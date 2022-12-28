It's the last Friday of 2022, and Craig Carton has some prediction for the New Year. The Crystal Ball reveals that his New York Jets will stick with Zach Wilson as their starting quarterback, and that decision will lead to a Super Bowl win for Craig's favorite team. The titles won't stop there... Craig predicts all the New York teams will win championships, including the New York Yankees and the Brooklyn Nets. Plus, hear Craig's prediction for LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO