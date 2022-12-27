ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake George, NY

Q 105.7

‘Hells Kitchen’ Reality Star Is New Head Chef At Adirondack Restaurant

Chestertown native Billy Trudsoe is coming home to be the executive chef at an Adirondack eatery. After dealing with the pressure of cooking for Gordon Ramsey on television, could anyone be more qualified to be an Executive Chef at a restaurant? If you are a fan of the 'Hell's Kitchen' reality cooking television show or have at least seen it a few times, you know EXACTLY what I am talking about.
CHESTERTOWN, NY
albanymagic.com

Unbelievable Scenes from Western NY Blizzard [PICS/VIDEO]

Most of us in the Capital Region were spared from the major storm that blanketed the Northeast heading into Christmas weekend. Our neighbors in Western New York were not so fortunate. Blizzard conditions and a remarkable amount of snow paralyzed the region. Cars were abandoned along many roads, power was knocked out to thousands and there was even some looting that took place.
BUFFALO, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Fake Billboard on NY I-90 Receiving Major Public Attention

A billboard off of New York I-90 near Albany is getting some backlash. The billboard reads, "James will never know what Christmas is like... Drive Sober." Beside that text, there is a picture of a ten-month-old baby. Underneath the picture of the baby are the dates "2/13/21 - 12/18/21." The billboard alludes to that baby James died in a DWI accident before Christmas 2021.
ALBANY, NY
Hot 99.1

911 Call from Kid Leads to Moms Arrest in Saratoga Springs

Police in Saratoga County arrested a mother of three young kids just two days before Christmas after she allegedly left them home alone for hours - and one of them called 911. "The investigation discovered three children under the age of 12 had been knowingly left alone by Sheehy at the home for hours. Sheehy returned to the home a short time later. Once on scene, Troopers arrested Sheehy for Driving While Intoxicated and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. - NYSP Troop G.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WRGB

'Bianca's Law' targeting dissemination of personal images is signed into NYS law

ALBANY, N.Y. — A bill creating criminal and civil penalties for disseminating personal images was signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul Thursday. Known as Bianca’s Law, the bill is named after Bianca Devins, a 17-year-old from Utica who was stabbed to death at a concert by Brandon Clark in 2019. Clark then took photographs of her deceased body and shared them online.
ALBANY, NY
albanymagic.com

PHOTOS: The Glenville Bridge’s Wrath of Destruction

Residents who live near the infamous Glenville bridge have had it. But, they’ve come to terms with the prospect that tractor trailers will continue to hit the bridge and nothing will be done. There is no solution. Local (drivers) or not, people aren’t paying attention to the signs.
GLENVILLE, NY
