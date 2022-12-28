Read full article on original website
Related
Soccer-Toney on target as Brentford cruise to 2-0 win at woeful West Ham
LONDON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Brentford striker Ivan Toney scored one goal and made another as his side won 2-0 to hand West Ham United a fifth straight Premier League defeat on Friday and leave the Londoners hovering just above the relegation zone as 2022 draws to a close.
BBC
Women's Super League: Will women's football be bigger in 2023?
Last year was a historic one for women's football in England as records tumbled, attendances rose and visibility increased - so can 2023 go one better?. England's success at Euro 2022 was undoubtedly a highlight but it was not just on the international stage that women's football thrived last year.
Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea: Where To Watch
All the information about where to watch Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest tomorrow in the Premier League.
BBC
WSL transfer window: Who could be on the move this January?
Women's Super League clubs are not in action for a few weeks but they are still busy with the January transfer window set to open on Sunday. Top clubs may look to spend money as they fight for silverware, while teams at the bottom of the table need to add quality to avoid relegation.
Arsenal stretches EPL lead after Man City held by Everton
LONDON (AP) — Arsenal couldn’t have asked for a much better end to the year. The Gunners stretched their Premier League lead to seven points with a 4-2 win at Brighton on Saturday, having seen their two closest challengers — Manchester City and Newcastle — both drop points earlier in the day.
BBC
Tottenham 0-2 Aston Villa: Emiliano Buendia & Douglas Luiz increase pressure on Antonio Conte
Manager Unai Emery praised his Aston Villa team after they increased the pressure on Tottenham boss Antonio Conte with a "fantastic" away win. An error by goalkeeper Hugo Lloris in his first game back since the World Cup allowed Emiliano Buendia to score, before Douglas Luiz doubled the lead at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
BBC
Lampard targets strikers to help Calvert-Lewin
Everton boss Frank Lampard says strengthening his forward line is his main target in the January transfer window. The Toffees sit 17th in the Premier League table prior to Saturday's game against Manchester City, having scored just 12 goals in 16 league games this season. England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin could...
Blackpool v Sunderland selected for live international TV
Sunderland are on the TV again, but for most that means it will be a bit of a pain.
BBC
Scott Parker: Club Bruges appoint former Bournemouth and Fulham boss as manager
Belgian side Club Bruges have named former Fulham and Bournemouth boss Scott Parker as their new manager. Parker, 42, had been out of work since August after he was sacked by Bournemouth following their 9-0 defeat to Liverpool, after which he complained about the club's transfer policy. Bruges face Benfica...
BBC
Ellis Simms: Everton recall striker five months into season-long loan with Sunderland
Everton have recalled striker Ellis Simms from his season-long loan with Championship side Sunderland. The 21-year-old joined in the summer from the Toffees and went on to score seven goals in 17 appearances. He rejoins Everton in good form having scored four goals in his past six appearances, including in...
CBS Sports
How to watch Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace: Premier League live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Premier League is back in action on Saturday. Current Records: Crystal Palace 5-6-4; Bournemouth 4-8-4 Bournemouth needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 2.13 goals per matchup before their contest on Saturday. They and Crystal Palace will round out the year against one another at 10 a.m. ET at Vitality Stadium. Both clubs took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
BBC
The VARdict: BBC Sport Scotland's new weekly review of Scottish Premiership talking points
Welcome to The VARdict - BBC Sport Scotland's new weekly review of decisions made via video assistant referees in the Scottish Premiership. The Scottish FA's new system to aid match officials has had a controversial first few months in operation. Now, each week, pundit Richard Foster and former top Scottish...
BBC
Dakar Rally: Sam Sunderland crashes out on stage one of title defence
Britain's Sam Sunderland said it was a "tough pill to swallow" after his title defence at the Dakar Rally ended with a crash on the opening stage. The 33-year-old crashed in the 52nd kilometre of the 368km stage and was airlifted to Yanbu hospital. Sunderland - a two-time winner of...
BBC
New Year Honours: Middlesbrough's Chris Kamara made MBE
Former footballer and broadcaster Chris Kamara has said becoming an MBE in the King's New Year Honours was "surreal". The 65-year-old former Middlesbrough player received the honour for services to football, anti-racism and charity. He said he was a "big lover" of the Royal Family and he would "try to...
Comments / 0