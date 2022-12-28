Read full article on original website
Related
swimswam.com
2022 Swammy Awards: Top 10 Swims of the Year
David Popovici's world record swim of 46.86 in the men's 100 freestyle at the European Championships undoubtedly the top swim of 2022. Archive photo via LEN/Simone Castrovillari. The 2022 calendar year has been full of incredible performances in the pool worldwide. Thanks to the many competitions that have taken place...
swimswam.com
2022 Swammy Awards: British Coach of the Year – Dave Hemmings
The lead man at the Loughborough National Centre, Hemmings led the likes of James Wilby, Abbie Wood and Molly Renshaw to successful years. To see all of our 2022 Swammy Awards, click here. 2022 BRITISH COACH OF THE YEAR: DAVE HEMMINGS. Dave Hemmings, the head coach at the Loughborough National...
swimswam.com
2022 Swammy Awards: Male Swimmer Of The Year, David Popovici
There were several male swimmers that won gold medals and broke world records in 2022, but none of them had the same "wow" factor as David Popovici. Archive photo via LEN/Simone Castrovillari. To see all of our 2022 Swammy Awards, click here. 2022: MALE SWIMMER OF THE YEAR: DAVID POPOVICI...
swimswam.com
Ultra Swimmer of the Month: Ryan Murphy
Murphy was an unstoppable force at the Short Course World Championships, winning five gold medals and becoming the first male to sweep the backstroke events. Archive photo via World Aquatics. Ultra Swim Swimmer of the Month is a recurring SwimSwam feature shedding light on a U.S.-based swimmer who has proven...
swimswam.com
SwimSwam Pulse: 56% Pick McKeon’s 49.9 As Top Relay Split of Short Course Worlds
McKeon had relay splits in the 50 free, 100 free and 100 fly all under the existing world record at Short Course Worlds. Archive photo via World Aquatics. SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.
swimswam.com
Top 8 Venues: “Where A Swimming Pool Can Blossom”
The 2016 Short Course World Championships in Windsor, Canada took place at the WFCU Centre, primarily used as an ice hockey arena. Archive photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. This article originally appeared in the 2022 Spring edition of SwimSwam Magazine. Subscribe here to the SwimSwam Magazine here. Artwork courtesy...
swimswam.com
Belarusian Olympic Medalist Herasimenia: “George Orwell’s ‘1984’ Is Our Reality Now”
Three-time Olympic medalist Aliaksandra Herasimenia will soon be without a Belarusian passport, so she’s applying for international protection in Poland. Belarusian Olympic medalist Aliaksandra Herasimenia says her new reality living in exile feels a bit more like a dystopian novel with each passing day. After fleeing Belarus for Poland...
Patricio Freire shares a monster of a toast with rival A.J. McKee after win in Japan
Patricio Freire beat Kleber Koike with a unanimous decision Saturday at Rizin FF 40: Rizin vs. Bellator in Japan. Take a look inside the fight with Freire, Bellator’s featherweight champion who beat his Rizin titleholder counterpart. Freire on the fight's key moment. “I thought I could get him earlier,...
Comments / 0