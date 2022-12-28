Read full article on original website
Is Surgery Selection Aid for Rectal Cancer Sufficient?
The following is the summary of “A Rectal Cancer Surgical Decision Aid Is Not Enough: A Qualitative Study” published in December 2022 issue of Diseases of the Colon & Rectum by Goldwag, et al. Patients with rectal cancer confront difficult surgical treatment decisions, but there are few resources...
COVID-19 cases increase by thousands over holidays
COVID-19 cases increased by about 6,000 over the holidays throughout Florida, according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The uptick comes while fewer than 10% of Floridians aged 5 and older have received their updated COVID booster shot, according to the CDC. ...
Management of Iron Deficiency Anemia in Ferric Carboxymaltose Pregnancy
The following is a summary of “Ferric Carboxymaltose in the Management of Iron Deficiency Anemia in Pregnancy: A Subgroup Analysis of a Multicenter Real-World Study Involving 1191 Pregnant Women,” published in the November 2022 issue of Medicine by Trivedi, et al. There was a dearth of clinical data...
MS Associated With Broader EBV Specific, T-Cell Receptor Repertoire
Amid renewed interest in the potential relationship between Epstein Barr virus (EBV) and MS, a study. aiming to clarify this relationship showed that MS is not only preceded by EBV infection, it is also associated with a broader EBV-specific T-cell receptor (TCR) repertoire. Tilman Schneider Hohendorf, PhD, and colleagues investigated the peripheral blood CD8, EBV-specific T-cell receptor beta chain (TRBV) repertoire of three independent cohorts: 1,396 patients with MS and 229 controls; 59 patients with MS and 51 controls; and 35 monozygotic, MS discordant twin pairs. They also retrieved multimer-binding TRBV sequences specific to four pathogens: EBV-CMV, influenza A, and SARS-CoV-2. The results showed a higher number of unique, EBV-specific, MHC-I restricted CD8 T cell sequences in patients with MS and was consistent in all three cohorts.
No significant differences in postoperative complications between laparoscopic versus inguinal hernia repair
1. In patients undergoing inguinal hernia repair, there was not a significant difference in postoperative complications between laparoscopic surgery, and open repair with local and general anesthesia. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Inguinal hernia repair continues to be one of the most common general surgery procedures in the United States....
Disability Progression Without Relapse Less Common in Pediatric Vs Adult MS
Disability progression in the absence of relapses is less common in pediatric MS than in adults with MS, according to data covering more than 5,000 patients with relapsing forms of MS. Emilio Portaccio, MD, and colleagues examined the role of progression independent of relapse activity (PIRA) and relapse-associated worsening (RAW) in 6-month confirmed disability accumulation in pediatric-onset (POMS) versus adult-onset MS (AOMS). They also assessed potential predictors of both forms of disability progression and.
Bowel Functional Results Following Short and Long-term Radiation Therapy for Rectal Cancer
The following is the summary of “Bowel Functional Outcomes After Long-Course or Short-Course Radiation for Advanced Rectal Cancers: A Propensity-Matched Analysis” published in December 2022 issue of Diseases of the Colon & Rectum by Kazi, et al. Functional results relative to long-course radiation have not been examined, despite...
Infant race and ethnicity are commonly misclassified in research studies
1. In this systematic review, discordance in infant race and ethnicity data was found to be commonplace across various data collection methods, including birth certificates, death certificates, self-reports, and algorithmic strategies. 2. Discordant race and ethnicity reporting across measures was more common among infants of color and for infants born...
Independence Valued Over Survival for Neuroendocrine Tumor Patients
FRIDAY, Dec. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Independence is valued over survival among adult patients with neuroendocrine tumors (NETs), according to a study published in the December issue of the Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network. Daneng Li, M.D., from City of Hope in Duarte, California, and colleagues...
Edoxaban for the Prevention of Thromboembolism in Cardiac Disease Children
The following is a summary of “Edoxaban for Thromboembolism Prevention in Pediatric Patients With Cardiac Disease,” published in the December 2022 issue of Cardiology by Portman, et al. Low molecular weight heparins or vitamin K antagonists are part of standard of care (SOC) anticoagulation for thromboembolism (TE) prophylaxis...
