WISH-TV
‘Pet Pals TV’: Central Indiana Kennel Club
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Hannah Barrick with Indy Winter Classic. Check out the show...
WISH-TV
Tasty Takeout: Wild Eggs
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Who says it’s too late for breakfast? Today’s Tasty Takeout is Wild Eggs!. Please watch the video above to learn more.
WISH-TV
Community Link: ‘Her Voice’ Podcast
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community. This week, Mays was joined by Marta Bell and Darlene Bradley. Both ladies give a voice to victims overcoming human trafficking. They...
WISH-TV
Tribute artist celebrates Elton John
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An artist is bringing in the New Year by paying tribute to Elton John. It’s happening from 7:45-10:45 p.m. Saturday at the Feinstein’s Hotel in Carmel. The tribute will feature Craig A. Meyer. Meyer joined All Indiana to discuss what people can expect to...
WISH-TV
Tasty Takeout: Sip and Share handcrafted vegan wines
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — What better way to toast to the New Year than with handcrafted vegan wine!. Today’s Tasty Takeout is Sip and Share. They’re having a wine tasting event from 3-7 p.m. Jan. 11 at 2202 East 44th Street. To learn more information, watch the video...
As many people celebrated entering the New Year with champagne or a New Year's kiss, others welcomed a newborn baby.
Central Indiana hospitals welcome first babies of 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — Hospitals are reporting the first babies born in Indianapolis in the new year. Community Health Network said their first baby arrived at 12:13 a.m. at Community Hospital East through an emergency cesarian section. The baby boy was named My'Jore Amir and weighed 5 pounts, 11 ounces to...
cbs4indy.com
NYE fireworks to be launched from historic IN grain elevator; ‘definitely a standout’
GREENFIELD, Ind. — If you’re looking for something fun to do on New Year’s Eve then look no further than Greenfield. City leaders say the city’s planned fireworks show to ring in 2023 will be the only show like it in all central Indiana. They can...
wdrb.com
'Don’t give up' | Indiana woman reunites with the Kentucky kidney donor that saved her life
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- One man says his faith was renewed through a prayer from a stranger that saved his wife's life as an organ donor. Debbie Patterson, from Columbus, Indiana, was in kidney failure dating back to 2010. Her husband Gerry Jones is a truck driver who did what he could to support her through the years.
WTHI
Finding Family: Meet Abram
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There are many kids who are waiting for homes right now. News 10 has partnered with the Indiana Adoption Program and Indiana Kids Belong to feature the state's waiting kids. In this Finding Family segment, we meet 14-year-old Abram. Click here to learn more about...
9 dogs remain on IACS' 'Preventing Euthanasia List'
INDIANAPOLIS — In September, Indianapolis Animal Care Services launched its "Preventing Euthanasia List" to help prevent euthanasia of healthy, adoptable dogs. On Wednesday, IACS shared an update and said six of the 15 dogs on the latest list have been adopted, which means nine dogs still need forever homes.
Bloomington’s ban on the retail sale of cats, dogs goes into effect on Jan. 1
The ban is something that will directly impact Delilah’s Pet Shop, which has been open for over 40 years.
WISH-TV
Delicious fried chicken dishes from Chicken Scratch Indy
Chef Tia Harrison from Chicken Scratch Indy joined us today to whip up fried chicken pasta alfredo and honey hot chicken mac fries. You can learn more about Chicken Scratch Indy and order food here. The restaurant is located at 5308 Keystone Ave in Indianapolis.
WISH-TV
Actor Kirk Cameron reads new book at Indianapolis Public Library
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A crowd of thousands packed into the Indianapolis Public Library in order to hear Christian actor and author Kirk Cameron read his new book “As You Grow.”. The reading comes just a week after Cameron claimed in an open letter that he was denied a...
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: People’s Cooperative Market
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is Brandi Williams with People’s Cooperative Market located in Bloomington, Indiana. Visit their website here. Enjoy the full interviews with Williams and what the People’s...
ABC7 Chicago
Car breaks through ice after driving along frozen Indiana canal | VIDEO
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Bystanders helped rescue a driver who had broken through ice in Indianapolis, Indiana, after their car was seen driving along a frozen canal on December 25. Footage recorded by John Bowling shows the vehicle driving over the icy Indianapolis canal, as he and his friends were ice...
You Can Live Above The Historical Indiana Restaurant That Serves The Worlds Coldest Beer
It's been a tradition with my husband's family every year to go to the Nisbet Inn and enjoy one of the world's coldest beers while eating some delicious smoked chicken around the holidays. I always look forward to our holiday dinner at the Nisbet Inn because the Nisbet is such a cool restaurant. The building is over 100 years old so the restaurant has a really cool atmosphere and a pretty interesting history.
'Having the party like he is here' | Family holds memorial at roller rink for man killed outside Indianapolis funeral
INDIANAPOLIS — It’s been almost two months since Jermaine Turman was shot and killed in Indianapolis. The 42-year-old was outside a funeral on the city’s northeast side when police say a fight broke out. His wife and he were only married for a few months, and now,...
Best restaurant in Indiana, according to the mayor of Flavortown
INDIANAPOLIS — With more than 400 “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” episodes under his (probably studded) belt, Guy Fieri has unleashed “Flavortown” in virtually every corner of the United States. But with so many dining destinations, how do you single out the best of the best? Luckily, Mashed has rounded up what they’re calling the tastiest […]
Fox 59
Dog abandoned on county road in Greenfield
A large crowd turns up for Kirk Cameron story hour at IndyPL. IMPD investigates overnight shootings; Victims include …. The last Friday of 2022 began with a series of shootings across Indianapolis, including one where a man was outside of a near southwest side bar. IMPD investigates 3 overnight shootings.
