Extinction Rebellion, the environmental group that has grabbed headlines for having members glue themselves to artwork in museums, says it’s changing tactics. Bloomberg reports that the U.K.-based organization is planning a moratorium on disruptive stunts and will focus on coalition-building in the next year. “As we ring in the new year, we make a controversial resolution to temporarily shift away from public disruption as a primary tactic,” the climate group said in a statement Sunday. “This year, we prioritize attendance over arrest and relationships over roadblocks.” The activists, however, are planning a massive protest in April. “Surrounding the Houses of Parliament day after day in large numbers means we can leave the locks, glue and paint behind and instead demonstrate faith in a critical mass of people to create a moment that’s impossible to ignore.”Read it at Bloomberg

44 MINUTES AGO