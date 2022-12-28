Read full article on original website
z1077fm.com
Joshua Tree apartments’ laundry room emptied of $2000 in quarters
A locked laundry room at the Yucca Trail Apartments in Joshua Tree was reportedly broken into on early Wednesday morning, with approximately $2000 in quarters stolen from 12 coin-operated washers and dryers. According to the sheriff’s report, two males and a female suspect in an older model 4-door white station wagon were seen leaving the apartment complex after forcibly entering the rear door of the laundry room with a tool.
z1077fm.com
Joshua Tree STR burgled through unlocked door, suspect found through boot prints
A Joshua Tree man is suspected of stealing from guests at a Joshua Tree vacation rental after they left the backdoor of the house unlocked. Guests at a short term vacation rental in the 61700 block of Parkway Blvd told Sheriff’s Deputies that when they returned home from a dinner at around 10 PM, their luggage was missing from the home. They told Deputies that they left the door unlocked, and that more than $2000 in clothes and luggage – including a duffel bag, rolling “Snoopy” themed suitcase, and a backpack containing various items – were missing.
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake felt across Southern California
The year may be nearly done, but Mother Nature wasn’t finished shaking Southern California. A magnitude 4.2 temblor, the largest in a series of quakes, struck the region in the early hours of New Year’s Eve. The United States Geological Survey said the largest earthquake struck at 4:12 a.m. about 10 miles north of Borrego […]
Rescuer: teams ‘weren’t going to stop’ until they found missing Coachella Valley business owner
News Channel 3 is learning more about the incredible rescue operation that recovered a Coachella Valley business owner after a cold night injured and stuck in the rugged terrain of Morongo Valley. Watch News Channel 3 at 5:00 for more on the community effort that led to the successful rescue. Nathan Otto, the founder of The post Rescuer: teams ‘weren’t going to stop’ until they found missing Coachella Valley business owner appeared first on KESQ.
4.2 magnitude earthquake reported 18 miles south of La Quinta
A minor earthquake was reported 18 miles south of La Quinta Saturday morning. The Magnitude 4.2 quake was centered in a mountain area about 10 miles north of Borrego Springs at 4:12 a.m. The US Geological Survey user reports showed people feeling light or weak shaking in the Indio and Hemet communities and San Diego The post 4.2 magnitude earthquake reported 18 miles south of La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
New Details On Palm Desert Fatal Crash, Identities Released
More details have been released about the Palm Desert crash that left three dead and one injured. According to CAL FIRE, at about 7:15 p.m., first responders arrived at Fred Waring and Adonis Dr. to a two car crash with three people trapped inside one car. About 20 minutes later,...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Two Injured in Tanker Truck Collision in Coachella
(CNS) – Two people were injured in a collision between two vehicles and a tanker truck in Coachella Friday. Fire crews responded around 3:25 p.m. Friday to reports of a collision in the 45000 block of Dillon Road, in Coachella, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Fire officials...
z1077fm.com
29 Palms Art Gallery opens ‘Creative Endeavors Inspired by Nature’ 1/5
The Twentynine Palms Art Gallery has more to show in the new year. Arts & Entertainment Reporter Charlie Thomas sets a resolution for everyone…. The Twentynine Palms Art Gallery bursts into 2023 with an Art Dialogue Group, focusing on Mixed Media in the West Wing, a Photography and Digital Abstract Art exhibit in the East Wing as well as a Guild Member group showing. January 5 – 29, Creative Endeavors Inspired by Nature will showcase the artwork of Kathy Miller, an artist/photographer in Joshua Tree.
Three people killed, one seriously hurt after a crash in Palm Desert
Update 12/29/22 The coroner's office identified the three people killed in the crash as Abel Alvarado, 69, of Anza, Elena Morron, 84, of Los Angeles, and Yolanda Alvarado, 65, of Anza. The Sheriff's Dept. revealed on Thursday that a 2021 Honda Accord was traveling westbound on Fred Waring Dr. at a high rate of speed The post Three people killed, one seriously hurt after a crash in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
Local police chiefs react to death of deputy, criticize suspect’s release despite criminal history
Local police leaders are reacting to the death of a Riverside County Sheriff's deputy who was killed in the line of duty Thursday afternoon in Jurupa Valley. “We feel devastated for them. And certainly when a colleague goes down, it affects everybody," said Palm Springs Police Chief Andy Mills. Deputy Isaiah Cordero, 32, was shot The post Local police chiefs react to death of deputy, criticize suspect’s release despite criminal history appeared first on KESQ.
Indio teen accused in an armed robbery after posing as an Xbox seller
A 19-year-old from Indio was behind bars today for his alleged involvement in posing as the seller of an Xbox gaming console and robbing someone at gunpoint. The teen was arrested Thursday night on suspicion of robbery, carrying a loaded firearm, conspiracy to commit a crime, possession of controlled substances with a firearm and possession The post Indio teen accused in an armed robbery after posing as an Xbox seller appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
Joshua Tree’s Noah Purifoy Outdoor Museum looks forward to 2023
One of Joshua Tree’s most important cultural sites, the iconic Noah Purifoy Outdoor Museum, has shared the details of their upkeep efforts in 2022. The museum, which is most known for an immersive garden of outdoor assemblage and sculpture artwork built by artist Noah Purifoy, who lived at the site until his death in 2004, requires regular maintenance to withstand the extreme heat, cold, and winds of the high desert.
Manhunt underway for Banning man suspected of killing two, wounding another
A 22-year-old man suspected of gunning down two people and wounding a third during an attack near Interstate 10 in Banning was at large today. Dorian Alexander Francisco of Banning allegedly shot the two men and a woman shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Ramsey Street, just west of Sunset Avenue The post Manhunt underway for Banning man suspected of killing two, wounding another appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Felon, Two Others Charged with Gunning Down Perris Man
A convicted felon and two others accused of killing a 27-year-old Perris man on Christmas Eve were charged Thursday with murder and other offenses. Miguel Angel Villegas, 30, Andrik Avalos Villasenor, 20, and Kassandra Lepe, 21 — all of Hemet — were arrested following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying Saturday of Rafael Morales in Perris.
Bodycam video shows moments leading up to Riverside County deputy shooting, killing armed man
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department released bodycam video showing the moments leading up to a deputy shooting and killing an armed man.
