ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, GA

Comments / 4

Vanessa Gamez
4d ago

tragic and so sad. on the holidays at that! bless his family Lord with comfort strength and love. let them know you r with them Lord

Reply
5
Related
wrganews.com

Woman charged in hit and run death of Floyd County man

Sunday, Jan.1, 2023 — 12:17 p.m. A woman has been arrested in a hit-and-run that claimed the life of a Floyd County man. 28-year-old Sharad Robinson had been missing since Dec. 18. Authorities believe he was struck by a vehicle while walking toward Cedartown on Highway 27 that same day.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Two-vehicle wreck on I-75 claims the life of a Florida man

Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023–12:24 p.m. One person was killed in a two-vehicle wreck on New Year’s Eve morning on I-75 near Emerson in Bartow County. A Ford F-250 pulling a camper was parked on the shoulder of the #285 southbound entrance ramp. The driver was outside his truck, checking on the camper when a GMC truck traveled onto the right shoulder, striking the left side of the camper, the driver, and the F-250.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Clayton County officer quits following shooting death of 19-year-old

ATLANTA — An officer with Clayton County resigned following a shooting where a 19-year-old was killed. According to Georgia's Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (POST), the officer involved in the shooting death of 19-year-old Eric Holmes in November left the force on Dec.19 "in lieu of termination." The officer first joined the department in December 2019.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
WTVC

18-wheeler trailer fire claims man's life in Dalton Friday

DALTON, Ga. — A fire that destroyed an 18-wheeler's trailer claimed the life of a man who was inside it, according to Dalton Police. The incident happened Friday afternoon at 108 South Glenwood Avenue. Police say they do not suspect foul play. Investigators say the victim was apparently a...
DALTON, GA
CBS Minnesota

Georgia man arrested after stolen vehicle chase ending

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. -- A man suspected of stealing a vehicle in Minnesota was arrested in western Wisconsin following a high-speed pursuit.The Wisconsin State Patrol reports that the man allegedly stole the vehicle at knifepoint.Troopers located the vehicle traveling east on Interstate 94 in the Eau Claire area. A pursuit began, ultimately reaching speeds approaching 120 mph.Officials were able to deflate the vehicle's tires, but the driver then turned off the vehicle's lights, drove onto the other side of the road, into oncoming traffic. Ultimately the driver came to rest on the east side of the Red Cedar River bridge, some 15 miles after officials initially spotted the vehicle.The suspect fled on foot before being taken into custody. He was identified as Martise Terrell Craig, of Lithia Springs, Georgia.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files For Friday December 30th

Vincent Johnston, 45 of Centre was arrested December 30th at 1:13 AM, charged with two counts of failure to appear by the Centre Police Department. Billy Haggard, 55 of Piedmont was arrested December 30th at 12:36 AM, charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia by the Centre Police Department.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
wfxg.com

Georgia sheriff's deputy found shot in crashed car

ATLANTA (WFXG) - Police in Fulton County are investigating after a man was found shot to death in the driver's seat of a car in northwest Atlanta. According to FOX 5, officers blocked off both sides of Bolton Road at Payton Road Thursday morning to investigate the shooting. They report officers were originally called to the scene around 4:30 a.m. for a call of shorts fired.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Body Found After Hit And Run

These details are preliminary as the crash is still under investigation. On December 26, Polk County PD requested GSP’s assistance with a Hit and Run. After investigating the scene, it was determined that a Pedestrian, Mr. Sharad Robinson, age 28, was walking southbound on the east shoulder of GA 1 towards Cedartown. An unknown vehicle traveling northbound, traveled off the east shoulder of GA 1 and struck Mr. Robinson. After the impact, the vehicle continued northbound fleeing the scene. Mr. Robinson succumbed to his injuries. It was later discovered that Mr. Robinson had been reported missing out of Floyd County since December 18. It is believed that this crash happened on December 18, and that Mr. Robinson’s body has been there since. Next of kin was notified and identified the remains with the Polk County Coroner. A GSP SCRT team is assisting with the investigation.
POLK COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘It just breaks your heart:’ Witness recalls moments after teen boys fell through frozen Cobb lake

KENNESAW, Ga. — Cobb County firefighters are sending a warning about the dangers of ice after two teens fell through a frozen lake Wednesday night, leaving one of them dead. Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was at Ellison Lake in Kennesaw on Wednesday night where officials told her two 16-year-old boys were playing on the frozen lake and fell through.
KENNESAW, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Lanes re-open after 'bad crash' on Canton Road, Cobb DOT says

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Crews in Cobb County responded to a serious crash on Canton Road. Cobb County Department of Transportation said all southbound lanes on Canton Road were blocked on Friday morning at Hawkins Store Road for what's described as a "bad crash." A DOT camera located at the...
COBB COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy