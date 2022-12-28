ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Women's Super League: Will women's football be bigger in 2023?

Last year was a historic one for women's football in England as records tumbled, attendances rose and visibility increased - so can 2023 go one better?. England's success at Euro 2022 was undoubtedly a highlight but it was not just on the international stage that women's football thrived last year.
BBC

WSL transfer window: Who could be on the move this January?

Women's Super League clubs are not in action for a few weeks but they are still busy with the January transfer window set to open on Sunday. Top clubs may look to spend money as they fight for silverware, while teams at the bottom of the table need to add quality to avoid relegation.
The Associated Press

Arsenal stretches EPL lead after Man City held by Everton

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal couldn’t have asked for a much better end to the year. The Gunners stretched their Premier League lead to seven points with a 4-2 win at Brighton on Saturday, having seen their two closest challengers — Manchester City and Newcastle — both drop points earlier in the day.
BBC

Lampard targets strikers to help Calvert-Lewin

Everton boss Frank Lampard says strengthening his forward line is his main target in the January transfer window. The Toffees sit 17th in the Premier League table prior to Saturday's game against Manchester City, having scored just 12 goals in 16 league games this season. England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin could...
BBC

Scott Parker: Club Bruges appoint former Bournemouth and Fulham boss as manager

Belgian side Club Bruges have named former Fulham and Bournemouth boss Scott Parker as their new manager. Parker, 42, had been out of work since August after he was sacked by Bournemouth following their 9-0 defeat to Liverpool, after which he complained about the club's transfer policy. Bruges face Benfica...
CBS Sports

How to watch Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace: Premier League live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

The Premier League is back in action on Saturday. Current Records: Crystal Palace 5-6-4; Bournemouth 4-8-4 Bournemouth needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 2.13 goals per matchup before their contest on Saturday. They and Crystal Palace will round out the year against one another at 10 a.m. ET at Vitality Stadium. Both clubs took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
BBC

Dakar Rally: Sam Sunderland crashes out on stage one of title defence

Britain's Sam Sunderland said it was a "tough pill to swallow" after his title defence at the Dakar Rally ended with a crash on the opening stage. The 33-year-old crashed in the 52nd kilometre of the 368km stage and was airlifted to Yanbu hospital. Sunderland - a two-time winner of...
BBC

New Year Honours: Middlesbrough's Chris Kamara made MBE

Former footballer and broadcaster Chris Kamara has said becoming an MBE in the King's New Year Honours was "surreal". The 65-year-old former Middlesbrough player received the honour for services to football, anti-racism and charity. He said he was a "big lover" of the Royal Family and he would "try to...

