the night skies over the historic Boston waterfront, Boston Common and Copley Square to usher in the new year.
2 RI counties at ‘high’ COVID-19 level
The COVID-19 community level has been raised for all Rhode Island counties due to an increase in cases and hospitalizations.
Hospitals brace for high volumes post holiday
BOSTON - Hospitals in our area are urging people to be extra careful for the New Year’s holiday weekend as their ERs begin to see increased volumes of people who are sick. On the spring-like December day this week, Castle Island was filled with people. “I looked at the weather forecast and said let’s go,” said Deb Bertrand of West Roxbury.
eastietimes.com
A World-class Recreational Campus is Coming to East Boston
The Salesian Boys and Girls Club and Boston Scores held a groundbreaking ceremony Dec. 19 for a newly renovated Salesian Heights Recreation and Education Campus on Byron Street and adjacent areas. Salesian Club Executive Director Michael Triant welcomed Boston Scores Executive Director John Maconga, legislators, Boston school officials, Salesian board...
These Five Towns & Cities Have the Worst Roads in Massachusetts
After the magic of the holiday season fades away and the snow begins to melt, Massachusetts starts to transition into another season...pothole season. That other magical time of year when Massachusetts residents do nothing but complain about the state of their roads. Potholes are simply a fact of life in...
nbcboston.com
This Mass. County Will Soon Clear Its 1,100 Rape Kit Backlog. The State Has a Long Way to Go
For nearly a decade, a murder in New Bedford could have been solved, prosecutors say. Hiding in plain sight was a rape kit that hadn't been tested 14 years prior. Through a coincidental and meandering turn of events, the woman's murder would help uncover an accumulation of rape kits that prosecutors say has led to criminals remaining free for years on end.
Beverly family of first responders looking for live kidney donor
There is a new digital billboard campaign you may have noticed this week during your holiday travels looking for a living kidney donor. The Raymond family is used to helping others, but tonight with the help of a dozen new billboards, they’re hoping to find a live kidney donor to save Kelly Raymond’s life.
WCVB
60-year-old woman shot in abdomen on MBTA bus in South Boston
BOSTON — A 60-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen in a shooting that occurred on board an MBTA bus Friday evening. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on Friday in the area of the Andrew Station busway off Dorchester Avenue in South Boston. Boston police confirmed...
Extremely low rent for some qualifying Boston residents in affordable housing lottery
Boston Metrolist has announced a housing lottery for The Charlestown, a senior 62+ community in the Charlestown neighborhood of Boston. A small number of the available apartments will offer truly affordable rent for those who qualify.
Boston health officials issue grim COVID warning ahead of New Year’s Eve
Boston public health officials issued a stark COVID-19 warning Friday ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations this weekend, saying a rise in coronavirus and influenza levels is expected to continue into the New Year. The warning from the Boston Public Health Commission comes as local school administrators asked students...
Boston welcomes 2023 with First Night festivities
BOSTON - Copley Square in Boston was transformed into a First Night wonderland for families to enjoy on Saturday."Fantastic - love the show and the music and the crowd," said one attendee. "It's nice to see people out again."This year marks the 48th First Night celebration. Organizers said they expected hundreds of thousands of people to take part in the event. There were indoor and outdoor performances at the Boston Public Library and a parade down Boylston Street followed by a spectacular fireworks show. With vendors, ice sculptures, music and a laser show, excitement ran high in the last...
Roxbury man looking for answers after stuck on an MBTA elevator for nearly an hour
ROXBURY, Mass. — A Roxbury man wants answers and accountability after getting stuck on an elevator at the Roxbury Crossing T-stop for 40 minutes. And it took a call to 911 to get him out. Luckily, James Puopolo wasn’t injured, but he lost several hours of a busy day...
NECN
After 2 Recent Murders, Advocates Push to Prevent Domestic Violence in LGBTQ Community
Two murders in the last three months have advocates in Massachusetts pushing for more resources to prevent domestic violence within the LGBTQ+ community. Organizations representing survivors of domestic violence are putting the spotlight on the issue in light of recent homicides in Boston and Millbury. Jose Aponte was found dead...
