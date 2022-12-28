ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newaygo County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
Fox17

Known thieves behind bars after string of Newaygo Co. robberies

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. — More than 30 items are sitting in the Newaygo County Sheriff's office, ready to be reunited with their rightful owners. Detectives tell FOX 17 that the people who took multiple items from all over the county are behind bars. They are known thieves, who have done this type of thing for years.
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI
wgvunews.org

GRPD investigating string of robberies in a matter of hours

The Grand Rapids Police Department says it is looking for three suspects involved in a string of burglaries that occurred within hours of each other. According to police, a total of six burglaries all took place overnight Thursday morning. Four of the businesses involved were gas/retail stations, one was a...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Man charged with dealing drugs from MP hotel room

A Saginaw man, Johnathon J. Tillman, 42, is looking at a lengthy prison sentence if he is found guilty of dealing drugs from a hotel room in Mt. Pleasant. He was arrested in the early morning hours on December 16, when officers from MINT (The Mid-Michigan Investigation Narcotics Team) and from the Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police raided his hotel room at the Days Inn on East Pickard Road in the City.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy