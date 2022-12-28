Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Door County Pulse
Online Journaling Group for Teens
Does your child suffer from anxiety or stress? Are you looking for tools to help your child adjust?. Registration is open for the Mighty Teens Empowerment Project: a seven-week, online art-journal club that helps Door County children in grades 5 and 6 who experience anxiety or stress to adjust. Sponsored by STRIDE Creative and facilitated by credentialed art therapist Jodi Rose Gonzales, the club meets Monday nights, Jan. 30 – March 13.
Door County Pulse
Yearlong Fun for Birders
A fun bird-recognition game for all bird lovers is coming in January. At the beginning of each month, images of a common bird – taken by avid bird photographer John C. Walch – will be posted on the Bird City Algoma Facebook page, along with details about the bird’s common and scientific names, where and when to spot it, a physical description and interesting characteristics.
Door County Pulse
Aging Resource Fair in Sister Bay
The NWTC Learning and Innovation Center in Sister Bay is hosting a free Lunch & Learn: Aging Resource Fair on Jan. 12, 11 am – 2 pm, to bring together local resources that are available to serve seniors’ transportation, health care, independent-living and other needs. Classes include Alzheimer’s...
Door County Pulse
DCHS Featured Pet: Spud
Meet Spud! This handsome, 3-year-old pup weighs 22 pounds and is available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) Door County Campus. He can be a bit nervous in new situations, so he can’t wait to find a home where he can settle in and get comfortable. Like...
Door County Pulse
Sunshine Resources Bestows Awards
When Sunshine Resources of Door County held its 49th awards dinner Dec. 14, it honored the following recipients: Robert Quinones as the Ambassador of the Year; Zach Wanke, Day Service Participant of the Year; Sasha Hagen, Employment Services Participant of the Year; Peter Van Braemer, Sunflower Cottage Participant of the Year; Kinect M1, Community Partner of the Year; John Koski, Volunteer of the Year; Tonya Vogel, Staff Recognition Award; and Mike and Karen Nelson, Making a Difference Legacy Award. The Philanthropist of the Year award recipient chose to remain anonymous.
Door County Pulse
Register for Learning in Retirement Courses
Registration is open for Door County Learning in Retirement’s spring courses, through which participants can revisit familiar topics and explore diverse, exciting new topics. The organization is dedicated to facilitating lifelong learning in an open, ongoing forum for retired or semi-retired adults. Classes are free, but they require membership...
Door County Pulse
Meet the Hal Prize Winners: Dan Powers
It’s here, hot off the press – Vol. 2 of the 8142 Review, just in time for the holidays. The Peninsula Pulse’s literary magazine contains the 37 best pieces of work out of the 686 submissions received for the 2022 Hal Prize in fiction, nonfiction, poetry and photography.
Door County Pulse
Door County New Year’s Day Events
Get wet, get silly and get outside to start the new year!. If your New Year’s resolution is to get outside more or to move more, start off strong with one of these four free hikes. A state-park vehicle sticker is required for all except the Crossroads hike. 9:30...
Door County Pulse
Obituary: William M. Welter
William Michael Welter, born November 18, 1944, in Evanston, IL to Frances and Roy Welter. Raised in Evanston throughout his childhood, Bill’s parents were devout members of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. He sang in the boys’ choir and graduated from Evanston Township High School in 1962. Bill graduated Cum Laude from Missouri Valley College in 1966 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Economics. He was a proud member and president of Sigma Nu Fraternity.
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Sheila A. Wills
Sheila Ann Wills, 64, of Sturgeon Bay, died on Dec. 26, 2022, at her home. She was born April 23, 1958, in Huntington, West Virginia to Carl and Bethel Grant. On August 25, 2002, she married Brian J. Wills in Chicago. Sheila worked as a snowplow driver for O’Hare Airport...
Door County Pulse
Letter to the Editor: More Pressing Needs for Federal Dollars
I understand the importance of historical preservation, land trusts, etc., but the $3.3 million slated for the Granary project from the Congressional spending package could benefit Door County in other ways. What about affordable housing or child care for the less fortunate?. There should be a balance between spending on...
Door County Pulse
Obituary: William “Bill” A. Guenther
William “Bill” Guenther, 75, died unexpectedly at his home in Racine. Bill was a graduate of Milton College and furthered his education at the University of Denver in the area of hotel and restaurant management. During his college years Bill worked summers at the Anderson Hotel in Ephraim and cultivated many lifetime Door County friendships. Early in his career in the hospitality field, he was on the opening staff of the Resort Division of Walt Disney World in Orlando, FL; and later held supervisory and management positions with other hotels and restaurants in Florida. In 1979, he joined the S.C. Johnson Company in Racine as Director of The Council House, the firm’s private hotel and meeting center. Bill retired from S.C. Johnson as Manager of Corporate Travel and Hospitality.
