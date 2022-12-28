Read full article on original website
Vanessa Gamez
4d ago
tragic and so sad. on the holidays at that! bless his family Lord with comfort strength and love. let them know you r with them Lord
wrganews.com
Woman charged in hit and run death of Floyd County man
Sunday, Jan.1, 2023 — 12:17 p.m. A woman has been arrested in a hit-and-run that claimed the life of a Floyd County man. 28-year-old Sharad Robinson had been missing since Dec. 18. Authorities believe he was struck by a vehicle while walking toward Cedartown on Highway 27 that same day.
911 call reveals what happened moments after Fulton County Sheriff's deputy shot to death
ATLANTA — A newly released 911 call is providing insight into what happened the moments after Fulton County Sheriff's Deputy 24-year-old James Thomas was shot to death. Thomas was found shot and killed in an off-duty incident on Bolton and Peyton roads in Atlanta's Riverside neighborhood Thursday around 4:30 a.m.
wrganews.com
Two-vehicle wreck on I-75 claims the life of a Florida man
Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023–12:24 p.m. One person was killed in a two-vehicle wreck on New Year’s Eve morning on I-75 near Emerson in Bartow County. A Ford F-250 pulling a camper was parked on the shoulder of the #285 southbound entrance ramp. The driver was outside his truck, checking on the camper when a GMC truck traveled onto the right shoulder, striking the left side of the camper, the driver, and the F-250.
Clayton County officer quits following shooting death of 19-year-old
ATLANTA — An officer with Clayton County resigned following a shooting where a 19-year-old was killed. According to Georgia's Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (POST), the officer involved in the shooting death of 19-year-old Eric Holmes in November left the force on Dec.19 "in lieu of termination." The officer first joined the department in December 2019.
WTVC
18-wheeler trailer fire claims man's life in Dalton Friday
DALTON, Ga. — A fire that destroyed an 18-wheeler's trailer claimed the life of a man who was inside it, according to Dalton Police. The incident happened Friday afternoon at 108 South Glenwood Avenue. Police say they do not suspect foul play. Investigators say the victim was apparently a...
Cops: Customer kills DeKalb auto worker he thought was stealing his car
A man who took his car to get serviced at a DeKalb County auto shop Saturday is now behind bars after police say he shot and killed an employee moving his vehicle.
Georgia man arrested after stolen vehicle chase ending
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. -- A man suspected of stealing a vehicle in Minnesota was arrested in western Wisconsin following a high-speed pursuit.The Wisconsin State Patrol reports that the man allegedly stole the vehicle at knifepoint.Troopers located the vehicle traveling east on Interstate 94 in the Eau Claire area. A pursuit began, ultimately reaching speeds approaching 120 mph.Officials were able to deflate the vehicle's tires, but the driver then turned off the vehicle's lights, drove onto the other side of the road, into oncoming traffic. Ultimately the driver came to rest on the east side of the Red Cedar River bridge, some 15 miles after officials initially spotted the vehicle.The suspect fled on foot before being taken into custody. He was identified as Martise Terrell Craig, of Lithia Springs, Georgia.
‘It’s a sad day’: Tire shop employee killed by customer who thought car was being stolen, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead and another currently behind bars after a shooting at a tire shop Saturday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. DeKalb County Police responded to a person shot call at the Tires Plus at 577 DeKalb Industrial...
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files For Friday December 30th
Vincent Johnston, 45 of Centre was arrested December 30th at 1:13 AM, charged with two counts of failure to appear by the Centre Police Department. Billy Haggard, 55 of Piedmont was arrested December 30th at 12:36 AM, charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia by the Centre Police Department.
wfxg.com
Georgia sheriff's deputy found shot in crashed car
ATLANTA (WFXG) - Police in Fulton County are investigating after a man was found shot to death in the driver's seat of a car in northwest Atlanta. According to FOX 5, officers blocked off both sides of Bolton Road at Payton Road Thursday morning to investigate the shooting. They report officers were originally called to the scene around 4:30 a.m. for a call of shorts fired.
Police searching for woman in wig they say robbed 2 Gwinnett County banks in 2 days
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett police are searching for a woman wearing a wig they say robbed two banks over the course of two days. Police say the woman, identified as 22-year-old Janae Samantha Fareaux, walked into a Wells Fargo bank on Killian Hill Road in Lilburn on Dec. 14 and demanded to go to the vault. She left without getting any money.
Arrest made in hit-and-run death of missing Floyd County man
Arrest made in hit-and-run death of missing Floyd County man
wrganews.com
Body Found After Hit And Run
These details are preliminary as the crash is still under investigation. On December 26, Polk County PD requested GSP’s assistance with a Hit and Run. After investigating the scene, it was determined that a Pedestrian, Mr. Sharad Robinson, age 28, was walking southbound on the east shoulder of GA 1 towards Cedartown. An unknown vehicle traveling northbound, traveled off the east shoulder of GA 1 and struck Mr. Robinson. After the impact, the vehicle continued northbound fleeing the scene. Mr. Robinson succumbed to his injuries. It was later discovered that Mr. Robinson had been reported missing out of Floyd County since December 18. It is believed that this crash happened on December 18, and that Mr. Robinson’s body has been there since. Next of kin was notified and identified the remains with the Polk County Coroner. A GSP SCRT team is assisting with the investigation.
4 shot, 1 dead in separate shootings miles apart in DeKalb County, police confirm
DEKALB COUNTY. Ga. — Five people have been shot in a matter of hours just a few miles apart from one another, DeKalb County police have confirmed. Officers responded to the Budgetel Inn on Gus Place just before 1 p.m. Wednesday where they found two people who had been shot.
‘It just breaks your heart:’ Witness recalls moments after teen boys fell through frozen Cobb lake
KENNESAW, Ga. — Cobb County firefighters are sending a warning about the dangers of ice after two teens fell through a frozen lake Wednesday night, leaving one of them dead. Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was at Ellison Lake in Kennesaw on Wednesday night where officials told her two 16-year-old boys were playing on the frozen lake and fell through.
1 dead, 4 first responders hurt after 2 teens fall through ice while playing on frozen Kennesaw lake
KENNESAW, Ga. — A teenager is dead and another was hospitalized after the two boys feel through an icy Kennesaw lake they were playing on Wednesday night, according to the Cobb County Fire Department. Four first responders were also treated for extensive cold exposure during the rescue operation. Kennesaw...
2 arrested after being found in car full of drugs, APD bodycam video shows
ATLANTA — Two people are now facing charges after police found a large amount of drugs inside their car. Atlanta officers say they pulled over a Dodge Challenger for a minor traffic violation on Dec. 17 when they smelled marijuana coming out of the car. In body camera footage...
2 inmates found dead inside DeKalb County Jail in 24 hours, deputies say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been requested to look into deaths at the DeKalb County Jail after two men were found dead within 24 hours of each other. DeKalb County deputies say Anthony Lamar Walker, 34, from Lithonia, was found unresponsive in his cell...
Polk Jail report – Friday, December 30, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Friday, December 30, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Friday, December 30, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
fox5atlanta.com
Lanes re-open after 'bad crash' on Canton Road, Cobb DOT says
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Crews in Cobb County responded to a serious crash on Canton Road. Cobb County Department of Transportation said all southbound lanes on Canton Road were blocked on Friday morning at Hawkins Store Road for what's described as a "bad crash." A DOT camera located at the...
