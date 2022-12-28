Read full article on original website
WQAD
A stem cell transplant treatment can stop MS in its tracks
Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a potentially disabling disease of the brain and spinal cord. A new treatment seeks to stop it from progressing.
Stem Cell Therapy May Slow MS Better Than Meds: Study
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A new study is adding to evidence that people with multiple sclerosis can benefit from a type of stem cell transplant -- including some patients who are in a more advanced phase of the disease. The research is the latest look at a potential alternative treatment for some patients with MS -- using their own blood stem cells to try to reboot their faulty immune systems. ...
Stem Cell Transplant Patients Don’t Need a Restricted Diet
People who undergo stem cell transplants for cancer treatment do not need to severely restrict their diet in an effort to prevent infections, according to research presented at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) annual meeting. “A protective diet is an unnecessary burden for our patients because it impairs quality...
How To Naturally Boost Your Blood Platelets
Apart from red and white blood cells, platelets are critical to blood composition. If you have low platelet count, here are some tips to boost them at home.
physiciansweekly.com
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Raises Risk for Periodontitis
THURSDAY, Dec. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) have an increased risk for periodontitis development, according to a study published online Nov. 19 in Biomedicines. Xin Li, from China Medical University in Taichung, Taiwan, and colleagues conducted a retrospective cohort study to examine the...
Houston Chronicle
Rep. Jamie Raskin has diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. Here's what to know.
Rep. Jamie B. Raskin (D-Md.) announced this week he has a serious but curable form of cancer known as diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. His diagnosis has drawn well-wishes from across the political spectrum, including from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who said she'll be praying for him. Raskin, who was...
mRNA Vaccine Myocarditis is Similar to Broken Heart Syndrome in Young Men, U.S. Autopsy Study Finds
As moreautopsy research gets published in peer-reviewed journals, it is now acknowledged that the relationship between mRNA vaccine and myocarditis (inflamed heart muscles) is causal in nature; that is, mRNA vaccine is capable of causing myocarditis.
physiciansweekly.com
Older Patients’ Symptom Severity Before & After Dialysis Initiation
The following is a summary of “Symptom Burden before and after Dialysis Initiation in Older Patients” published in the December 2022 issue of Nephrology by Rooij et al. Reducing symptoms may be more essential than increasing survival time for older people with renal disease. However, it is unknown how dialysis treatment would influence the variety of symptoms associated with renal failure because no research had compared symptoms before and after treatment began. So, researchers looked into how the frequency and severity of symptoms changed before and after beginning dialysis in the elderly. Patients younger than 65 years old with an incident eGFR of ≤20 ml/min per 1.73 m2 are the focus of the ongoing prospective multicenter European Quality (EQUAL) trial.
curetoday.com
Top Blood Cancer News from 2022
From updates on clinical trials to a podcast where an oncology nurse shares how her son’s leukemia diagnosis changed her life, here are CURE®’s top blood cancer articles from the year 2022. The blood cancer space has changed in 2022, and ongoing clinical trials will continue to...
docwirenews.com
Iron Deficiency Associated with HRQoL in Kidney Transplant Recipients
Guidelines regarding treatment of anemia that focus on improving health-related quality of life (HRQoL) among kidney transplant recipients have limited effects, according to Tim J. Knobbe, MD, and colleagues at the University Medical Center Groningen, department of internal medicine, division of nephrology, Groningen, Netherlands. Iron fulfills a variety of functions...
Man given a year to live now cancer-free after immunotherapy trial
A man given a year to live after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer is now disease-free thanks to a UK trial of a personalised drug regime. Robert Glynn, 51, a welder from Worsley in Greater Manchester, said he “wouldn’t be here” if it were not for the remarkable results of the immunotherapy trial run by the Christie NHS foundation trust in Manchester.
physiciansweekly.com
No significant differences in postoperative complications between laparoscopic versus inguinal hernia repair
1. In patients undergoing inguinal hernia repair, there was not a significant difference in postoperative complications between laparoscopic surgery, and open repair with local and general anesthesia. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Inguinal hernia repair continues to be one of the most common general surgery procedures in the United States....
Healthline
Relapsing Polychondritis: Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment and More
Relapsing polychondritis is a rare disease that causes inflammation of your cartilage. It most commonly affects your ears, joints, and nose. Researchers don’t clearly understand why some people develop the rare inflammatory disease known as relapsing polychondritis, but they believe it occurs when your immune cells attack healthy cartilage cells.
physiciansweekly.com
MS Associated With Broader EBV Specific, T-Cell Receptor Repertoire
Amid renewed interest in the potential relationship between Epstein Barr virus (EBV) and MS, a study. aiming to clarify this relationship showed that MS is not only preceded by EBV infection, it is also associated with a broader EBV-specific T-cell receptor (TCR) repertoire. Tilman Schneider Hohendorf, PhD, and colleagues investigated the peripheral blood CD8, EBV-specific T-cell receptor beta chain (TRBV) repertoire of three independent cohorts: 1,396 patients with MS and 229 controls; 59 patients with MS and 51 controls; and 35 monozygotic, MS discordant twin pairs. They also retrieved multimer-binding TRBV sequences specific to four pathogens: EBV-CMV, influenza A, and SARS-CoV-2. The results showed a higher number of unique, EBV-specific, MHC-I restricted CD8 T cell sequences in patients with MS and was consistent in all three cohorts.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
CAR T Cell Therapy Offers Hope to Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Patients
Fever, weight loss, chest pain, back pain — all of these symptoms are signs of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, which is a type of cancer that begins in your lymphatic system and travels quickly throughout the body. Now, a new immunotherapy is giving patients a second chance they never thought they would have.
physiciansweekly.com
Infant race and ethnicity are commonly misclassified in research studies
1. In this systematic review, discordance in infant race and ethnicity data was found to be commonplace across various data collection methods, including birth certificates, death certificates, self-reports, and algorithmic strategies. 2. Discordant race and ethnicity reporting across measures was more common among infants of color and for infants born...
MedicalXpress
High fat ketogenic diet envisioned as potential life-saving therapy to combat low platelets in cancer patients
A high-fat diet may combat low platelet counts in the blood caused by chemotherapy, according to preliminary research, which suggests that a ketogenic eating plan may be a nontoxic, low-cost and high-benefit addition to cancer therapy. Low platelets trigger a condition known as thrombocytopenia. Chemotherapy-induced thrombocytopenia is a severe complication...
physiciansweekly.com
CONFERENCE ECTRIMS2022 HIGHLIGHTS
New research was presented at ECTRIMS 2022, the 38th Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in MS. The features below highlight some of the studies presented during the conference. Cognitive Rehab & Mindfulness Reduce Cognitive Complaints in MS. The randomized-controlled REMIND-MS study investigated the effectiveness of both...
physiciansweekly.com
Bowel Functional Results Following Short and Long-term Radiation Therapy for Rectal Cancer
The following is the summary of “Bowel Functional Outcomes After Long-Course or Short-Course Radiation for Advanced Rectal Cancers: A Propensity-Matched Analysis” published in December 2022 issue of Diseases of the Colon & Rectum by Kazi, et al. Functional results relative to long-course radiation have not been examined, despite...
KTEN.com
TMS Off-Label Treatment for Chronic Pain
Originally Posted On: https://www.tmshealthandwellness.com/tms-off-label-treatment-for-chronic-pain/. Currently, treatment-resistant Depression, OCD, and migraine are the only conditions approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for TMS therapy. However, clinical trials show that TMS can potentially benefit many other conditions not yet approved by the FDA. Thus, despite the promising potential, TMS...
