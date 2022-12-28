Read full article on original website
Related
physiciansweekly.com
Management of Iron Deficiency Anemia in Ferric Carboxymaltose Pregnancy
The following is a summary of “Ferric Carboxymaltose in the Management of Iron Deficiency Anemia in Pregnancy: A Subgroup Analysis of a Multicenter Real-World Study Involving 1191 Pregnant Women,” published in the November 2022 issue of Medicine by Trivedi, et al. There was a dearth of clinical data...
physiciansweekly.com
Smartphone-based self-management intervention may decrease relapses for patients with Bipolar Disorder Type 1
1. In patients with Bipolar Disorder Type 1, a smartphone-based self-management intervention decreased relapse risk in individuals in asymptomatic recovery but not in those with a higher relapse risk. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Bipolar disorder, characterized by episodes of mania and depression, is a severe mental illness that causes...
physiciansweekly.com
CONFERENCE ECTRIMS2022 HIGHLIGHTS
New research was presented at ECTRIMS 2022, the 38th Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in MS. The features below highlight some of the studies presented during the conference. Cognitive Rehab & Mindfulness Reduce Cognitive Complaints in MS. The randomized-controlled REMIND-MS study investigated the effectiveness of both...
physiciansweekly.com
Infant race and ethnicity are commonly misclassified in research studies
1. In this systematic review, discordance in infant race and ethnicity data was found to be commonplace across various data collection methods, including birth certificates, death certificates, self-reports, and algorithmic strategies. 2. Discordant race and ethnicity reporting across measures was more common among infants of color and for infants born...
physiciansweekly.com
Disability Progression Without Relapse Less Common in Pediatric Vs Adult MS
Disability progression in the absence of relapses is less common in pediatric MS than in adults with MS, according to data covering more than 5,000 patients with relapsing forms of MS. Emilio Portaccio, MD, and colleagues examined the role of progression independent of relapse activity (PIRA) and relapse-associated worsening (RAW) in 6-month confirmed disability accumulation in pediatric-onset (POMS) versus adult-onset MS (AOMS). They also assessed potential predictors of both forms of disability progression and.
physiciansweekly.com
No significant differences in postoperative complications between laparoscopic versus inguinal hernia repair
1. In patients undergoing inguinal hernia repair, there was not a significant difference in postoperative complications between laparoscopic surgery, and open repair with local and general anesthesia. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Inguinal hernia repair continues to be one of the most common general surgery procedures in the United States....
physiciansweekly.com
Bowel Functional Results Following Short and Long-term Radiation Therapy for Rectal Cancer
The following is the summary of “Bowel Functional Outcomes After Long-Course or Short-Course Radiation for Advanced Rectal Cancers: A Propensity-Matched Analysis” published in December 2022 issue of Diseases of the Colon & Rectum by Kazi, et al. Functional results relative to long-course radiation have not been examined, despite...
physiciansweekly.com
Efficacy of EGFR-Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors and Potential Treatment Strategy Affected by TP53 Mutations
The following is the summary of “Impact of TP53 Mutations on EGFR-Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor Efficacy and Potential Treatment Strategy” published in the January 2023 issue of Clinical Lung Cancer by Fu, et al. Researchers looked into how TP53 mutation risk factors affect the effectiveness of epidermal growth factor...
studyfinds.org
Best Headache Medicine: Top 5 OTC Pain Relievers Most Recommended Across Expert Reviews
Headaches can be a real pain. Thankfully, most can be treated by safe and effective over-the-counter (OTC) pain relief medicines, when taken properly and discussed with a doctor, of course. We were wondering which brand name headache medicine and pain relievers were considered the best by experts. It can be...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Dry Eye: Symptoms, Treatment, Prevention
Diabetes is a condition that can affect the eyes. Some eye problems, such as diabetic retinopathy and macular edema, are well-known complications of diabetes. Dry eye is another eye condition that is common in people who have diabetes, although it’s not always discussed. The American Diabetes Association (ADA) shares that, based on research, 54% of people with diabetes have dry eye. Could you have dry eye? Read on to learn what it is, what the symptoms are, and what you can do to get relief.
physiciansweekly.com
Independence Valued Over Survival for Neuroendocrine Tumor Patients
FRIDAY, Dec. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Independence is valued over survival among adult patients with neuroendocrine tumors (NETs), according to a study published in the December issue of the Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network. Daneng Li, M.D., from City of Hope in Duarte, California, and colleagues...
dallasexpress.com
Egg Prices Soar Amid Bird Flu Outbreaks
While other meats, poultry, and fish items have increased by 8.8% in the last year, the price of eggs has seen a staggering 39.8% uptick due to the bird flu. Avian influenza, or bird flu, is highly contagious among birds and can be spread through their saliva, nasal secretions, and feces, according to the CDC.
physiciansweekly.com
Quality of Life Longitudinal Changes Following Urethroscopy for Nephrolithiasis
The following is a summary of “Longitudinal Changes in Quality of Life After Ureteroscopy for Nephrolithiasis” published in the December 2022 issue of Urology by Sperling et al. Given the lack of prospective data on patient-reported outcomes after surgical intervention with ureteroscopy, it was important to evaluate changes...
physiciansweekly.com
Edoxaban for the Prevention of Thromboembolism in Cardiac Disease Children
The following is a summary of “Edoxaban for Thromboembolism Prevention in Pediatric Patients With Cardiac Disease,” published in the December 2022 issue of Cardiology by Portman, et al. Low molecular weight heparins or vitamin K antagonists are part of standard of care (SOC) anticoagulation for thromboembolism (TE) prophylaxis...
physiciansweekly.com
CLPB Deficiency: Premature Ovarian Insufficiency
The following is a summary of “Premature Ovarian Insufficiency in CLPB Deficiency: Transcriptomic, Proteomic and Phenotypic Insights,” published in the December 2022 issue of Endocrinology & Metabolism by Tucker, et al. Female infertility is frequently caused by premature ovarian insufficiency (POI), which typically manifests as a standalone disorder...
The Evie smart ring is a health tracker made specifically for women
If you like it (health tracking) you'd better put a ring on it (your finger)
physiciansweekly.com
Recommendations Developed for Treating Hypercalcemia of Malignancy
FRIDAY, Dec. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) — In a clinical practice guideline issued by the Endocrine Society and published online Dec. 21 in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, recommendations are presented for the treatment of hypercalcemia of malignancy (HCM) in adults. Ghada El-Hajj Fuleihan, M.D., M.P.H., from...
physiciansweekly.com
AAP Guidelines Help Detect Invasive Bacterial Infections in Febrile Infants
FRIDAY, Dec. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) clinical practice guideline (CPG) for management of well-appearing, febrile infants can help detect invasive bacterial infections (IBI) without using C-reactive protein (CRP) and procalcitonin (PCT) with high sensitivity but low specificity, according to a study published online Dec. 9 in Pediatrics.
physiciansweekly.com
Parental Viewpoints on Prenatal Counseling at Extreme Prematurity
The following is a summary of “A Qualitative Study of Parental Perspectives on Prenatal Counseling at Extreme Prematurity” published in the December 2022 issue of Pediatrics by Sullivan et al. After prenatal counseling for an anticipated extremely preterm delivery, researchers, for a study, sought to ascertain the chosen...
physiciansweekly.com
Guidelines Updated for Reducing Hypoglycemia Risk in Diabetes
FRIDAY, Dec. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Advances in medications and technology should be leveraged to reduce the risk for hypoglycemia for people with diabetes, according to a clinical practice guideline issued by the Endocrine Society and published online Dec. 7 in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.
Comments / 0