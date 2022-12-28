Read full article on original website
Known thieves behind bars after string of Newaygo Co. robberies
WHITE CLOUD, Mich. — More than 30 items are sitting in the Newaygo County Sheriff's office, ready to be reunited with their rightful owners. Detectives tell FOX 17 that the people who took multiple items from all over the county are behind bars. They are known thieves, who have done this type of thing for years.
29-year-old man pinned inside car after colliding with tree on 48th Avenue
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that left one person injured Saturday evening after crashing into a tree. The incident took place shortly after 5 p.m. at 48th street near Bauer Elementary. Police say a 29-year-old man from Hudsonville sustained serious, but...
GR Police & Fire pull driver from car in Grand River
The Grand Rapids Police and Fire departments pulled a driver from a car after responding to a report of a vehicle in the Grand River at midday Saturday.
Kalamazoo man arrested in Holland after not paying for items at department store
HOLLAND, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Kalamazoo man thought he could get away without paying for a few things at a Blain’s Farm and Fleet store in Holland on Wednesday, December 28. As authorities will point out, it was more like thousands of dollars worth of items, including...
Man pinned in vehicle during Georgetown Twp. crash
A man was taken to the hospital after he was pinned in his vehicle in a crash with a tree on Saturday evening, deputies said.
GRPD: Man hurt after accidentally shooting himself
A 19-year-old man is in the hospital after he accidentally shot himself Saturday morning.
GRPD investigating first shooting death of 2023
Grand Rapids Police are investigating what led up to the death of one man early Sunday morning at Blaine Ave. SE & Boston St. SE.
Suspect arrested after robbing Blain's Farm and Fleet, leading police on car chase
HOLLAND, Michigan — A suspect was arrested Wednesday night after stealing merchandise from a Holland Township store and leading police on a car chase, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says. The suspect, a 51-year-old man from Kalamazoo, walked out of the Blain's Farm and Fleet on West Shore Drive...
Two dead in Kent County crash involving ambulance, semi-truck and SUV
KENT COUNTY, MI -- Two people in an SUV died after a three-vehicle collision involving the SUV, an ambulance and a semi-truck on 14 Mile Road NE. The crash happened about 2:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30 on 14 Mile Road NE near Lappley Avenue. The ambulance was not carrying any...
GRPD investigating string of robberies in a matter of hours
The Grand Rapids Police Department says it is looking for three suspects involved in a string of burglaries that occurred within hours of each other. According to police, a total of six burglaries all took place overnight Thursday morning. Four of the businesses involved were gas/retail stations, one was a...
Surveillance video shows would-be robber smash drive-thru windows
Someone smashed out the windows at a Muskegon burger joint early Wednesday, looking for cash but finding none.
SUV crashes into Grand River; driver hospitalized
One person is in the hospital after they were pulled from an SUV that crashed into the Grand River Saturday morning.
Police investigate string of break-ins, attempted break-ins at GR businesses
Police are searching for three suspects in connection to a string of break-ins and attempted break-ins at businesses across Grand Rapids.
Survivor of motel explosion files lawsuit against mom, prosecutor, chief of police
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A teenager who was burned over 85-percent of his body in a motel explosion has filed a lawsuit against nine people he claims were supposed to protect him and failed. The explosion and fire happened in May, 2017 at the Green Mill Motel near Manton.
UPDATE: Mya Kelly homicide investigation
Grand Rapids Police tell FOX 17 Mya Kelly was shot in front of her two children, ages 1 and 3. Police are still looking for a suspect.
Rescuers pull driver from car in Grand River on Grand Rapids north side
Rescuers respond to the Grand River after a car is found in it. The call came in around 11 a.m. on the west side of the river south of Ann Street on Grand Rapids north side.
Man charged for allegedly stabbing 3 men near Howard City
A man has been charged for allegedly stabbing three people in Montcalm County earlier this month.
Victim of Green Mill Motel Explosion Files Lawsuit Against Mother, Motel Owners
One of the victims of the 2017 explosion at the Green Mill Motel in Wexford County has filed a lawsuit. Investigators say Amanda Skardoutos was making butane hash oil in her room, sparking the explosion that destroyed the motel. The explosion left her sons, Marcus, Thomas and Brian Adams, with...
Muskegon Township family loses home, pet in fire
The house was over a mile from the nearest hydrant. Multiple crews worked for over 5 hours to stop the fire.
Man charged with dealing drugs from MP hotel room
A Saginaw man, Johnathon J. Tillman, 42, is looking at a lengthy prison sentence if he is found guilty of dealing drugs from a hotel room in Mt. Pleasant. He was arrested in the early morning hours on December 16, when officers from MINT (The Mid-Michigan Investigation Narcotics Team) and from the Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police raided his hotel room at the Days Inn on East Pickard Road in the City.
