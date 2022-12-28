ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austria: 2 German teenagers dead in skiing accident

By Associated Press
Two German teenagers died after skiing off the edge of a slope in Austria on Wednesday and falling up to 60 meters (nearly 200 feet), police said.

Witnesses saw the 17-year-old boys skiing at high speed down an intermediate-difficulty red slope in the Waidring ski area and then coming off the slope around halfway down, police in Tyrol province said in a statement.

Emergency responders at the scene and two rescue helicopter crews were unable to save the skiers, who died at the scene.

