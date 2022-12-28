ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Cynthia J
4d ago

How can Guy Feria claim 'best restaurant in iowa' when he hasn't been to all of them? Every single restaurant in iowa? That is only his favorite, he doesn't know if it's the best. I live in southeast Iowa, I don't recall you being in this area.

kscj.com

IOWA WOMAN COULD BE NEW YEAR MILLIONAIRE

AN IOWA WOMAN WAS CHOSEN FOR A SPECIAL ONE MILLION DOLLAR POWERBALL DRAWING DURING A-B-C’S BROADCAST OF “DICK CLARK’S NEW YEAR’S ROCKIN’ EVE” FROM TIMES SQUARE. CHRIS MANUEL OF SWAN, IOWA SAYS SHE’S HEARD FROM NEARLY EVERYONE IN HER MARION COUNTY COMMUNITY OF 76 PEOPLE ABOUT HER SELECTION FOR THE DRAWING, AND SHE EXPECTS THEM TO BE WATCHING.
IOWA STATE
UPMATTERS

Guy Fieri tabs this northern Wisconsin diner as best restaurant in state

MASON, Wis. (WFRV) – Known for his spiked hair and sunglasses, Guy Fieri is spilling his secrets about the best restaurant in Wisconsin. According to the King of Flavortown, Delta Diner in Mason is Guy Fieri’s favorite restaurant in the state of Wisconsin. Delta Diner is everything you’d...
MASON, WI
WKRN

Grandfather of Iowa football player dead after hit by hotel van

The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating a Friday night crash in the West End area that led to the death of an Iowa pedestrian whose grandson was playing in the Music City Bowl. Grandfather of Iowa football player dead after hit …. The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating...
NASHVILLE, TN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Owner leaves dog tied up outside Des Moines airport

DES MOINES, Iowa — A dog was found tied up outside of the Des Moines International Airport Thursday. According to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, 1-year-old Allie, was left outside the airport because the owner didn’t have a proper kennel to take the dog on a flight. Allie was found safe and unharmed and […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Child rescued after falling into hotel pool in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A child was rushed to the hospital after accidentally falling into a hotel pool in Des Moines Friday night. According to the police department, they got a call that the child was already pulled from the water by an adult. It happened just after 8...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Iowa faces Winter Storm Watch Monday

Another Winter Storm Watch is up for Northern Iowa Monday afternoon and evening, while Southern Iowa and the Des Moines area could see rumbles of thunder along with a half of an inch of rain. Beginning at 3 PM Monday, a Winter Storm Watch will be in place for much of North Central Iowa and […]
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Missing Iowans' photos still not posted on database

DES MOINES, Iowa — Late last year, a KCCI investigation sparked change in the Iowa Legislature.That investigation asked why so many missing Iowans were also missing photos on the state's database. KCCI investigates also asked why driver's license photos can't be used on that database. Three weeks after the...
IOWA STATE
KCAU 9 News

New ‘Bottles and Cans’ redemption center in central Iowa

AMES, Iowa (WHO) — It has been years since people in Ames and Story County had a place to drop off cans and bottles, but now Ames Bottle and Can will fill that void. The business sits at 5820 Lincoln Way, Suite 106 and just opened up in December because of the recently passed bottle […]
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

Three injured after shooting on Martin Luther King, Jr. Parkway

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police confirm three people are injured from an afternoon shooting at 3720 Martin Luther King, Jr. Parkway. Police say they responded to reports of a shooting at 1:03 p.m. Upon arrival at the scene, they found one person with a critical gunshot injury. Life-saving measures were initiated and the person was transported to the hospital.
DES MOINES, IA
104.5 KDAT

Bargain Outlet Will Open First Iowa Location In The Corridor

Residents of Iowa, more specifically the Corridor, are about to experience their first trip to Ollie's!. Ollie's Bargain Outlet is about to open its first Iowa location! According to an announcement on the Iowa City Marketplace Facebook page, Ollie's will open in Iowa City sometime in 2023. For those wondering where the Iowa City Marketplace is located, the address is 1660 Sycamore Street and features stores like JoAnn, Dollar Tree, Planet Fitness, and Panera Bread. Soon, you'll see a picture of Ollie and all his bargains too!
IOWA CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Adel community rallies around bowling alley employees after fire temporarily shuts down center

ADEL, Iowa — An Adel staple heavily damaged by a fire is bringing the community together as people work together to help those impacted by the disaster. Adel Family Fun Center is known for hosting a number of events: bowling leagues, family meals, and even a spot for presidential candidates to stop. On the morning of Dec. 12, the center was heavily damaged by a fire.
ADEL, IA
iheart.com

MercyOne Lists Top Baby Names in Iowa for 2022

(Iowa) -- MercyOne is reporting the top baby names in Iowa in 2022 at its locations throughout the state. Top Boy Names: Luke/Lukas, Jackson/Jaxon, Hudson, Grayson/Greyson, Sawyer, Daniel. Top Girl Names: Ellie, Elliana, Maeve, Layla, Remy, Evelyn, Serenity. More than 6,600 babies were born at MercyOne Hospitals in Iowa in...
IOWA STATE
Q98.5

Iowa Just got $5 Million Richer Thanks to… JUUL?

I remember the use of JUULs becoming a thing when I was in college. A few people did it here and there, but I wasn't particularly surrounded by it. It truly struck me how big of a problem it was -- or could be -- when a girl I was friends with told me the first thing she did when she woke up in the morning was hit her JUUL. She needed the nicotine, supposedly.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Surprise! The Iowa DOT is Selling Furniture

Here's an odd sentence... the Iowa Department of Transportation (Iowa DOT) is having a furniture sale. No, they're not selling car seats or used seatbelts, they're selling actual furniture. What's interesting to me is, while state government agencies will often have auctions for surplus or unclaimed items, I've never seen,...
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Report: Drug Overdoses More Deadly in Iowa, Nationwide

(KMAland) -- More Iowa communities are struggling with fatal drug overdoses, according to the latest America's Health Rankings report. State data show Iowa's overdose deaths have risen by more than a third in the last two years. Some 432 people died of drug overdoses in Iowa last year, and since 2019 Iowa's public health department shows those deaths are up by 34%, even higher than the national average.
IOWA STATE
Corydon Times-Republican

The City in Iowa Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa high speed chase caught on camera

URBANDALE, Iowa — Urbandale police officers called off a high-speed pursuit just minutes after it started. The Urbandale Police Department said it started around 2:13 a.m. on Thursday. Officers attempted to pull over the driver of a black pickup with a trailer, for failure to have license plates. The...
URBANDALE, IA

