Police searching for suspect in groping on Bronx MTA bus
Police are searching for a man who groped a 58-year-old woman on an MTA bus in the Bronx last week. The attack took place Dec. 23 around 12:22 p.m. on the BX2 bus traveling southbound on the Grand Concourse near East 156th Street.
Man, 63, stabbed to death on Bronx street in NYC’s first homicide of 2023, woman wounded
A 63-year-old man was stabbed to death and a woman wounded in a Bronx street fight early Sunday in the city’s first recorded homicide of the new year, cops said. The duo were knifed during a fight with the killer in front of an apartment building on College Ave. near E. 170th St. in Claremont about 3:50 a.m., police said. The mortally wounded man, stabbed in the chest, and the surviving ...
News 12
NYPD posts surveillance video of Coney Island Avenue shooting suspect
Police in Brooklyn are asking for the public’s help in finding two shooting suspects. Police posted surveillance video of one of the two who were involved in a shooting on Coney Island Avenue back on Dec. 19. They say two 19-year-olds were approached by the two suspects. They tell...
Fight over parking spot leaves man dead in NYC’s first homicide of 2023
The new year got off to a bloody start Sunday after a man was stabbed to death during a fight over a parking spot in the Bronx — marking the first homicide of 2023, according to police. The victim was identified by sources as Sergio Garcia, 63. He was stabbed along with a 38-year-old woman in front of a building on College Avenue near East 170th Street in Claremont Village shortly before 4 a.m., cops said. “They were involved in an altercation with an unknown group over parking,” a law enforcement source told The Post. “This guy got killed over a parking...
pix11.com
Armed suspects steal over $40,000 in New York City robbery pattern: NYPD
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two suspects are being sought by the police in connection with a citywide armed robbery pattern, one of which $40,000 cash was stolen, police said on Saturday. In each of the robberies, a group of suspects jump out of a vehicle wearing ski masks and...
MANHUNT ENDS: Fugitive Sought For Shooting Woman In Elmwood Park Killed In Gunfight With Police
UPDATE: It was right around the start of the new year that an ex-con wanted for shooting a New Milford woman in Elmwood Park was killed in an exchange of gunfire with Montville police, authorities said. James Allandale, 61, opened fire on police who found him at the Knights Inn...
Police: Man arrested for injuring 2 Nassau officers in Garden City Park
Police say 22-year-old Aasif Rasul was having an argument with a 25-year-old woman in his car.
Police release pictures of suspect in shooting death outside Bronx bar
WAKEFIELD, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police have released images of their suspect in the murder outside Last Stop Bar & Grill in the Bronx on Dec. 22, hoping the public can help identify them. The suspect was wearing gray sweatpants and left in a silver Jeep, according to police. They said the shooting happened just […]
Parents located after young girl found alone on Bronx street
SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police have located the parents of a young girl found wandering a Soundview street alone on New Year’s Eve, authorities said Sunday afternoon. The girl, believed to be between 4- and 6-years-old, was spotted walking by herself on Leland Avenue near Gleason Avenue around 6:25 p.m. Saturday, according to authorities. […]
FDNY firefighter arrested for assaulting cops after passing out drunk in Penn Station
An extremely drunk FDNY firefighter was arrested at Penn Station on Thursday, according to Amtrak police. Officers reportedly found Lt. Michael Peirano passed out on the floor with a white substance around his nostrils just before 11 p.m.
fox5ny.com
Brooklyn woman charged with killing father, critically injuring sister
The NYPD says they have arrested 22-year-old Nikki Secondino and are expected to charge her for stabbing her 61-year-old father Carlo to death and critically injuring her 19-year-old sister. Authorities say Secondino had originally claimed that two men had forced their way into her family's home and attacked them.
One man gravely injured in overnight NYC shooting
A 24-year-old man was fighting for his life after being shot in the head in the Bronx, police said. The victim was wounded shortly after 10 p.m. Friday while sitting in a vehicle outside a building at 1595 East 174th Street, cops said. He was taken to Jacobi Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, the NYPD said. Police recovered narcotics from the vehicle, cops said. There are no arrests.
17-year-old shot and killed inside Flatbush apartment
NEW YORK, NY – Police are investigating after a 17-year-old male was shot and killed inside an apartment building in Brooklyn’s Flatbush neighborhood. According to police, officers responded to the scene to find the boy had been shot in the back. He was taken from the apartment located at 2201 Caton Avenue to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The incident was reported at around 8:55 pm on Friday. At this time, police have not made any arrests and no suspects have been identified. The post 17-year-old shot and killed inside Flatbush apartment appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD: Man stabbed in Times Square, suspect on run
NEW YORK -- A man was stabbed Saturday morning in Times Square, according to police.It happened at around 11 a.m. near Seventh Avenue and West 40th Street. Police identified the victim as a man in his 20s who was stabbed multiple times. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK. Police are looking for a suspect described as a man in his 20s who was wearing a black jacket, black pants and white sneakers, and carrying a red bag. Police said he fled on Seventh Avenue.
Law & Odor: K9 Sniffs Out Crack, Loaded Gun During Route 46 Stop In Little Ferry
A motorist who refused to let a Little Ferry officer search his SUV following a stop on Route 46 was arrested, authorities said, after a police dog led his partner to crack and a loaded gun. Officer James Serio stopped the 2012 Honda CRV with dark-tinted windows after the registration...
17-year-old boy fatally shot in Brooklyn apartment building, suspect at-large
A 17-year-old boy was shot to death in a Brooklyn apartment building Friday night, according to police. The teenager was found unconscious with a gunshot wound to his back.
New Year's Day stabbing on BX street leaves man, 63, dead, woman, 38, injured
Two people were stabbed, one fatally, during an early morning New Year’s Day dispute on a Bronx street, police said.
Man fatally shot in the Bronx; shooter on the loose
Police say a 34-year-old man was shot and killed while working in Morrisania Thursday.
Police: Man had handgun with 10 rounds of ammo in his car during New Cassel traffic stop
Officers say they pulled over Ishmel Cohen at the intersection of Magnolia and Prospect avenues around 9 p.m. Thursday because of a suspended registration.
Video: Masked crooks train guns in attempted Brooklyn robbery; part of pattern, NYPD says
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A pair of masked crooks pointed guns at a man during a harrowing, caught-on-video home invasion bid in Bensonhurst, part of what police say is a pattern across Brooklyn and Staten Island. In that incident, the most recent in the pattern, two assailants trained handguns at a 26-year-old man outside a […]
