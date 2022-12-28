ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

Clayton News Daily

Bottled water distribution to continue Saturday

JONESBORO — Clayton County Water Authority will continue to distribute bottled water on Saturday. The distribution will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. as long as supplies last at the W.B. Casey Water Resource Recovery Facility, 8890 Roberts Road in Jonesboro. One case will be provided per car....
JONESBORO, GA
11Alive

Clayton County officer quits following shooting death of 19-year-old

ATLANTA — An officer with Clayton County resigned following a shooting where a 19-year-old was killed. According to Georgia's Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (POST), the officer involved in the shooting death of 19-year-old Eric Holmes in November left the force on Dec.19 "in lieu of termination." The officer first joined the department in December 2019.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Water situation improving for residents of Clayton County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Families without water in Clayton County received some encouraging news Thursday morning. The Clayton County Water Authority (CCWA) held a press conference to let residents know that the situation is starting to improve. The agency’s general manager, Bernard Franks, said water service had returned to “most if not all of our customers.”
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Authorities searching for missing man last seen early December in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ga. - Clayton County police are asking for the public's assistance in finding a man who was first reported missing Dec. 10 in Jonesboro. Officials say Laurence "Alex" Day went missing that day from the 8600 block of West Bourne Drive. His last known location was in the area of Church Street and Sims Street.
JONESBORO, GA
Kendra M.

Delta Sky Lounge and Lenox Mall Among the Buildings Affected by Busted Pipes in Atlanta, GA: What You Need To Know

Water pouring from the ceiling of the Delta Sky Lounge and pools of water sitting on the floor of Lenox Mall are only a couple of the instances were bursted pipes have taken over in Atlanta, GA. Winter has been harsh this year, with record-low temperatures being felt across the country. As a result of the extreme cold weather, many places are now feeling the consequences of frozen pipes. In DeKalb County, Georgia, property owners have been asked to call their property management or a private plumber if they experience flooding inside their homes—and not to call 911. Here’s more about why burst pipes and flooding are such an issue for DeKalb County residents.
ATLANTA, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

A Look back at 2022 in Henry County

McDONOUGH — Several notable events occurred throughout 2022. From the start of a long-promised SPLOST project, continued growth, and the loss of high school students, the year has left an indelible mark on residents. Here is a small sampling of some of Henry County’s top stories as selected by...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Former Milledgeville officer killed in Atlanta

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A former Milledgeville Police officer is dead after an off-duty shooting in Fulton County. The Fulton County Sheriff's Office says they recruited 24-year-old Deputy James Thomas from Milledgeville in August. He was assigned to Grady Detention. Someone found him shot to death in his personal car...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

1 dead following overnight Smyrna house fire

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Smyrna Fire Department is investigating after a person died in a house fire early Friday morning. Around midnight, firefighters were called to a home off Cooper Lake Court after heavy smoke was seen coming from the home's door. When first responders arrived, they found one person dead inside a bedroom.
SMYRNA, GA
11Alive

Clayton County police issue BOLO for missing man

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police have issued a BOLO for a missing man. Alexander Matos was last heard from on Christmas Eve, according to a Facebook post from the Clayton County Police Department. Family members told police that Matos typically contacts his family members at least two to three times a day.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

3 shot near busy DeKalb County shopping area

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Three people were injured in a shooting at a restaurant near a busy shopping area of DeKalb County on Wednesday. Officers were called out around 3:20 p.m. to the Touchdown Wings located in the 3600 block of Flakes Mill Road just south of Flat Shoals Parkway after getting a 911 call about a person shot.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Fairburn continues distributions as residents face water woes

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More bottled water giveaways popping up around metro Atlanta. It comes as thousands of people are going on their third or fourth day with no running water in their homes. Fairburn is just one area feeling the impact after freezing temperatures wreaked havoc on...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

When will Clayton County residents get their water fully restored?

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Metro Atlanta is thawing out a bit this week after an Arctic blast. The cold strained utilities and left thousands without water. Some residents have been out of water for nearly a week and many in Clayton County are wondering when the problems will be fixed and why it is taking so long.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA

