COVID, flu cases rise across Fulton County

The Fulton County Board of Health continues to offer free COVID-19 vaccines and boosters. (Fulton County)

The Fulton County Board of Health warned residents that COVID-19 and influenza cases were on the rise across the county and the metro area.

Fulton County reported 1,681 COVID-19 cases in the two weeks ending on Dec. 21, with 16,457 cases statewide, according to Georgia Department of Public Health records.

“The winter surge is concerning, but thankfully we have the vaccines and boosters to combat it,” Dr. Lynn Paxton, District Health Director, Fulton County Board of Health, said in a news release. “Residents need to take the virus seriously and protect themselves and their loved ones as we enter the new year.”

Influenza was attributed to 53 hospitalizations in Fulton County for the week ending on Dec. 17, according to the state Department of Public Health.

Flu transmission is “high” across Georgia, according to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC). The virus started spreading earlier than usual, with many infections being reported in late October.

Since October, 1,645 metro area hospitalizations have been reported as linked to influenza. And 33 total deaths were reported in the state, the Department of Public Health reported.

The Fulton Board of Health said flu vaccines are recommended for everyone 6 months and older, especially the elderly and immunocompromised. Learn more about vaccines and schedule an appointment here or with a family doctor. Most pharmacies also offer the flu vaccine.

The Fulton County Board of Health is still offering first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at several locations across the county. The bivalent booster for those that have already received their primary doses or earlier boosters also is available It is designed to offer protection against both the original strain of SARS-CoV-2 as well as the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 strain, now the predominant variant of the virus. Less than 15 percent of residents over the age of 5 have received the most recent booster, leaving many susceptible to the virus.

