Gas tax ticks up today in Michigan
Michigan’s gas tax is rising from 27.2 cents per gallon to 28.6 cents per gallon today, Sunday, Jan. 1. A state law signed during Gov. Rick Snyder’s tenure automatically increases the gas tax each year, starting in 2022. It goes up each year by either 5% or the inflation rate – whichever is lower.
WNDU
Whitmer: More than 250 illegal guns confiscated through ‘Operation Safe Neighborhoods’ program
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says more than 250 illegal guns have been taken off the streets across the state thanks to the “Operation Safe Neighborhoods” program. “Operation Safe Neighborhoods” is a statewide crack down on crime aimed at reducing gun violence by getting illegal...
Illegal Things To Throw Away In Michigan – What You Need To Know
When it comes to illegal activity, major crimes like robbery, murder, arson, and kidnapping come to mind. What most likely does not come to mind is throwing away grass clippings. Obviously throwing away grass clippings is not even close to robbery or murder, but it is illegal in Michigan nonetheless....
Whitmer pledges gun control, relief for seniors, in 2nd inaugural speech
LANSING — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer launched her second term Sunday, promising in her inaugural speech to reduce taxes for retirees, continue record spending on K-12 education, make Michigan a center for clean energy and electric vehicles, and pass "common sense" gun control legislation. "We must do everything we can to lower costs...
On the cusp of Democrats’ trifecta control: The week in Michigan politics
At noon on New Year’s Day, Democrats will be in control of every branch of state government. The inauguration of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer into a second term will be held bright and early Sunday morning, alongside Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Attorney Dana Nessel and other state officeholders. I was one sober sally on New Year’s Eve to make sure MLive can offer you a recap of all the festivities whenever and wherever you awake — hopefully not too hungover.
Detroit News
Michigan Supreme Court overturns murder conviction of woman who claimed 'duress'
Michigan's highest court has overturned the second-degree murder conviction of a St. Clair woman who is currently serving a 30-year prison sentence in connection with a deadly car accident she caused while fleeing police in a Chevy Camaro in 2018. In a 4-3 decision, the Michigan Supreme Court ruled Thursday...
Michigan minimum wage rises above $10 for first time
Minimum wage in Michigan is rising 23 cents today, Sunday, Jan. 1, to go above $10 per hour for the first time in state history. Michigan’s minimum wage was $9.87 per hour in 2022, but jumps to $10.10 for 2023. A state law requires the wage to increase every year unless the yearly unemployment level is above 8.5% – which is why there was no increase in 2021.
michiganradio.org
The DNR wants to know if you see any wild turkeys in January
This month, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is asking you to report any wild turkeys you see during January. “A century ago, we had no wild turkeys left in the state of Michigan due to colonization, habitat destructions and unregulated hunting back then,” said Erin Ford, conservation manager in Michigan with Audubon-Great Lakes. That group is helping the DNR count turkeys as part of its MI Birds program.
Trial to begin soon for man accused of hunting trespasser, burning body
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – More than two years later, a man accused of hunting down, killing and burning a man who allegedly broke into his marijuana grow operation will face trial. The jury trial for Kent Charles Hyne is scheduled to begin Jan 9 before Washtenaw County Trial Judge...
Jan. 6 committee cast Michigan in major role as Trump sought to overturn election
Michigan and the conspiracy theories birthed in the state are played a major role in a 845-page report from the U.S. House Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The committee, wrapping up its work, has begun publishing transcripts from the hundreds of witnesses interviewed to produce...
CDC: 5 Michigan counties at high COVID level this week
Michigan has five counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from Thursday, Dec. 29. The five counties are: Marquette, Delta, Alger, Schoolcraft and Luce counties – all in the Upper Peninsula. Michigan hasn’t had that many counties at a high COVID level since September.
WILX-TV
Authorities seek missing Portage woman believed to be victim of violent crime
PORTAGE, Mich. (WILX) - The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 35-year-old woman from Portage. Heather Mae Kelley was last seen Dec. 10 in Comstock Township. She reportedly told her children on the phone that she would be home soon. Her vehicle was recovered Dec. 11...
California deputy killed by driver, suspect dies in shootout
JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed Thursday by a man with a violent criminal history during a traffic stop and the suspect later died in a shootout on a freeway, authorities said. Isaiah Cordero, 32, had pulled over a pickup...
mikeandjonpodcast.com
Michigan Seniors Call for More Government Action to Lower Drug Costs
A new report found three of four Michigan voters 50 and older take one or more prescription drugs on a regular basis, but many find it difficult or impossible to pay for them. The AARP study of Michigan drug prices found one-fifth of those responding have not filled at least one prescription in the past two years because it was too expensive. Others say they have delayed buying a drug, rationed the medicine by skipping doses, or replaced it with an over-the-counter product.
Flu levels are high as Michigan prepares for post-holiday surge
Influenza and flu-like illnesses continue to trend up in Michigan as the state gets set to flip the calendar into 2023. Michigan’s flu levels were considered “high” for the second consecutive week when the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its weekly update Friday, Dec. 30. Most of the nation is experiencing high or “very high” levels, with only eight states reporting “moderate,” “low,” or “minimal” levels.
‘Compete shock’: Man who bought last 2 scratch-off tickets at Michigan store wins $4M
A Michigan man bought the last two scratch-off tickets for his favorite lottery game. One of them paid off big, to the tune of $4 million. “I was in complete shock!” the 42-year-old Macomb County man, who chose to remain anonymous, said in a statement to the Michigan Lottery on Thursday.
Clinton Township police suspect alcohol played a role in crash that killed pedestrian
One man is dead in Clinton Township after police said he was struck by a pickup truck while walking along Metropolitan Parkway late Thursday evening – and alcohol may be to blame.
How Much Is Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Worth?
After escaping an attempted kidnapping by far-right perpetrators back in 2020, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, 51, is set to be sworn in for her second term as the governor of Michigan on Jan. 1. Explore: How...
thumbwind.com
Michigan Walleye Season Change On Saginaw River & Saginaw Bay Starts Today
Effective January 1, 2023, the Michigan walleye season will be open year-round on the lower Saginaw River in Bay and Saginaw counties from the mouth of the river upstream to the West Center Street (Douglas G. Schenk) Bridge. Table of Contents. Walleye Season Changes on Lower Saginaw River. Walleye Season...
One Michigan City Named Among The 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
