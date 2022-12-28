Rand Paul's 'Festivus Report' highlights the country's wasteful, reckless spending

Read full article on original website
Trump Issues 'Dangerous' Warning After Tax Returns Released
"The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!" former President Donald Trump cautioned.
Expert Says Despite Constant Allegations Against Him, Donald Trump Will Most Likely Never be Charged with a Crime
Most experts agree that despite the best efforts of his detractors, it is highly unlikely that Donald Trump will ever be charged with a criminal offense of any kind. Facing an almost constant barrage of accusations, some of which carry at least some semblance of verisimilitude, and many which are patently absurd on their face, Donald Trump remains uncharged in any of the litanies of accusations posed against him over the better part of the past decade.
Putin's inner circle is frustrated because the Russian president 'doesn't know what to do' with war in Ukraine, report says
Putin does not have a plan for the Ukraine war and is becoming increasingly isolated, sources told The Washington Post.
Trump-supporting billionaire Home Depot founder says ‘nobody works anymore’ because of ‘socialism’ and the ‘woke people [who] have taken over the world’
Bernie Marcus told the FT he’s worried about how “nobody gives a damn” anymore. “Just give it to me. Send me money. I don’t want to work—I’m too lazy, I’m too fat, I’m too stupid.”
Speculation Swirls as Putin Accused of Using Same Woman in Multiple Photos
Many believe the same blonde woman appeared in multiple photos behind the Russian leader, showing up as a soldier, a sailor and a religious worshipper.
Putin rages against West in New Year message to his people: Fatigued dictator appears on state TV
Putin, 70, looked strained and worn as he addressed Russians on television in each of the country's 11 time zones just before midnight.
Trump's Favorite Newspaper Warns GOP on Verge of 'Massive' Self-Sabotage
"Republicans have a unique talent for snatching defeat from the jaws of victory," the New York Post warned. "They should not exercise it here."
'The Subpoena Is DEAD': Donald Trump Celebrates After January 6 Committee Withdraws Court Order As Panel Wraps Up Work
Former president Donald Trump rejoiced after learning the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot withdrew a subpoena it had issued. RadarOnline.com can confirm Trump took to his Truth Social platform with a celebratory message as the panel wraps up its work before the committee is set to dissolve on January 3.A subpoena was issued to Trump in October, who fired back with a lawsuit to block it. The panel requested testimony in addition to a list of documents and communications, detailing phone calls, texts, as well as encrypted messages and emails. They wanted anything that showed...
Voters seek revenge on Democrats who released Trump taxes
Voters are not in a very Christmas-y mood when it comes to Washington’s punishment politics. In fact, they’d like to see some payback. While a majority of voters are OK with House Ways and Means Committee Democrats releasing former President Donald Trump’s federal income taxes, they also feel that what’s good for the goose is good for the gander.
Trump Dodges Jan. 6 Question, Boasts Of Polls At Mar-A-Lago Party
And his "media availability" turned out to be a bust.
Trump's 2023 plans include golf, potentially a new book, and little else
Former President Donald Trump heads into the new year as the sole top-tier candidate of either party to declare a 2024 bid for the White House, but that doesn't mean his calendar will be jam-packed like in campaigns past. Trump, 76, has yet to make a public appearance away from...
Five crises that could define Biden's 2023
This year challenged President Joe Biden, from COVID-19 tests, baby formula, and children's medication shortages to record-setting gas prices and 40-year-high inflation. But with Republicans promising to provide more thorough congressional oversight of Biden, his administration, and even his son Hunter once they reclaim the House in January, 2023 is poised to test the president even more.
From K Street to Congress: These five firms made millions in lobbying cash in 2022
Companies, trade groups, labor unions, and other organizations have paid top K Street firms huge sums in 2022 to lobby and gain influence for them in the halls of Congress, according to disclosures reviewed by the Washington Examiner. Through three quarterly periods in 2022, groups have spent over $3 billion...
Top 10 editorials of 2022
Any election year, even a midterm election year, is a consequential one. Some stories emerged for the first time, others faded away, and some persisted throughout. Below we have compiled the top 10 editorials of 2022 to help you remember the year that was and set the stage for the year to come.
Escape Hatch: 10 times the White House cited this law to avoid questions in 2022
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre takes the Hatch Act seriously. Passed in 1939 to prohibit government employees from overt political campaigning, the Hatch Act has caught up many a presidential staffer over the years. But Jean-Pierre may have found a new twist on the law in 2022, citing the...
TikTok’s long December
Pressure is mounting on popular video-sharing app TikTok in the United States over its ties to China, which some experts and lawmakers say pose a risk to national security. Congress recently passed legislation that bans the social media platform on government devices, as have several states, while some in Washington seek to ban the app in the U.S. altogether.
The coming immigration argument between Biden and the GOP
As President Joe Biden enters year three of his administration alongside a Republican-controlled House, expect a renewed argument over immigration. Congressional Republicans will say Biden should sack his secretary of homeland security (if they don’t impeach him first) and head to the border for a much-delayed visit. Biden and...
Year in Review: What economic lessons did we learn in 2022?
What lessons should we learn from 2022 for 2023 and beyond?. Last January, few predicted an economic train wreck. Some of us knew that a trainload of stimulus-induced consumer purchasing power was rolling with a full head of inflation -fueling steam. But the second train (Russia’s war on Ukraine , which destroyed lives, homes, and cities and dramatically reduced global energy and grain market supply) had not left the station.
RNC chair says GOP must 'fight back' on abortion
Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said the GOP wouldn't be able to ignore abortion after the reversal of Roe v. Wade became a major issue in the midterm elections.
WATCH: Hugo Gurdon says Southwest fiasco will be ‘enormous hit’ to Pete Buttigieg’s future
Washington Examiner Editor-in-Chief Hugo Gurdon said Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s political future will likely take an “enormous hit” following the recent Southwest Airlines disruptions, further showing his “incompetence.”. “I think this is gonna be an enormous hit to Buttigieg. As you know, obviously, he was a...
