Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
New store on Grand Rapids west side offers options for staying sober during the holidays
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The holidays can be challenging for people who are sober, but a new store in Grand Rapids has options to make it easier. Alt City NA Bottles and Beer opened in November and offers a wide selection of non-alcoholic beer, wine and spirits. "Social drinking...
World of Winter Festival kicks off in Grand Rapids Jan. 6
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Starting next week and lasting through the beginning of March, downtown Grand Rapids will be full of things to do and see during the World of Winter Festival. The popular event is back and highlighting the beautiful winter months in West Michigan. From street performing...
The 53rd Annual Grand Rapids Bridal Show is coming to DeVos Place
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — About 40 percent of engagements happen between Thanksgiving and Valentine's Day, with many proposals occurring around Christmastime. That's according to a recent survey. In less than two weeks, engaged couples are invited to the 53rd Annual Grand Rapids Bridal Show at DeVos Place on Jan....
Grand Rapids native headed to Sundance Film Festival with a Michigan-made movie
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A film producer from Grand Rapids is heading to Sundance Film Festival with the movie To Live and Die and Live that was made in Michigan. Jash'd Kambui Belcher says the film is thought-provoking, showing the audience a man's journey through grief, mental health and the family he has to support him.
Car jumps snow bank, gets submerged in Grand River
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A car was pulled out of the Grand River Saturday morning after driving off a nearby road, the Grand Rapids Fire Department says. Dispatch says the car jumped a snowbank behind the Radisson Hotel, located at 270 Ann Street NW. The car was found upside down, sinking into the water 150 feet from the riverbank with a person trapped inside.
Allegan County Central Dispatch continues tradition of 'Be On The Lookout for Santa'
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Allegan County Central Dispatch sent a special "Be On The Lookout" for first responders and other listeners on Christmas Eve as Santa Claus made his way through Allegan County. That BOL reading:. "Allegan Central to all stations, units and listeners, please prepare to copy a...
Jenison school teaches class outdoors year-round
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — There’s an early childhood learning center in Jenison giving young students a chance to spend a lot more time outside than just at recess. Students at the Kids First School in Hudsonville are enjoying class outside even when there’s snow and below-freezing temperatures.
Hope College data breach 'scary to think about' for alum whose whole family may be at risk
HOLLAND, Mich. — The legal woes began mounting for Holland-based Hope College this week in the aftermath of a September data breach. Critics accuse the embattled college of keeping it silent for months prior to taking the news public in mid-December. The Michigan attorney general has called the scale...
First Grand Rapids shooting of the new year ends in death
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A person is dead after a shooting in Grand Rapids in the early hours of New Year's Day, the Police Department says. The shooting happened near the intersection of Blaine Avenue SE and Boston Street SE just after midnight, officials say. Police were initially called...
Where can you recycle your Christmas tree in Grand Rapids?
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With the holiday season coming to a close, many people are ready to take down decorations and store them away until next year. Live-cut Christmas trees can at times be the biggest hassle, so a local program is giving Grand Rapids residents two options to help dispose of them.
Family, friends to hold funeral for slain Muskegon Heights education board member
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — 53-year-old Julius Muhammad, a newly elected member of the Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System school board, died the evening of Dec. 19 after being shot in his home. Police say the shooting took place around 7:30 p.m. at Muhammad's residence on Baker Street in...
Ray Tarasiewicz still missing over one month later, family looking for clues
WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming man Ray Tarasiewicz has been missing for over a month after leaving his home while shoveling snow on Nov. 21. Tarasiewicz's family said he suffers from early signs of dementia, and they would like nearby residents to check their property for any sign of him.
New bakery offering cookie decorating classes, kits
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After moving here from Cuba just three years ago, Vanessa Shmanske is now a West Michigan small business owner selling sweet treats on the southeast side of Grand Rapids. Her bakery is called Sweet Details Grand Rapids and specializes in custom treats, wedding cakes and...
Local businesses brave the elements to remain open during blizzard
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Despite Friday's severe winter weather, Knapp's Corner remained a busy place with several businesses of all different types keeping their doors open. For the hungry person willing to brave the icy roads, it was business as usual at Sheshco Mediterranean Grill. They say the beginning of the day was a bit slow until people started to realize they were open, with more customers coming by in the afternoon.
Michiganders flock to ski slopes after rough wintery weekend
CANNONSBURG, Mich. — With windspeeds practically nonexistent, weather conditions were ideal for many skiers and snowboarders this Monday. “After the huge snowfall we’ve had, it’s exciting, because this is opening day,” said mother and skier Rachel Gray while at the Cannonsburg Ski Area. “We have our kids out here and we’re ready to get in our first chair lift up for the season.”
No injuries after chicken coop heater sparks fire at Comstock Park home
COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — No one was injured after a home caught fire in Comstock Park Friday morning. The Plainfield Township Fire Department says the fire started just before 10 a.m. at a home off West River Drive on Abrigador Trail. Investigation on scene showed a chicken coop heater...
Rockford High School marching band heading to Rose Bowl parade after airline chaos
ROCKFORD, Mich. — Thousands of travelers across the country are facing travel headaches in airports following the weekend snowstorm. In Grand Rapids, a handful of flights were impacted including a Thursday flight that would have taken a portion of the Rockford High School marching band to California. They were...
Woodland, Rivertown Malls close early on Friday due to weather
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Shoppers will have to wait until Christmas Eve to get those last minute gifts because the malls are closing early on Friday. The Rivertown Mall announced that they are closing at 4 p.m. They have not announced if there will be any changes to hours tomorrow.
'She's the strongest woman I know' | Postal worker and family overwhelmed by support after crash
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's been nearly a week since a local postal worker was involved in a serious head-on crash. Dora Schweiger of Sand Lake is recovering from her injuries after her USPS truck and a semi collided during blizzard-like conditions. Michigan State Police report the crash happened...
2 dead in Oakfield Twp., multi-vehicle crash on M-57
Two people have died after a crash in Oakfield Township Friday afternoon. Michigan State Police say the crash happened after 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 30 on M-57 and Lappley Avenue NE. 13 ON YOUR SIDE is told the crash involved three different vehicles: an ambulance, semi and SUV. The preliminary...
13 ON YOUR SIDE
Grand Rapids, MI
21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Grand Rapids local newshttps://www.wzzm13.com/
Comments / 0