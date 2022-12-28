ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

Drying out to start the year of 2023!

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rainfall will taper off to scattered showers Saturday afternoon and end during early afternoon. For those out and about to celebrate the start of 2023 this evening and early tomorrow morning the weather will not be a factor in your travels. Look for highs in the mid...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Burst pipe floods four floors at Children’s Home of NKY

The extreme cold felt over the holiday weekend burst a pipe at Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky (CHNK) Behavioral Health, flooding four floors and causing damage that officials said could take months to undo. When the Greater Cincinnati region experience sub-zero temperatures over Dec. 24 and 25, Children’s Home...
COVINGTON, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky suffers damage to admin. building due to water pipe rupture

During the Christmas Holiday weekend of December 24-25, 2022, Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky/CHNK Behavioral Health suffered serious property damage in the historic administration building at the main campus due to a ruptured water pipe. The pipe ruptured as a result of record-setting subzero windchills and blizzard-condition winds approaching 50 mph experienced throughout the region for multiple days during the holiday period. Outside housekeeping vendors undertaking routine maintenance notified CHNK leadership of the damage while onsite on December 26.
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

Spirits, pipes bursting in subzero temps, public housing hard-hit

WEST PRICE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Landlords and homeowners across the Tri-State are dealing with failing heaters and bursting pipes. That includes one of the area's biggest landlords, the Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority. At a CMHA property in West Price Hill, there had been no heat or hot water since Friday. And while the boiler finally got repaired Monday afternoon, the damage was already done. There was no heat during multiple sub-zero days. It not only burst the spirits of the people who live there, but it burst the water pipes as well.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a structure fire on Hartland Boulevard in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a structure fire on Hartland Boulevard and Valleycreek Drive in Independence. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
INDEPENDENCE, KY
WKRC

Hershey's sued after heavy metals found in chocolate

CINCINNATI (CBS News/WKRC) - A lawsuit has been filed against Hershey's after the company allegedly misled buyers about the presence of lead and another harmful chemical in its dark chocolate. The proposed lawsuit comes only weeks after Consumer Reports shared research indicating high amounts of heavy metals in dark chocolate.
CINCINNATI, OH
hbsdealer.com

Mean Green expands in Ohio

Mean Green, a battery-powered, commercial-grade turf care manufacturer, announced the opening of a new facility in Hamilton, Ohio. “At Mean Green, we’re excited to further expand our operation and continue supporting our customers with quality commercial-grade products that deliver electric power that lasts all day,” said Matt Bieber, president of Chore Products for Generac, the parent company.
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Crash cleared on south I-71 near downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane on south I-71 near Reading Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane along the interstate toward downtown Cincinnati, Thursday afternoon. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the right lane...
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

More snowfall expected, city of Dayton prepares

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — With the aftermath of Thursday night’s snowfall still visible around the Miami Valley, the current road conditions have left people around the city uneasy at the thought of more snowfall. However, the city of Dayton says their crews have been working tirelessly and more snow won’t be a major issue. Excluding […]
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash on I-75S in Sharonville, two lanes are blocked

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash on I-75S in Sharonville, two lanes are blocked. Seek an alternate route or use caution in this area. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This...
SHARONVILLE, OH
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Police Warns Kroger Customers in Ohio

Photo byJonesdr77 at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnlineand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
MORAINE, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Brent Spence Bridge funds have businesses excited

COVINGTON, Ky. — Over $1.6 billion dollars in federal grants will go a long way to make a decades-old infrastructure dream a reality. That vision is the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project. And city officials have said these funds will go directly toward the planned upgrades. Matt Angerer, senior...
COVINGTON, KY

