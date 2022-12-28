Read full article on original website
Ohio State coach Ryan Day’s brutally honest admission on Marvin Harrison Jr.’s injury after loss to Georgia
The Ohio State Buckeyes seemed to be cruising to an upset victory in their College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday night. But disaster struck late in the third quarter when star Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. took a big hit and had to be put in concussion protocol. Ohio […] The post Ohio State coach Ryan Day’s brutally honest admission on Marvin Harrison Jr.’s injury after loss to Georgia appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nate McMillan gets brutally honest on Hawks resignation rumors
Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan addressed the rumors circulating online that he has “strongly considered” resigning from his job, noting that he remains committed to coaching the team. McMillan did not directly deny the rumors, but he emphasized that he has never spoken to Shams Charania of The Athletic before. The Hawks tactician added […] The post Nate McMillan gets brutally honest on Hawks resignation rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Desmond Bane's Injury Status For Kings-Grizzlies Game
Desmond Bane is on the injury report for Sunday's game between the Sacramento Kings and Memphis Grizzlies.
College Basketball Odds: UCLA vs. Washington prediction, odds and pick – 1/1/2023
The UCLA Bruins take on the Washington Huskies. Check out our college basketball odds series for our UCLA Washington prediction and pick. The Washington Huskies have been a weird team this season. They showed how athletic and versatile they can be when they defeated Saint Mary’s and Colorado. Yet, they lost to Oregon State on the road and to Cal Baptist on their home floor in Seattle. Is this a good team or a flawed team? We got another taste of the Jekyll and Hyde identity of the Huskies on Friday night against USC. They trailed most of the way, then uncorked a 12-2 run to take a 58-55 lead midway through the second half. Then they didn’t hit a field goal in a span of more than eight minutes and were outscored 25-9 down the stretch to lose 80-67. Washington has these 10- or 15-minute bursts in a game when it looks really good, but for most of a game — a 40-minute canvas — Washington looks like a below-average group. It’s a confounding problem coach Mike Hopkins needs to solve heading into this game against UCLA.
Ohio State people most to blame for Peach Bowl loss to Georgia
Ohio State football experienced one of the most heartbreaking ends to a season ever on Saturday night. After falling behind 42-41 with less than a minute remaining in the Peach Bowl against Georgia, the Buckeyes quickly drove down the field to give themselves a chance at a game-winning field goal. Unfortunately for them, the kick […] The post Ohio State people most to blame for Peach Bowl loss to Georgia appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Robert Griffin III sprinted off ESPN’s TCU - Michigan broadcast after learning his wife went into labor
Robert Griffin III has been an excellent addition to ESPN’s college football broadcasts the last two seasons, but Saturday during the College Football Playoff semifinal game between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU, he had to bail early — but had an excellent excuse. On one of...
Clemson football HC Dabo Swinney’s blunt response to critics after Orange Bowl loss to Tennessee
Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers football program were defeated handily by the Tennessee Volunteers in the Orange Bowl by a score of 31-14 on Friday night. The Orange Bowl result was a major step forward for the Volunteers, as well as a big step back for the Tigers. In...
Why Broncos’ first practice with new coach frustrated some players
The Denver Broncos have already cut bait with Nathaniel Hackett after his disastrous first year as the head coach. Hackett wasn’t the only problem for the team, but he was a major reason for their struggles. Now, they have handed the reins to Jerry Rosburg, who is running things differently for the team. For starters, he organized another fully padded practice sessions after the team shied away from them last season. All good, right? Well, apparently, that might’ve rubbed some players the wrong way, per Mike Florio’s report.
D’Angelo Russell’s Zion Williamson rant draws perfect response from Trey Murphy III
The New Orleans Pelicans were carried to victory by Zion Williamson in their 119-118 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. D’Angelo Russell wasn’t bashful after the game about what he believes was an extremely favorable whistle benefitting the Pels star. “We can’t touch him or guard him,”...
Ja Morant’s 3-word response to critics questioning Dillon Brooks’ shot selection
Ja Morant is riding with his teammate. The Memphis Grizzlies star didn’t mince words defending Dillon Brooks after the team’s 119-106 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night. While being asked about Brooks’s erratic shot selection, he cut off the reporter asking the question to give a...
Clemson football alum Trevor Lawrence’s priceless reaction to South Carolina fans still booing him 2 years later
Trevor Lawrence hasn’t played against South Carolina for a couple of years now, but his impact can still be felt when they play his former football team Clemson. The current QB for the Jacksonville Jaguars tore up the Gamecocks during his time there for the Tigers. It’s hardly a surprise, then, when South Carolina fans […] The post Clemson football alum Trevor Lawrence’s priceless reaction to South Carolina fans still booing him 2 years later appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Alabama took Kansas State players comments ‘personal’ before Sugar Bowl win
Naysaying fans across the country weren’t the only ones who believed Alabama football had nothing to play for in the Sugar Bowl. The Crimson Tide’s counterpart Kansas State Wildcats even went public with that assumption, questioning whether Alabama’s horde of highly ranked recruits had the “heart” to battle with the purple-and-silver after missing out on […] The post Alabama took Kansas State players comments ‘personal’ before Sugar Bowl win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TCU coach Sonny Dykes reveals what really ‘bothered’ him after upsetting Michigan
Not many people gave TCU football a chance in the Fiesta Bowl against the mighty Michigan Wolverines. Instead, the Horned Frogs took it to Michigan and ultimately held off the Wolverines’ late charge to advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship. TCU took notice of the disrespect coming...
Michigan football fans outraged after TD overturned in Fiesta Bowl vs. TCU
Michigan football has had their hands full with the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half of the Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines found themselves down by as many as 18 points at one point, though the team’s lack of offensive success hasn’t been due to a lack of opportunity. Michigan football has ventured into the […] The post Michigan football fans outraged after TD overturned in Fiesta Bowl vs. TCU appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giants rout Colts, reach playoffs for 1st time since 2016
Daniel Jones threw two touchdown passes and ran for two more and the New York Giants routed the Indianapolis Colts 38-10 to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016
Is Bradley Beal playing vs. Bucks?
The Washington Wizards’ road trip continues on Sunday with a game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Wes Unseld Jr.’s team is riding a four-game win streak, including a 119-100 victory at the Orlando Magic on Friday night. Making the Wizards’ recent success all the more impressive? Two of those games have come with their best player sidelined. But is Bradley Beal playing on Sunday vs. the Bucks?
Lions Aidan Hutchinson makes NFL history by intercepting Justin Fields
Aidan Hutchinson and the Detroit Lions have been in cruise control against the Chicago Bears in Week 17. Just before halftime, Hutchinson made a huge play for the Lions and made NFL history in the process. With less than 10 seconds remaining before the half, Hutchinson intercepted Bears’ QB Justin Fields. The pick was Hutchinson’s […] The post Lions Aidan Hutchinson makes NFL history by intercepting Justin Fields appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing vs. Wizards?
The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Washington Wizards tonight. Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed on the injury report as “questionable” as he battles soreness in his left knee. He is joined by George Hill (non-COVID illness) with the same designation while Jrue Holiday (non-COVID illness) and Khris Middleton (right knee soreness) are out against the Wizards. […] The post Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing vs. Wizards? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jags rout Texans 31-3 to end 9-game skid vs. Houston
Travis Etienne ran for 108 yards and a touchdown before halftime, Tyson Campbell returned a fumble for a score and the Jacksonville Jaguars snapped a nine-game skid against Houston by routing the Texans 31-3 for their fourth straight victory overall
