Victim identified in Youngstown’s South Side gas station shooting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police have released the identity of the man killed in a shooting at a Youngstown gas station .

Devin Bell, 26, was killed on Dec. 22 when he was shot around 2:30 a.m. at the Shell gas station on South Avenue.

When police arrived, they found Bell in the driver seat of a Chevy Cruz in the parking lot, with multiple gunshot wounds. According to the police report, two men were seen in a ski masks running away from the gas station.

Police have not made any arrests in the case yet, but they do have surveillance footage. They have been reviewing, and they were able to recover a handgun and a knife near where the two men were seen running.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.