I remember the use of JUULs becoming a thing when I was in college. A few people did it here and there, but I wasn't particularly surrounded by it. It truly struck me how big of a problem it was -- or could be -- when a girl I was friends with told me the first thing she did when she woke up in the morning was hit her JUUL. She needed the nicotine, supposedly.