Quality of Life Longitudinal Changes Following Urethroscopy for Nephrolithiasis
The following is a summary of “Longitudinal Changes in Quality of Life After Ureteroscopy for Nephrolithiasis” published in the December 2022 issue of Urology by Sperling et al. Given the lack of prospective data on patient-reported outcomes after surgical intervention with ureteroscopy, it was important to evaluate changes...
CLPB Deficiency: Premature Ovarian Insufficiency
The following is a summary of “Premature Ovarian Insufficiency in CLPB Deficiency: Transcriptomic, Proteomic and Phenotypic Insights,” published in the December 2022 issue of Endocrinology & Metabolism by Tucker, et al. Female infertility is frequently caused by premature ovarian insufficiency (POI), which typically manifests as a standalone disorder...
AAP Guidelines Help Detect Invasive Bacterial Infections in Febrile Infants
FRIDAY, Dec. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) clinical practice guideline (CPG) for management of well-appearing, febrile infants can help detect invasive bacterial infections (IBI) without using C-reactive protein (CRP) and procalcitonin (PCT) with high sensitivity but low specificity, according to a study published online Dec. 9 in Pediatrics.
Recommendations Developed for Treating Hypercalcemia of Malignancy
FRIDAY, Dec. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) — In a clinical practice guideline issued by the Endocrine Society and published online Dec. 21 in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, recommendations are presented for the treatment of hypercalcemia of malignancy (HCM) in adults. Ghada El-Hajj Fuleihan, M.D., M.P.H., from...
Parental Viewpoints on Prenatal Counseling at Extreme Prematurity
The following is a summary of “A Qualitative Study of Parental Perspectives on Prenatal Counseling at Extreme Prematurity” published in the December 2022 issue of Pediatrics by Sullivan et al. After prenatal counseling for an anticipated extremely preterm delivery, researchers, for a study, sought to ascertain the chosen...
Susceptibility to Pyogenic Infections Caused by Inborn Immunity Problems
The following is the summary of “Inborn errors of immunity underlying a susceptibility to pyogenic infections: from innate immune system deficiency to complex phenotypes” published in the November 2022 issue of Clinical Microbiology and Infection by Conti, et al. Clinical symptoms caused by pyogenic bacteria are diverse, ranging...
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Causally Linked to Lung Cancer
FRIDAY, Dec. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) is causally associated with lung cancer risk, according to a study published online Dec. 8 in Cancer Medicine. Lin Li, from The Second Affiliated Hospital of Zunyi Medical University in China, and colleagues employed a two-sample Mendelian randomization...
Using a PreserFlo MicroShunt Device After Needling to Relieve Blood Reflux
The following is the summary of “Blood Reflux Through a PreserFlo MicroShunt Device After Needling” published in the December 2022 issue of Glaucoma by Cassottana, et al. The purpose of this study is to present a case of hyphema that occurred during a bleb needling revision during a PreserFlo MicroShunt implantation. An 87-year-old man suffering from bilateral open-angle glaucoma was referred to our hospital with a diagnostic of suboptimal intraocular pressure (IOP) control in the right eye, despite the maximally tolerated medical therapy.
Trabeculotomy Failure Risk Factors in Primary Congenital Glaucoma
The following is the summary of “Risk Factors for Trabeculotomy Failure in Primary Congenital Glaucoma” published in the December 2022 issue of Glaucoma by Aktas, et al. Baseline corneal diameter more than 12.25, initial age less than 4 months at diagnosis, baseline IOP 24 mm Hg, bilaterality, or incapacity to conduct circumferential trabeculotomy all enhance the probability of surgical failure of trabeculotomy in patients with primary congenital glaucoma (PCG), as shown by this study. The goals of this study were to uncover clinical predicting variables for surgical failure and analyze potential prognostic factors impacting surgical outcome in patients with PCG who underwent trabeculotomy.
