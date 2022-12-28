Read full article on original website
physiciansweekly.com
No significant differences in postoperative complications between laparoscopic versus inguinal hernia repair
1. In patients undergoing inguinal hernia repair, there was not a significant difference in postoperative complications between laparoscopic surgery, and open repair with local and general anesthesia. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Inguinal hernia repair continues to be one of the most common general surgery procedures in the United States....
MS Associated With Broader EBV Specific, T-Cell Receptor Repertoire
Amid renewed interest in the potential relationship between Epstein Barr virus (EBV) and MS, a study. aiming to clarify this relationship showed that MS is not only preceded by EBV infection, it is also associated with a broader EBV-specific T-cell receptor (TCR) repertoire. Tilman Schneider Hohendorf, PhD, and colleagues investigated the peripheral blood CD8, EBV-specific T-cell receptor beta chain (TRBV) repertoire of three independent cohorts: 1,396 patients with MS and 229 controls; 59 patients with MS and 51 controls; and 35 monozygotic, MS discordant twin pairs. They also retrieved multimer-binding TRBV sequences specific to four pathogens: EBV-CMV, influenza A, and SARS-CoV-2. The results showed a higher number of unique, EBV-specific, MHC-I restricted CD8 T cell sequences in patients with MS and was consistent in all three cohorts.
Bowel Functional Results Following Short and Long-term Radiation Therapy for Rectal Cancer
The following is the summary of “Bowel Functional Outcomes After Long-Course or Short-Course Radiation for Advanced Rectal Cancers: A Propensity-Matched Analysis” published in December 2022 issue of Diseases of the Colon & Rectum by Kazi, et al. Functional results relative to long-course radiation have not been examined, despite...
Quality of Life Longitudinal Changes Following Urethroscopy for Nephrolithiasis
The following is a summary of “Longitudinal Changes in Quality of Life After Ureteroscopy for Nephrolithiasis” published in the December 2022 issue of Urology by Sperling et al. Given the lack of prospective data on patient-reported outcomes after surgical intervention with ureteroscopy, it was important to evaluate changes...
Susceptibility to Pyogenic Infections Caused by Inborn Immunity Problems
The following is the summary of “Inborn errors of immunity underlying a susceptibility to pyogenic infections: from innate immune system deficiency to complex phenotypes” published in the November 2022 issue of Clinical Microbiology and Infection by Conti, et al. Clinical symptoms caused by pyogenic bacteria are diverse, ranging...
Using a PreserFlo MicroShunt Device After Needling to Relieve Blood Reflux
The following is the summary of “Blood Reflux Through a PreserFlo MicroShunt Device After Needling” published in the December 2022 issue of Glaucoma by Cassottana, et al. The purpose of this study is to present a case of hyphema that occurred during a bleb needling revision during a PreserFlo MicroShunt implantation. An 87-year-old man suffering from bilateral open-angle glaucoma was referred to our hospital with a diagnostic of suboptimal intraocular pressure (IOP) control in the right eye, despite the maximally tolerated medical therapy.
The Impact of Latanoprost on CVI in Ocular and Glaucoma Hypertension
The following is the summary of “Effect of Latanoprost on Choroidal Vascularity Index in Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension” published in the December 2022 issue of Glaucoma by Cakir, et al. One such metric is the choroidal vasculature index (CVI), which was recently developed. Insight into the etiology of...
Diagnostic Accuracy for Indeterminate Thyroid Nodules Improved by the Clinical Use of Raman Spectroscopy
The following is a summary of “Clinical Use of Raman Spectroscopy Improves Diagnostic Accuracy for Indeterminate Thyroid Nodules,” published in the December 2022 issue of Endocrinology & Metabolism by Palermo, et al. It was thought that doing a molecular study on thyroid fine-needle aspiration (FNA) specimens could help...
