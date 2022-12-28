Read full article on original website
fox7austin.com
Gov. Abbott announces over $54M in career, technical education grants across Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott announced 152 Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants, totaling over $54 million, have been awarded by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) to public community, state, and technical colleges, school districts, and open-enrollment charter schools across the state. These grants will be used to...
Texas Humane Network introduces new curriculum for third graders
AUSTIN – The Texas Humane Network recently introduced its third-grade humane curriculum program online. The curriculum will promote the safety and well-being of children, animals, and our communities while addressing learning loss due to the pandemic. Over the last year, the Texas Humane Network has worked with expert curriculum...
mysweetcharity.com
The Passings Of 2022 North Texas Role Models
As North Texans close out 2022 and enter 2023, they might want to take some time to appreciate some remarkable people who were lost in the past 12 months. There were mothers and fathers who had instilled in their children the importance of philanthropy; there were men and women who helped build businesses that supported the area’s charities; there were community leaders who tackled issues that became game-changers for the area; there were media members who shone light on fundraising efforts for countless non-profits; and there was even a youngster who had battled cancer for years and even to the end was raising funds to fight the disease.
East Texans recover from busted pipes due to arctic blast
LINDALE, Texas — A week after an arctic blast plunged East Texas into the deep freeze, a lot of folks are still dealing with the aftermath in the form of busted pipes. A homeowner in Lindale had water coming out of the light fixtures after his pipes burst due to the freezing temperatures.
mocomotive.com
Two OC Agencies Receive Funds
Entergy Texas partnered with local food pantries and non-profits to make the holiday season a little brighter for families in Southeast Texas. The company donated $105,000, funded by Entergy shareholders, to local organizations to help provide nutritious foods to families in need. “At Entergy, we are always looking for ways…
East Texas cheerleaders to perform at Citrus Bowl
TYLER, Texas — A small, but mighty group of cheerleaders will be representing East Texas on the national stage as we ring in the new year!. Four members of the Bishop Gorman Catholic School in Tyler cheer team are in Orlando prepping for their performance before the Citrus Bowl.
cbs19.tv
Severe Weather Setup Monday in East Texas
TYLER, Texas — 2023 starts with a bang in East Texas. Or should we say crash. We're talking more thunderstorms on the way, and it comes with another setup for severe weather. This set up is similar to others we've seen this fall and early winter. A large and...
FOX Forecast Center tracking potential severe weather outbreak in the South on Monday
The new year could start off with severe thunderstorms tearing across the South.
money.com
Highest Paying Jobs In Texas
Take the next step in your career and find the perfect role for you!. *Content includes branded mentions of our sponsor ZipRecruiter. Texas is home to a diverse range of industries and job opportunities, and many of these careers come with lucrative salaries. According to ZipRecruiter, the top jobs in Texas can pay up to $319,862 per year.
Texas family out 5 days, $5K from Southwest cancellations
“The future is unknown…. We don’t know if our flight will get canceled again. But hopefully it won’t,” Desousa said.
New year, new rules: These Texas laws go into effect on January 1
These new measures are going into effect in 2023. Here's what that means.
tpr.org
Texas foster placement agency closes, citing increased state scrutiny and citations
The San Antonio-based nonprofit Texas Foster Care and Adoption services (TFCAS) is shutting down. The foster placement agency received roughly $2 million a year in state funds to place youth and monitor foster homes. It has been under scrutiny about how it handled sexual abuse allegations against one of its executives, since TPR reported on it in September.
This Tyler, Texas Driver was Sick and Tired of Red Light Runners
I witnessed an event that put a smile on my face. An action of a driver who, like so many East Texans, is fed up with so many doing it. An action that I hope put a bit of fear in those people and will make them think twice about doing it again. I'm talking about those who just disregard what a red light means and drive through it like there will be no consequences.
Texas ‘Killing Fields’ murderer may be released from supervision and GPS monitoring
The Texas "Killing Fields" alleged murderer, Clyde Edwin Hedrick, is being considered for release from supervision and GPS monitoring. The founder of Texas EquuSearch and the father of one of the victims, has asked the public to consider writing to the parole board to request that they do not release him.
republic-online.com
Border crisis: Shootouts, pursuits, break-ins surge in rural Texas counties
(The Center Square) – As single, young, military-age men continue to enter Texas illegally at the southern border, many commit crimes as they head north attempting to evade capture by law enforcement, impacting residents of rural Texas counties, authorities say. On Christmas Eve night, Kinney County residents were sent...
Stay Lucky Texas! Here Is Two Items Texas Eat To Gain Wealth For New Years
New Year’s is only in a couple of days in Central Texas. I’m hoping that everybody not only has a prosperous year but also a successful and joyous one as well. A lot of people have made certain goals to make sure they will achieve the goals they have set for the 2023 year more money and success. I can’t promise anyone more money or more success but what I can do is tell you there are two things here in the south that we believe will make sure all of your money dreams come true. Every year on New Year’s Eve, Southerners make a big pot of Black Eyed Peas and a pot of collard greens or cabbage.
Lonely Is The Night: Where Are The Loneliest Cities In Texas?
All of us at one point in life just want to be alone sometimes. Whether it be just to be have our time to ourselves, or we're just tired of dealing with others. But for some of us, living alone is a daily fact of life. Data collected has shown...
East Texans Who Want Reliable Internet Need to Take Action Now
I've never been a huge fan of that cliche. I don't like to complain because it just seems to be a negative thing to do, and I like to be an optimist. However, sometimes, letting your grievances be known is the smart play, and that is exactly the case when it comes to getting reliable broadband service to your rural location.
Some of the Most Common Mispronounced Cities and Towns in TX
Living in Texas sure does bring some 'strange' pronunciations, including many cities and towns. These are most common in our area and a few from around the state as well. Let's start with Ganado. Is it GA-NAY-DO OR GA-NAH-DO? We also have one of the most common mispronounced cities located right in our backyard, Refugio, don't get me started on this one LOL.I have also included a town so small that it will never make any list, Weesatche.
