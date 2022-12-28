ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Sunday, January 1, 2023

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by Bruce McCormack of Cody, Wyoming. Bruce writes: “The rising sun illuminates Heart Mountain and a mix of clouds north of Cody on Thursday.”. To submit your Wyoming sunrise photo, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com.
theseniorvoice.net

A Wyoming Cowboy

Hiram “Hi” Kelly was one of the first pioneer ranchers who became successful in Wyoming. See page 4.
KGAB AM 650

11 Celebrities with Ties to Laramie, Wyoming

We do have a lot of notable alumni from our precious University of Wyoming, but aside from that, Laramie has its fair share of famous people. Whether they were born here, or just visited here, check out these 11 celebrities with ties to Laramie, Wyoming. 11 Celebrities with Ties to...
LARAMIE, WY
Sheridan Media

More Sheridan Area And Wyoming News From 2022

A murder case involving 3 Sheridan residents, extreme weather conditions, and rodeo royalty were some of the headlines of 2022 in both Sheridan County and Wyoming. Click on the various links to see more of the various stories. We didn’t have to wait long for the first big story of...
SHERIDAN, WY
News Channel Nebraska

NDOT: Travel in southern panhandle not advised Saturday morning due to icy roads

SIDNEY - Slick roads in the southern Nebraska panhandle resulted in multiple vehicle accidents on Interstate 80 and Highway 30 Saturday morning. Roads remained opened, but the Nebraska Department of Transportation advised no travel in Cheyenne, Kimball, and Deuel Counties because of icy conditions. Light snow and rain, and temperatures in the lower 30s, early in the morning led to the slippery conditions.
SIDNEY, NE
Idaho8.com

Isolated Snow Showers for New Year’s Day

TONIGHT: Isolated snow showers are expected late tonight into the overnight hours across most of the region with greater chances for scattered snow showers into the southern highlands and in SE Idaho. Cloudy skies will be with us in the late afternoon and evening until around 9/10pm. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures get down to the teens and 20's.
IDAHO STATE
sweetwaternow.com

VIDEO: The ‘Whee’ Road

The Powder River Basin Resource Council, in partnership with researchers at the University of Wyoming Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources, has unveiled Wyoming Voices, a pilot project looking at how storytelling may support communities in transition. Through this process, eight participants from Southwest Wyoming told their personal stories...
101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne National Weather Service Warns Of Widespread Heavy Snow

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says ''widespread heavy snow" can be expected across most of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle through Monday. A complex winter storm will impact the region this weekend through Monday. Notice the differing winter headline start times for different areas as the storm moves west to east. Effects of this storm will first be felt throughout the mountains, including the Snowy, Sierra Madre, and north Laramie Ranges. Winter Storm Warnings are currently in place for these ranges through Monday evening. During this time the mountains could pick up multiple feet of snow! Moving to the plains/lower elevations, Carbon and Albany Counties will see the start of Winter Storm Watches and Winter Weather Advisories Saturday afternoon, followed closely by the rest of southeast Wyoming in a Winter Storm Watch Saturday night. The Winter Storm Watches in the Nebraska panhandle start Sunday evening. This storm has the potential to produce heavy snow across most of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska panhandle. Widespread accumulating snow is likely. For most of southeast Wyoming and western Nebraska, the heaviest snow/worst impacts are expected to occur late Sunday night and through the day on Monday. Be sure to check back for updates to this forecast as Winter Storm Watches may be upgraded to Warnings or Advisories. Make sure to visit weather.gov/cys for the latest forecast, including snow amounts.
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Rod Miller: Ghosts Of Wyoming Governors Past

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Leo Wolfson recently wrote a couple of great pieces about former Wyoming Governors, Ed Herschler and Dave Freudenthal, and it got me to thinking about governors we have known here in the Big Empty. Both articles describe thinking governors, logical governors,...
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Terry Bison Ranch prepares for the New Year and new changes

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Terry Bison Ranch is a staple of Cheyenne and Wyoming, and this slice of western heritage will soon be upgraded in the New Year. The Terry Bison Ranch will serve their beef and bison dinner with all the fixings this week and for New Year.
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

In New Book, Former Gov. Freudenthal Says Wyoming Individualism Is ‘Fiction’

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Dave Freudenthal, a Democrat who served as governor of Wyoming from 2003-2011, released his new book last week, “The Paradox of Plenty.”. The book explores Wyoming’s close-knit dependence on mineral revenues and how this relationship has affected its economy through...
wyomingnewsnow.tv

The Horse palace rings in the New Year

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - If you are the type that likes to take risks, gamble on your future and get big money, the horse palace is the place for you, especially this new year’s eve. Across all Wyoming horse palace locations, the new year will be rung...
kotatv.com

Snow is likely to begin the new year

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We have been talking about a potential storm since early this week. There was a lot of uncertainty between models through Wednesday and Thursday, however, trends are starting to become similar, which is helping increase confidence in the storm track and snowfall totals. The American...
RAPID CITY, SD
Idaho State Journal

Storm to bring snow and high winds to East Idaho New Year's Eve through New Year's Day

The new year will be ushered in with a snowstorm in East Idaho. The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for East Idaho that are in effect from New Year's Eve through New Year's Day. The storm is forecast to bring snow and 45 mph winds to East Idaho starting Saturday night and ending late Sunday night. ...
IDAHO STATE
