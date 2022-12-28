Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins Kedrian Johnson Kansas State Postgame 12/31/22
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins notes that his team 'did some stupid things' that turned the game around against Kansas State. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Womens Basketball JJ Quinerly Oklahoma postgame 12/31/22
West Virginia guard JJ Quinerly scored 28 points but that wasn't enough to offset 56% shooting from Oklahoma, including 14 3-pointers, as the Mountaineers fell to the Sooners on New Year's Eve in Morgantown. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium...
WVNews
Passing, not free throws, the biggest problem for WVU in loss to K-State
It would be easy to tag West Virginia's woeful performance at the free throw line as the biggest reason for its 82-76 overtime loss to Kansas State on New Year's Eve. However, just like the 18 misses that clanked resoundingly off the rim, trying to pin the blame on just that factor would also be well off the mark.
WVNews
Kansas State rallies, beats No. 24 West Virginia 82-76 in OT
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Markquis Nowell had a game-high 23 points and 10 assists, Keyontae Johnson scored 18, and Abayomi Iyiola added a career-best 14 points as Kansas State rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat No. 24 West Virginia 82-76 in overtime in the Big 12 opener for both teams on Saturday night.
WVNews
West Virginia Mountaineers - Oklahoma Sooners Womens Basketball Box Score 12/31.22
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Comments / 0