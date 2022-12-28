Read full article on original website
Clayton News Daily
Bottled water distribution to continue Saturday
JONESBORO — Clayton County Water Authority will continue to distribute bottled water on Saturday. The distribution will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. as long as supplies last at the W.B. Casey Water Resource Recovery Facility, 8890 Roberts Road in Jonesboro. One case will be provided per car....
Water outages continue to plague parts of metro Atlanta, temporary burn ban issued in Clayton County | Live updates
ATLANTA — As metro Atlanta counties struggle with Georgia's recent freeze, damaged water pipes are wreaking havoc for plumbers, landlords and residents. Cracked and busted pipes have impacted water pressure in residential and commercial buildings - some have triggered water outages and boil water advisories. Here's a list of...
Atlanta finalizes deal to move 700 Fulton detainees into city center
Fulton County is officially moving jail detainees into the Atlanta City Detention Center (ACDC) after government officia...
Families worried about loved ones inside Fulton County Jail amid freezing temperatures
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Low water pressure and little heat. Those are the problems inmates at the Fulton County jail have had to deal with this week. It took several days for the jail to fix broken pipes after the deep freeze. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
Clayton County officer quits following shooting death of 19-year-old
ATLANTA — An officer with Clayton County resigned following a shooting where a 19-year-old was killed. According to Georgia's Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (POST), the officer involved in the shooting death of 19-year-old Eric Holmes in November left the force on Dec.19 "in lieu of termination." The officer first joined the department in December 2019.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Water situation improving for residents of Clayton County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Families without water in Clayton County received some encouraging news Thursday morning. The Clayton County Water Authority (CCWA) held a press conference to let residents know that the situation is starting to improve. The agency’s general manager, Bernard Franks, said water service had returned to “most if not all of our customers.”
fox5atlanta.com
Authorities searching for missing man last seen early December in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ga. - Clayton County police are asking for the public's assistance in finding a man who was first reported missing Dec. 10 in Jonesboro. Officials say Laurence "Alex" Day went missing that day from the 8600 block of West Bourne Drive. His last known location was in the area of Church Street and Sims Street.
Delta Sky Lounge and Lenox Mall Among the Buildings Affected by Busted Pipes in Atlanta, GA: What You Need To Know
Water pouring from the ceiling of the Delta Sky Lounge and pools of water sitting on the floor of Lenox Mall are only a couple of the instances were bursted pipes have taken over in Atlanta, GA. Winter has been harsh this year, with record-low temperatures being felt across the country. As a result of the extreme cold weather, many places are now feeling the consequences of frozen pipes. In DeKalb County, Georgia, property owners have been asked to call their property management or a private plumber if they experience flooding inside their homes—and not to call 911. Here’s more about why burst pipes and flooding are such an issue for DeKalb County residents.
Lithonia’s That’s Good Restaurant Aims to Make it Great in Southwest Atlanta
Duo Will Serve Up Steaks, Soul Food, Gospel Music, and More in Spacious Campbellton Road Restaurant
Henry County Daily Herald
A Look back at 2022 in Henry County
McDONOUGH — Several notable events occurred throughout 2022. From the start of a long-promised SPLOST project, continued growth, and the loss of high school students, the year has left an indelible mark on residents. Here is a small sampling of some of Henry County’s top stories as selected by...
Former Milledgeville officer killed in Atlanta
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A former Milledgeville Police officer is dead after an off-duty shooting in Fulton County. The Fulton County Sheriff's Office says they recruited 24-year-old Deputy James Thomas from Milledgeville in August. He was assigned to Grady Detention. Someone found him shot to death in his personal car...
fox5atlanta.com
SWAT, K-9 units arrest man charged with wounding teenager during DeKalb County gunfight
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police arrested a 21-year-old man accused of wounding a teenage boy during a shootout in DeKalb County. Police said 21-year-old Daeshun Shropshire was arrested on Dec. 29 for aggravated assault and other charges when police said he shot during an exchange of gunfire with a 17-year-old boy after the two got into an argument.
WXIA 11 Alive
1 dead following overnight Smyrna house fire
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Smyrna Fire Department is investigating after a person died in a house fire early Friday morning. Around midnight, firefighters were called to a home off Cooper Lake Court after heavy smoke was seen coming from the home's door. When first responders arrived, they found one person dead inside a bedroom.
Clayton County police issue BOLO for missing man
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police have issued a BOLO for a missing man. Alexander Matos was last heard from on Christmas Eve, according to a Facebook post from the Clayton County Police Department. Family members told police that Matos typically contacts his family members at least two to three times a day.
Clayton progresses on water line issues while boil advisory remains
Clayton officials said Thursday they were making progress fixing water main breaks that brought several parts of the cou...
fox5atlanta.com
3 shot near busy DeKalb County shopping area
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Three people were injured in a shooting at a restaurant near a busy shopping area of DeKalb County on Wednesday. Officers were called out around 3:20 p.m. to the Touchdown Wings located in the 3600 block of Flakes Mill Road just south of Flat Shoals Parkway after getting a 911 call about a person shot.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Fairburn continues distributions as residents face water woes
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More bottled water giveaways popping up around metro Atlanta. It comes as thousands of people are going on their third or fourth day with no running water in their homes. Fairburn is just one area feeling the impact after freezing temperatures wreaked havoc on...
cobbcountycourier.com
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb County December 31: dense morning fog, possible afternoon thunderstorms
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region on Saturday, December 31, due to a dense fog advisory in the morning and possible scattered thunderstorms throughout the weekend and continuing until Thursday. What is in the statement?. The statement gives...
fox5atlanta.com
When will Clayton County residents get their water fully restored?
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Metro Atlanta is thawing out a bit this week after an Arctic blast. The cold strained utilities and left thousands without water. Some residents have been out of water for nearly a week and many in Clayton County are wondering when the problems will be fixed and why it is taking so long.
