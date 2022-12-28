ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, MA

Former Clinton lawmaker Harold Naughton Jr. confirmed for judge seat

By Mike Elfland, Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KBxmD_0jwh4Ed800

The Governor's Council Tuesday confirmed Harold P. Naughton Jr., the former state representative from Clinton, as a district court judge.

The 6-1 vote in support of the 13-term lawmaker, a Democrat, followed a series of nominations by Gov. Charlie Baker.

Naughton will replace Judge Margaret Guzman on the bench, with Guzman in line for a federal judgeship. He last served in the state House of Representatives in 2020, opting against a reelection bid. At the time, he said he took a job with a New York-based law firm and would be working remotely from Clinton.

Naughton joined the military after 9/11, serving as a judge advocate in the U.S. Army Reserve.

During questioning by the Governor's Council, Naughton referenced his days as a private lawyer, highlighting the many clients he represented in district court.

"I feel deeply that this venue can have a profound and immediate impact on the lives of litigants, victims, plaintiffs, defendants and witnesses, as well as the communities that each one serves," Naughton said.

Material from State House News Service was used in this report.

.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wild Orchid Media

Expert Says Despite Constant Allegations Against Him, Donald Trump Will Most Likely Never be Charged with a Crime

Most experts agree that despite the best efforts of his detractors, it is highly unlikely that Donald Trump will ever be charged with a criminal offense of any kind. Facing an almost constant barrage of accusations, some of which carry at least some semblance of verisimilitude, and many which are patently absurd on their face, Donald Trump remains uncharged in any of the litanies of accusations posed against him over the better part of the past decade.
RadarOnline

'The Subpoena Is DEAD': Donald Trump Celebrates After January 6 Committee Withdraws Court Order As Panel Wraps Up Work

Former president Donald Trump rejoiced after learning the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot withdrew a subpoena it had issued. RadarOnline.com can confirm Trump took to his Truth Social platform with a celebratory message as the panel wraps up its work before the committee is set to dissolve on January 3.A subpoena was issued to Trump in October, who fired back with a lawsuit to block it. The panel requested testimony in addition to a list of documents and communications, detailing phone calls, texts, as well as encrypted messages and emails. They wanted anything that showed...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
941K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Worcester, MA from Worcester Telegram.

 http://telegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy