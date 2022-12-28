ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

rockchalktalk.com

Kansas and RCT: A Year in Review

2022 has been a year of changes and celebrations at RCT. We said goodbye to a few members and hello to some new ones. We saw a national championship and the resurgence of a football team. I wanted to take the time and look back on some of the memorable moments from KU and RCT over this past year.
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

What Bill Self said to Lance Leipold after the Liberty Bowl

Unlike many Kansas fans and people associated with KU athletics, Bill Self was unable to watch the four-plus hour marathon that was the Liberty Bowl between Kansas and Arkansas. The KU basketball head coach was out on the road watching a class of 2024 target of the staff. With the KU coach in a gym for most of the evening, it made it hard for him to watch the game. But he did get plenty of updates throughout the contest.
LAWRENCE, KS
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas

Photo byPhoto by Loija Nguyen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are great options for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion.
KANSAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Kansas

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
KANSAS STATE
treksplorer.com

Must-Do Day Trips from Kansas City, Missouri

Looking for an activity that will kick your Missouri vacation up a notch? This list of the best day trips from Kansas City is exactly what you need to add a little “je ne sais quoi” to your itinerary! After all, anyone can book a flight and explore the inner city, but only travelers who are in the know will dare venture a little further out and explore all the hidden gems in the area.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KVOE

Extended rain chance beginning Monday may lead to more travel hazards than rainfall by Tuesday

There is an extended chance of rainfall Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. That does not mean there is a chance of heavy rainfall attached. The National Weather Service is expecting a quarter-inch or less for much of the KVOE listening area, despite a chance of embedded thunderstorms Monday night into early Tuesday. Any rain chances should end before sunrise.
COFFEY COUNTY, KS
East Coast Traveler

Visit the Wizard of Oz Museum in Kansas

The Wizard of Oz Museum in Wamego KansasPhoto byPhoto: Wizard of Oz Museum. The Wizard of Oz Museum in Wamego, Kansas, is one of the best day trips in Kansas. This museum has a vast collection of Oz memorabilia in a town of fewer than 5,000 people. It is located just a few minutes from Interstate 70. So, whether you are traveling from the northeast part of Kansas or live in the area, this is a great stop.
WAMEGO, KS
KCTV 5

Excessive speed plays role in Kansas Turnpike crash seriously injuring 1 in Wyandotte County

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed lost control and crashed on I-70 Saturday afternoon, resulting in serious injuries for the driver. A report from the Kansas Highway Patrol said a 54-year-old man from Kansas City, Kansas, was driving at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his 1986 Cadillac El Dorado. The vehicle struck a concrete barrier wall on I-70 near the 416.6 mile marker shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31.
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS
themreport.com

Kansas Town Ranks as Zillow’s Most-Searched Market in 2022

Using Zillow page-view traffic, available housing inventory, price appreciation, sales data and other housing metrics that indicate consumer demand, Zillow analyzed thousands of ZIP codes within the nation's 100 largest metropolitan areas to create a ranking of the site's most popular U.S. cities. Through their analysis, Zillow ranked the nation’s...
PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS
Evan Crosby

10 Inventions That Kansas City Gave the World

Kansas City, Mo. - As Kansas Citians prepare to ring in a new year, there are many things that they can look back on and be proud of their city. For example, Kansas City has (and continues to have) a rich, pioneering and industrious spirit, which is why it's often referred to as the Heart of America.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

Developer tees up plan for new driving range in Shawnee

SHAWNEE, Kan. —Wednesday the Shawnee Planning Commission will review a preliminary plan to create a new golf driving range at 19950 Johnson Drive.  The Kansas City-based architect firm LOOK, a Design Studio, is requesting permission to create Swing Time Golf in the city’s Valley of Champions corridor.  The developer hopes to build a 9,200 square […]
SHAWNEE, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

Kansas woman charged with death of child

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — A Johnson County woman faces an involuntary manslaughter charge in the November 2021 death of a child less than six-years-old. Sarah Schweiger, 32, is charged with involuntary manslaughter, two counts first felony possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine, endangering a child under 18, and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to the Johnson County […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS

