Read full article on original website
Related
Two Southern Governors May Be Dark Horse 2024 Presidential Candidates
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and Georgia Governor Brian KempPhoto by2024Field.com. While political pundits throughout national media speculate about a potential 2024 campaign by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, two other governors in the south have quietly built impressive resumes against the odds in swing states where the respective US Senators are in the opposing party.
Planned Parenthood and other groups withdraw North Carolina lawsuit
(The Center Square) — Planned Parenthood South Atlantic and others recently withdrew a lawsuit challenging five North Carolina abortion statutes, though the voluntary dismissal allows them to refile at any time. Planned Parenthood filed the voluntary dismissal without prejudice last week, ending its legal challenge to five laws approved by the Legislature more than a decade ago to protect unborn children. Alliance Defending Freedom, a nonprofit legal organization that represented...
Vox
Democrats made historic gains at the state level. Can they build on them?
Nicole Narea covers state politics and policy for Vox, focusing on personalities, conversations, and political battles happening in state capitals and why they matter to the entire country. She first joined Vox in 2019, and her work has also appeared in Politico, Washington Monthly, and the New Republic. Democrats had...
After string of abortion-rights wins, conservatives look to curtail the ballot measure process
Republican-led legislatures are mounting an increasingly fierce battle to curb the ability of citizens and other lawmakers to place ballot measures — a move progressive groups say is explicitly aimed at making it difficult to give voters in red and purple states direct say over major issues such as abortion rights.
Clarence Thomas Might Have Just Broken the Law in the Supreme Court
Justice Thomas has not recused himself from a case involving courts' power to strike down electoral maps.
Defeated Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker was 'absolutely shocked' he didn't win 100% of the vote in Johnson County, where he grew up: report
Last month, Walker easily defeated Warnock in Johnson County 74%-26%, but the Republican was still taken aback by the result, per The Daily Beast.
Clarence Thomas' Own Ruling Used Against Him in High-Stakes Election Case
"This Court never second-guessed state interpretations of their own constitutions," Neal Katyal said during oral arguments for the Moore v. Harper case.
America's 'most dangerous law' goes into effect
Franklin County Sheriff Kevin Bacon says Illinois law enforcement is committed to protecting law-abiding citizens in Illinois as the SAFE-T act takes effect Jan 1.
“It Appears All Hope Is Lost,” House Republicans Warn
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Last month, I got an angry email from the Republican Party. I’d just written a snarky blog post about some dubious fundraising solicitations from the House GOP campaign arm—”13X MATCH today only!”—but that wasn’t what they were writing to complain about.
Democratic Senator Switches Party
A West Virginia Senator is reportedly switching parties, as he will go from Democrat to Republican, widening the GOP's supermajority in the state, according to WCHS-TV. Senator Glenn Jeffries has announced that he will be switching from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party, after he felt "discomfort" with how left he felt Democrats had moved.
A Republican congresswoman broke down in tears begging her colleagues to vote against a same-sex marriage bill
"I hope and pray that my colleagues will find the courage to join me in opposing this misguided and this dangerous bill," Hartzler said through tears.
Why did Sinema ditch the Democrats? Here's a hint: It's not about ugly partisan games.
Sinema is ditching the Democratic Party because she figured she can’t win a primary or she no longer needs the party for her next move – or both.
‘They will come after me,’ Joni Ernst says after Iowa GOP groups punished her for marriage vote
DES MOINES, Iowa — U.S. Senator Joni Ernst, a Republican from Red Oak, said that she stands behind her vote to support the federal Respect for Marriage Act, despite censures for her actions by seven GOP county parties. Here’s what is included in the Respect for Marriage Act. Eleven other Republican senators supported the bipartisan […]
Average Joe: How Manchin could be just days away from losing his Senate power
Centrist Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) could see their outsize influence over the party wither away after two years of claiming make-it-or-break-it status over the Democrats’ agenda.
Classless no-show by two justices at Chief Justice O’Connor’s portrait unveiling: editorial
During her 37-year tenure in Ohio judicial and political office, retiring Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor, a Republican, has been a class act. She’s consistently put conviction over party and justice over partisanship, establishing herself as a true heir to the popular 23-year Chief Justice Thomas J. Moyer, who died in office in April 2010. At the time, Moyer was the nation’s longest-serving state Supreme Court justice.
Rep. Joe Harding resigns, one day after federal indictment
Harding represented HD-24 in Levy and part of Marion County. He faces fraud charges related to coronavirus SBA funds. Harding gained national attention for sponsoring Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill
Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
Trump is Going Down in Flames and He's Taking the GOP With Him | Opinion
Republicans simply do not have a winning hand to play when it comes to Donald Trump.
Mother Jones
Republicans Want the Supreme Court to “Rewrite History” So They Can Hijack Elections
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. A lawyer for the GOP-controlled North Carolina legislature argued before the Supreme Court on Wednesday that state legislatures should be granted sweeping new powers to pass gerrymandered maps and restrictive voting laws and cannot be constrained by state courts or state constitutions when it comes to regulating federal elections. This “independent state legislature” theory had long been considered fringe, but in recent years it has been aggressively pushed before the court by Federalist Society co-chairman Leonard Leo and his allied groups, the Trump campaign during its attempt to overturn the election in 2020, and now by Republican state lawmakers in North Carolina.
James Carville Dismisses ‘Stupid and Ignorant’ Kari Lake for Lawsuit to Overturn Arizona Election
Kari Lake’s lawsuit to overturn her defeat in the midterm election for Arizona governor was scoffed at by Democrat strategist James Carville, who told CNN’s Jim Acosta that her attempts to spread distrust in the electoral process shouldn’t be the biggest story in Arizona. “All right, Kari...
Comments / 1