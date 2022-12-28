Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, SC
This Huge Thrift Shop in South Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbia, SC
The Largest Dogfighting Ring in SC History Was Taken Down – Here’s HowKennardo G. JamesEastover, SC
Christmas weekend events across the Pee DeePee Dee News - Lisa BaileySumter, SC
19 pieces of pre-filed legislation to watchPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyColumbia, SC
Related
coladaily.com
Former Irmo and Gamecocks standout Justin McKie stays in basketball as referee
The month of December is loaded with tournaments and showcase events that get teams prepared for the rigors of the ending stretch that many hope ends with a state championship. The Chick-fil-A Classic, in its 20th season, is a prime example of that. But it’s not only a chance for...
coladaily.com
Gamecock sports week in review
The football season for the Gamecocks ended Friday night in the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville in what will go down as one of the best games of the bowl season. USC fell to Notre Dame 45-38 to finish the season at 8-5. The Gamecocks built a 21-7 first quarter lead...
coladaily.com
Day 3: Chick-fil-A Classic recap
The local teams in the Chick-fil-A Classic didn’t fare so well in the opening round games. Keenan was the only one to come away a winner and that came against fellow Midlands team AC Flora. The second round wasn’t going much better with the Falcons picking up a win...
Current contract for each South Carolina Gamecocks football assistant coach
With a successful season in the books, members of the South Carolina football staff are likely to be rewarded financially. Special teams coordinator Pete Lembo already received an extension and significant raise, and more should be on the way. There are seven assistant coaches who current have their contracts set...
columbiametro.com
Celebrating in the End Zone
It was like a scene from a romantic comedy in which two beautiful people meet and time stands still. They are lost in conversation. The rest of the world falls away so thoroughly that they never look away from each other despite not one, not two, but three interruptions vying for their attention. Only after that third intentional interruption do they notice other people in the room, watching them in amusement.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Hot Rod Fitten, South Carolina edge, announces plans for 2023 season
Hot Rod Fitten, a veteran pass rusher at South Carolina, has reportedly made plans for the 2023 season. Fitten, listed as an edge player, announced on social media that he is entering the transfer portal. Fitten followed long snapper Matthew Bailey, who said earlier in the day he will transfer. Fitten wrote that he’s a graduate transfer with 2 years of eligibility remaining.
hailstate.com
Women’s Basketball Game vs No. 1 South Carolina Moved To ESPN2
STARKVILLE – Mississippi State women's basketball's home game on Jan. 8 vs No. 1 South Carolina has been moved to ESPN2 and will tip-off at 12 p.m. CT. Mississippi State (12-2, 1-0 SEC) will welcome South Carolina (13-0, 1-0 SEC) to Starkville for the first time since 2021. The Bulldogs, who have been one of the best teams in the country this season, have gotten it done on both ends of the court with an elite defense and a high-powered offense.
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Shane Beamer said after South Carolina lost to Notre Dame in Gator Bowl
South Carolina’s second season under Shane Beamer ended in disappointing fashion Friday, but the head coach sees progress heading into Year 3. The Gamecocks end 2022 with an 8-5 record after falling 45-38 to Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl. Beamer’s squad had an early double-digit lead on Notre Dame, but the Irish came on strong in the second half as the Gamecocks started to fade.
blythewoodbengals.com
Girls Varsity Basketball beats West Florence 54 – 45
The Lady Bengals are successful on Day 2 of the Christmas Tournament. They will face Darlington tomorrow in the 3rd round.
blufftontoday.com
Shane Beamer crying after Gator Bowl loss shows how far South Carolina football has come
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer had tears in his eyes as he spoke about the heartbreak in the Gamecocks' locker room after a 45-38 loss to Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl on Friday. "I'm really, really proud to be their coach," Beamer said. "We've...
WATCH: Vicari Swain Talks South Carolina Football
South Carolina signee Vicari Swain spoke with Gamecocks Digest during his time at the Georgia Elite Classic.
South Carolina Fan Massively Trolls Tennessee, Clemson by Flying Banner Over Orange Bowl: PHOTO
South Carolina fans are still relishing in the Gamecocks’ incredible close to the 2022 college football season. One in particular had a hilarious message for Tennessee and Clemson outside Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium just hours before the Orange Bowl. The Gamecocks closed the year in style, defeating both...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Social media abuzz after wild ending to Gator Bowl between Notre Dame and South Carolina
The last few minutes of the Gator Bowl was wild, to say the least. Notre Dame led, 38-31, with 7 minutes and 42 seconds remaining in the 4th quarter and the ball at the South Carolina 7. But Tyler Eichner’s pass to the end zone was intercepted and taken back 100 yards by O’Donnell Fortune as the Gamecocks knotted things up at 38.
WIS-TV
WATCH: Gamecock sign flying over Clemson at Orange Bowl
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. City of Columbia continues inspections at Colony Apartments. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
WLTX.com
Beamer lays out his philosophy on players in the transfer portal, why he won't allow them to play in the bowl game
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The introduction of the NCAA Transfer Portal has added additional moving parts to the college football landscape. It's become the norm now to see players go on social media to announce they are in the portal. Combine that with the NIL legislation and you have a Wild, Wild West scenario playing out with college football head coaches trying to manager their roster in the eye of an off-season storm.
thecaycewestcolumbianews.com
Morris Lyles named Realtor of the Year
South Carolina Realtor (SCR) member and Columbia Realtor with ERA Wilder, Morris Lyles, has been named the association’s 2022 Realtor of the Year. The announcement was made during the association’s Awards Gala and Installation of Officers event at Junction 800 in Columbia. The South Carolina Realtor of the...
WIS-TV
Funeral arrangements announced for Columbia Councilman Joe Taylor Jr.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Funeral arrangements have been made for Columbia Councilman Joe Taylor Jr. A memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 5 at First Presbyterian Church in Columbia, according to Dignity Memorial. Two Columbia City Councilmembers and Columbia City officials confirmed Taylor died earlier...
columbiametro.com
Shake, Rattle, and Roll
Little movements. Thunder. Artillery. A vehicular crash. Railroad cars coupling and uncoupling. A sensation in the bottom of one’s feet. Things that go boom in the night. An unprecedented wave of minor earthquakes focused near Elgin, a small town in Kershaw County, have local residents struggling to describe what they’re experiencing. For a big chunk of 2022, “Did you feel that?” became almost as common a greeting as “How are you?” across the Midlands.
WMBF
Deputies: Woman charged after altercation at Lamar High School basketball game
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman is facing charges after an altercation at a high school basketball game in Lamar according to Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Darlington Sheriff James Hudson Jr. said on Dec. 13 deputies responded to an incident at Lamar High School during a girls’ basketball game. There was an altercation on the count which involved multiple players and a parent.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina man killed by falling tree in the woods, coroner says
LUGOFF, S.C. — A South Carolina man has died after a tree fell on him in the woods, according to an official. Ned Lyles, 71, was cutting a tree Thursday morning when a different tree toppled over and struck Lyles on the back of his neck, Kershaw County Coroner David West said.
Comments / 1