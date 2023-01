Edgartown District Court Judge Benjamin Barnes set bail at $10,000 for Michael Pacheco, 35, after he was arraigned Thursday on one count of cocaine trafficking (36 grams or more, less than 100 grams) and possession with the intent to distribute a Class A drug (fentanyl). Judge Barnes revoked Pacheco’s bail on another matter, citing a bail conditions violation.

OAK BLUFFS, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO