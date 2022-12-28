NEW YORK, NY – Police are investigating after a 17-year-old male was shot and killed inside an apartment building in Brooklyn’s Flatbush neighborhood. According to police, officers responded to the scene to find the boy had been shot in the back. He was taken from the apartment located at 2201 Caton Avenue to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The incident was reported at around 8:55 pm on Friday. At this time, police have not made any arrests and no suspects have been identified. The post 17-year-old shot and killed inside Flatbush apartment appeared first on Shore News Network.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO