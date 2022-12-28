Former Clinton lawmaker Harold Naughton Jr. confirmed for judge seat

The Governor's Council Tuesday confirmed Harold P. Naughton Jr., the former state representative from Clinton, as a district court judge.

The 6-1 vote in support of the 13-term lawmaker, a Democrat, followed a series of nominations by Gov. Charlie Baker.

Naughton will replace Judge Margaret Guzman on the bench, with Guzman in line for a federal judgeship. He last served in the state House of Representatives in 2020, opting against a reelection bid. At the time, he said he took a job with a New York-based law firm and would be working remotely from Clinton.

Naughton joined the military after 9/11, serving as a judge advocate in the U.S. Army Reserve.

During questioning by the Governor's Council, Naughton referenced his days as a private lawyer, highlighting the many clients he represented in district court.

"I feel deeply that this venue can have a profound and immediate impact on the lives of litigants, victims, plaintiffs, defendants and witnesses, as well as the communities that each one serves," Naughton said.

Material from State House News Service was used in this report.

.