ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rand Paul's 'Festivus Report' highlights the country's wasteful, reckless spending

By Christopher Tremoglie, Commentary Writer
Washington Examiner
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Wild Orchid Media

Expert Says Despite Constant Allegations Against Him, Donald Trump Will Most Likely Never be Charged with a Crime

Most experts agree that despite the best efforts of his detractors, it is highly unlikely that Donald Trump will ever be charged with a criminal offense of any kind. Facing an almost constant barrage of accusations, some of which carry at least some semblance of verisimilitude, and many which are patently absurd on their face, Donald Trump remains uncharged in any of the litanies of accusations posed against him over the better part of the past decade.
RadarOnline

'The Subpoena Is DEAD': Donald Trump Celebrates After January 6 Committee Withdraws Court Order As Panel Wraps Up Work

Former president Donald Trump rejoiced after learning the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot withdrew a subpoena it had issued. RadarOnline.com can confirm Trump took to his Truth Social platform with a celebratory message as the panel wraps up its work before the committee is set to dissolve on January 3.A subpoena was issued to Trump in October, who fired back with a lawsuit to block it. The panel requested testimony in addition to a list of documents and communications, detailing phone calls, texts, as well as encrypted messages and emails. They wanted anything that showed...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Washington Examiner

Voters seek revenge on Democrats who released Trump taxes

Voters are not in a very Christmas-y mood when it comes to Washington’s punishment politics. In fact, they’d like to see some payback. While a majority of voters are OK with House Ways and Means Committee Democrats releasing former President Donald Trump’s federal income taxes, they also feel that what’s good for the goose is good for the gander.
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

Five crises that could define Biden's 2023

This year challenged President Joe Biden, from COVID-19 tests, baby formula, and children's medication shortages to record-setting gas prices and 40-year-high inflation. But with Republicans promising to provide more thorough congressional oversight of Biden, his administration, and even his son Hunter once they reclaim the House in January, 2023 is poised to test the president even more.
Washington Examiner

From K Street to Congress: These five firms made millions in lobbying cash in 2022

Companies, trade groups, labor unions, and other organizations have paid top K Street firms huge sums in 2022 to lobby and gain influence for them in the halls of Congress, according to disclosures reviewed by the Washington Examiner. Through three quarterly periods in 2022, groups have spent over $3 billion...
Washington Examiner

Top 10 editorials of 2022

Any election year, even a midterm election year, is a consequential one. Some stories emerged for the first time, others faded away, and some persisted throughout. Below we have compiled the top 10 editorials of 2022 to help you remember the year that was and set the stage for the year to come.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

TikTok’s long December

Pressure is mounting on popular video-sharing app TikTok in the United States over its ties to China, which some experts and lawmakers say pose a risk to national security. Congress recently passed legislation that bans the social media platform on government devices, as have several states, while some in Washington seek to ban the app in the U.S. altogether.
Washington Examiner

The coming immigration argument between Biden and the GOP

As President Joe Biden enters year three of his administration alongside a Republican-controlled House, expect a renewed argument over immigration. Congressional Republicans will say Biden should sack his secretary of homeland security (if they don’t impeach him first) and head to the border for a much-delayed visit. Biden and...
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

Year in Review: What economic lessons did we learn in 2022?

What lessons should we learn from 2022 for 2023 and beyond?. Last January, few predicted an economic train wreck. Some of us knew that a trainload of stimulus-induced consumer purchasing power was rolling with a full head of inflation -fueling steam. But the second train (Russia’s war on Ukraine , which destroyed lives, homes, and cities and dramatically reduced global energy and grain market supply) had not left the station.

Comments / 0

Community Policy