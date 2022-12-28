The UCLA Bruins take on the Washington Huskies. Check out our college basketball odds series for our UCLA Washington prediction and pick. The Washington Huskies have been a weird team this season. They showed how athletic and versatile they can be when they defeated Saint Mary’s and Colorado. Yet, they lost to Oregon State on the road and to Cal Baptist on their home floor in Seattle. Is this a good team or a flawed team? We got another taste of the Jekyll and Hyde identity of the Huskies on Friday night against USC. They trailed most of the way, then uncorked a 12-2 run to take a 58-55 lead midway through the second half. Then they didn’t hit a field goal in a span of more than eight minutes and were outscored 25-9 down the stretch to lose 80-67. Washington has these 10- or 15-minute bursts in a game when it looks really good, but for most of a game — a 40-minute canvas — Washington looks like a below-average group. It’s a confounding problem coach Mike Hopkins needs to solve heading into this game against UCLA.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO