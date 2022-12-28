ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Southern Governors May Be Dark Horse 2024 Presidential Candidates

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and Georgia Governor Brian KempPhoto by2024Field.com. While political pundits throughout national media speculate about a potential 2024 campaign by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, two other governors in the south have quietly built impressive resumes against the odds in swing states where the respective US Senators are in the opposing party.
The Center Square

Planned Parenthood and other groups withdraw North Carolina lawsuit

(The Center Square) — Planned Parenthood South Atlantic and others recently withdrew a lawsuit challenging five North Carolina abortion statutes, though the voluntary dismissal allows them to refile at any time. Planned Parenthood filed the voluntary dismissal without prejudice last week, ending its legal challenge to five laws approved by the Legislature more than a decade ago to protect unborn children. Alliance Defending Freedom, a nonprofit legal organization that represented...
Vox

Democrats made historic gains at the state level. Can they build on them?

Nicole Narea covers state politics and policy for Vox, focusing on personalities, conversations, and political battles happening in state capitals and why they matter to the entire country. She first joined Vox in 2019, and her work has also appeared in Politico, Washington Monthly, and the New Republic. Democrats had...
Mother Jones

“It Appears All Hope Is Lost,” House Republicans Warn

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Last month, I got an angry email from the Republican Party. I’d just written a snarky blog post about some dubious fundraising solicitations from the House GOP campaign arm—”13X MATCH today only!”—but that wasn’t what they were writing to complain about.
News Breaking LIVE

Democratic Senator Switches Party

A West Virginia Senator is reportedly switching parties, as he will go from Democrat to Republican, widening the GOP's supermajority in the state, according to WCHS-TV. Senator Glenn Jeffries has announced that he will be switching from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party, after he felt "discomfort" with how left he felt Democrats had moved.
Cleveland.com

Classless no-show by two justices at Chief Justice O’Connor’s portrait unveiling: editorial

During her 37-year tenure in Ohio judicial and political office, retiring Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor, a Republican, has been a class act. She’s consistently put conviction over party and justice over partisanship, establishing herself as a true heir to the popular 23-year Chief Justice Thomas J. Moyer, who died in office in April 2010. At the time, Moyer was the nation’s longest-serving state Supreme Court justice.
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill

Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
Mother Jones

Republicans Want the Supreme Court to “Rewrite History” So They Can Hijack Elections

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. A lawyer for the GOP-controlled North Carolina legislature argued before the Supreme Court on Wednesday that state legislatures should be granted sweeping new powers to pass gerrymandered maps and restrictive voting laws and cannot be constrained by state courts or state constitutions when it comes to regulating federal elections. This “independent state legislature” theory had long been considered fringe, but in recent years it has been aggressively pushed before the court by Federalist Society co-chairman Leonard Leo and his allied groups, the Trump campaign during its attempt to overturn the election in 2020, and now by Republican state lawmakers in North Carolina.
