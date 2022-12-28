ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

news3lv.com

488 arrests, more than 3,000 citations issued in LVMPD holiday initiative

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police have placed more than 400 arrests and more than 3,000 citations in this year's holiday initiative. Officers patrolled high-traffic shopping areas since Thanksgiving in an effort to respond to potential issues and prevent crime during the holiday season. Throughout the initiative,...
news3lv.com

Man found shot to death near Tropicana, Rainbow

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating a homicide in a Spring Valley neighborhood Saturday night. The incident was reported in the 7100 block of Topeka Drive, near Tropicana Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. In a statement, LVMPD said they got a call around...
news3lv.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash, first traffic fatality of 2023

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in the southeast valley. Officers responded to a motorcycle that hit a fixed object at the intersection of Annie Oakley Drive and E. Harmon Avenue around 12:36 a.m. on Sunday. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, a...
The Associated Press

2 killed by SUV near downtown Las Vegas casinos; driver held

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man and a woman from New Mexico were struck and killed by an SUV while crossing a busy street against a “don’t walk” signal at the downtown Fremont Street Experience casino mall, authorities in Las Vegas said Friday. William Clayton Baxter Jr, 44, and Kristie Eileen Baxter, 51, from Hobbs, New Mexico, died Wednesday of multiple blunt force injuries and their deaths were ruled an accident, the Clark County coroner said. Police and coroner representatives said they did not have information whether the two were related. Police and a prosecutor said Thursday the driver, Mykael Lanice-Lynn Terrell, 28, of Las Vegas, left the scene of the crash before she was stopped, arrested and jailed on suspicion of driving under the influence, reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident. Police said William Baxter was pronounced dead at the scene, at Fremont and 4th streets, and Kristie Baxter was pronounced dead at a hospital.
news3lv.com

Police investigate stabbing near W. Charleston, Main Street

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are on scene of a stabbing near 15 W. Charleston Boulevard and S. Main Street. Officers responded after a man walked into the business saying someone stabbed him. The victim was found bleeding from his stomach and was transported to the hospital. The investigation...
8 News Now

Las Vegas police shoot, kill suspect following road rage incident

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police officers shot and killed a suspect following a road rage incident and vehicle chase Friday morning, they announced in a news conference. Officers were alerted of road rage near Charleston and Lamb boulevards at 11:01 a.m. where the suspect pointed a firearm at the victim. Police arrived […]
news3lv.com

Car crashes into hair salon in Pahrump

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are responding after a car crashed into a hair salon in Pahrump on Saturday. The Nye County Sheriff's Office said deputies were on scene at the Supercuts at Pahrump Valley Highway and Basin Avenue. There were no further details provided and it's unclear what...
news3lv.com

Smoke advisory issued for New Years Eve and Day in Las Vegas valley

Las Vegas (KSNV) — In anticipation of the annual New Year's Eve fireworks show, Clark County has issued a smoke advisory for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Fireworks can lead to elevated particles in the air, which can impact the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.
straightarrownews.com

Sheriff turned Gov. Joe Lombardo wants to crack down on Nevada crime

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, a Republican, unseated the incumbent governor of Nevada, Democrat Steve Sisolak. He won by about a percentage point in November. Lombardo is a veteran. He served in the Army, the National Guard and the Army Reserve. He began his law enforcement career with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department before being elected sheriff.
