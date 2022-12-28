ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Shiba Inu Dog Behind Viral 'Doge' Meme Gets Sad Health Diagnosis

The Internet's favorite Shiba Inu, Kabosu, got some bad news about her health this week, and fans are devastated. The 17-year-old dog behind the "doge" meme and the subsequent cryptocurrency Dogecoin has been feeling ill, according to her owner, Japanese teacher Atsuko Sato. On Tuesday, Sato posted that the vet had diagnosed Kabosu with chronic lymphoma leukemia, as well as acute cholangiohepatitis.
WATCH: Rare Moment Moose Sheds Both Antlers Filmed on Doorbell Camera

One of the most fascinating traits about cervid species, including deer, elk, and moose, is that their antlers, incredible body structures comprised of bone, cartilage, tissue, skin, nerves, and blood vessels, are shed every single year. This is especially intriguing when you consider the size to which some of these impressive racks grow. However, even more unusual is watching these great animals shed their antlers with your own eyes. In a rare moment caught on a doorbell camera, a moose was seen shedding both of its antlers simultaneously.
North Carolina Shelter Cat Has Watched Every Pet Be Adopted Except for Her

There's nothing better than giving a long term shelter cat a home. Older cats are sometimes passed by in lieu of people adopting kittens and one resident at the @SecondChancePets shelter in North Carolina has been there longer than any other cat. Thankfully, this video already has a happy ending because this beautiful baby named Boston Cream has been adopted after being featured on TikTok.
Little Girl's Instant Bond with 'Depressed' Shelter Cat Tugs at the Heartstrings

If you ever needed an example of love at first sight, we have the video for you. This love is a little different. It's a love between a little girl and a shelter cat.
Woman Finds Tasmanian Devil in Home After Mistaking Wild Animal for Golden Retriever's Dog Toy

A wild Tasmanian devil wandered into a home in Hobart, Australia, on the island state of Tasmania, and caused a bit of chaos before safely departing An Australian woman had a wild encounter in her living room on Wednesday. According to The Guardian, Kirsten Lynch was relaxing inside her Hobart home, located on the Australian island state of Tasmania, on Dec. 28 when she decided to grab her golden retriever's plush Tasmanian devil toy. The only issue was when Lynch went to touch the toy — it...
Cow and Dog Form Lifelong Friendship at Sanctuary: 'They're Two Peas in a Pod'

Susan Klingenberg rescued calf Bucket from a livestock auction, never knowing how close he'd become with her beloved pup After Susan Klingenberg carried a newborn calf named Bucket home from a Maryland livestock auction, he laid down inside the house on her dog Colton's bed — and immediately fell asleep.  "He's just like, 'This looks comfortable,' " Klingenberg recalls.   The next day, Colton, a St. Bernard mix, and Bucket started playing and running together outside as if both were dogs. And they were "snuggling together," says Klingenberg. "It was so cute,...
Cat's Unusual Favorite Sleeping Spot Is Downright Comical

Pets are downright entertaining, but it takes a true champ to keep the laughs coming even while they're asleep. Clearly, though, Kream the calico cat has this talent in the bag. She went viral on TikTok for her odd, in-the-way sleeping spot, though we have a feeling she doesn't care one bit!
Kim Kardashian sparks debate over deleted TikTok showing pet dogs in garage

Kim Kardashian is facing criticism after appearing to delete a TikTok video posted by her daughter North West about the family’s pets.Kardashian, who shares the TikTok account @kimandnorth with her nine-year-old daughter, often appears in videos posted by her and Kanye West’s eldest child. However, as noted in the bio of the TikTok, the joint account is “managed by an adult”.The Skims founder appeared to step in to manage her daughter’s posts to the social media platform last week after North reportedly uploaded a video of the family’s two Pomeranians, Sushi and Sake, in the garage.In the video, which...
Maine Coon Mix's Sweet Way of Asking Mom to Play Is Going Viral

As much as we say cats like to march to the beat of their own drum, they also love attention and playing. Well, only when they want it and not when we force it. LOL! It is their world and we're just living in it. Honestly though, you might be surprised how many cats want to play.
A look back at the beloved internet-famous animals who died in 2022

Internet-famous animals often occupy a unique niche in parasocial interactions. So it should come as no surprise that when some beloved, popular creatures died this year, many online were heartbroken. After all, many of those animals became sources of joy and comfort (even though most people didn't know them personally).

