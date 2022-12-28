ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keyser, WV

Passing, not free throws, the biggest problem for WVU in loss to K-State

It would be easy to tag West Virginia's woeful performance at the free throw line as the biggest reason for its 82-76 overtime loss to Kansas State on New Year's Eve. However, just like the 18 misses that clanked resoundingly off the rim, trying to pin the blame on just that factor would also be well off the mark.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Kansas State rallies, beats No. 24 West Virginia 82-76 in OT

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Markquis Nowell had a game-high 23 points and 10 assists, Keyontae Johnson scored 18, and Abayomi Iyiola added a career-best 14 points as Kansas State rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat No. 24 West Virginia 82-76 in overtime in the Big 12 opener for both teams on Saturday night.
MANHATTAN, KS

