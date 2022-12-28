Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
NBA suspends 11 players for Magic-Pistons scuffle
The NBA has suspended three players from the Detroit Pistons and eight players from the Orlando Magic for their roles in an on-court altercation on Wednesday, league executive vice president and head of basketball operations Joe Dumars announced on Thursday. Pistons guard Killian Hayes will serve a three-game suspension without...
FOX Sports
Irving and Durant lead Nets past Hornets for 11th win a row
CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the...
FOX Sports
Durant, Nets set for matchup against the Hornets
Brooklyn Nets (23-12, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (10-26, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets visit the Charlotte Hornets. Durant ranks seventh in the league averaging 29.9 points per game. The Hornets have gone 4-17 against Eastern Conference teams. Charlotte...
FOX Sports
Poole leads Golden State against Atlanta after 41-point outing
Atlanta Hawks (17-19, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (19-18, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State hosts the Atlanta Hawks after Jordan Poole scored 41 points in the Golden State Warriors' 118-112 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. The Warriors are 16-2 on their...
FOX Sports
Milwaukee plays Washington after Antetokounmpo's 43-point showing
Washington Wizards (16-21, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (23-12, second in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts the Washington Wizards after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 43 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 123-114 victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Bucks have gone 11-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee...
FOX Sports
LeBron's message to Lakers: 'I want to win & still compete for championships' | UNDISPUTED
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are seven point road underdogs against the Atlanta Hawks according to FOX Bet Sportsbook. After LA’s loss to the Miami Heat, LeBron told reporters that winning was all that he cared about and it wasn’t in his DNA to only play ball while not being able to compete for a title. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react to LeBron’s comments.
Mike Williams might have topped Justin Jefferson for catch of the season with unreal, one-handed sideline grab
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson turned in the best catch of the 2022 NFL season ... for a few weeks. Jefferson may have met his match in Week 17, when Mike Williams of the Los Angeles Chargers turned in an excellent one-handed grab on the sideline that might be the best catch of the NFL season.
FOX Sports
Doncic has another triple-double, Mavs beat Rockets 129-114
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic followed his 60-point triple-double two nights earlier with 35 points in his NBA-best eighth triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday night. Doncic, who recorded the NBA’s first game with 60 points and 21 rebounds to...
FOX Sports
Randle leads New York against Houston after 41-point game
New York Knicks (18-18, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (10-25, 15th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New York visits the Houston Rockets after Julius Randle scored 41 points in the Knicks' 122-115 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. The Rockets have gone 6-10 at home. Houston...
FOX Sports
Houston hosts Dallas after Doncic's 51-point performance
Dallas Mavericks (21-16, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (10-26, 15th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas visits the Houston Rockets after Luka Doncic scored 51 points in the Mavericks' 126-125 win over the San Antonio Spurs. The Rockets are 1-6 against Southwest Division teams. Houston ranks...
FOX Sports
Eagles DE Sweat leaves game on stretcher after tackle
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat was removed from the field on a stretcher after he was injured on a tackle Sunday against New Orleans. Sweat did pound the ground with his hands before he was taken off the field. The entire Eagles team came over...
FOX Sports
James leads Los Angeles against Charlotte after 47-point game
Los Angeles Lakers (15-21, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (10-27, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits the Charlotte Hornets after LeBron James scored 47 points in the Lakers' 130-121 win against the Atlanta Hawks. The Hornets have gone 5-12 in home games. Charlotte...
FOX Sports
Morant and the Grizzlies host conference foe Sacramento
Sacramento Kings (19-15, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (22-13, third in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Grizzlies -4.5; over/under is 241. BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies host De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings. The Grizzlies have gone 10-10 against Western Conference teams....
FOX Sports
Durant and the Nets face the Spurs
San Antonio Spurs (12-24, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (24-12, second in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets host the San Antonio Spurs. Durant is currently sixth in the league averaging 29.7 points per game. The Nets have gone 12-5 at home....
FOX Sports
Craig's Crystal Ball: Jets will keep Zach Wilson for 2023 | THE CARTON SHOW
It's the last Friday of 2022, and Craig Carton has some prediction for the New Year. The Crystal Ball reveals that his New York Jets will stick with Zach Wilson as their starting quarterback, and that decision will lead to a Super Bowl win for Craig's favorite team. The titles won't stop there... Craig predicts all the New York teams will win championships, including the New York Yankees and the Brooklyn Nets. Plus, hear Craig's prediction for LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers.
FOX Sports
Booker, Phoenix set for matchup with New York
Phoenix Suns (20-17, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (19-18, eighth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns face the New York Knicks. Booker ranks 10th in the NBA scoring 27.1 points per game. The Knicks are 8-10 on their home court....
