Las Vegas driver accused of his 2nd fatal DUI crash was able to rent car because his license was not revoked for months after his 4th DUI
A Las Vegas man is accused of his second fatal DUI charge – his fifth DUI overall. He was able to rent a car because his license was not revoked for months after his fourth DUI.
‘High-risk’ stop of stolen vehicle shuts down both sides of I-15
Two individuals are in custody after a high-risk stop of a stolen vehicle shut down both sides of the I-15 around 6 p.m. on Dec. 31, according to Utah Highway Patrol.
New Mexico couple killed in Las Vegas, Nevada, crash
One died on scene; one at the hospital.
news3lv.com
488 arrests, more than 3,000 citations issued in LVMPD holiday initiative
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police have placed more than 400 arrests and more than 3,000 citations in this year's holiday initiative. Officers patrolled high-traffic shopping areas since Thanksgiving in an effort to respond to potential issues and prevent crime during the holiday season. Throughout the initiative,...
Stolen vehicle incident temporarily closes I-15 in southern Utah
Man and woman barricaded themselves inside a vehicle stolen in Las Vegas prompting the closure of I-15 in both directions
news3lv.com
Free and discounted NYE rides to deter impaired drivers on Las Vegas roads
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Various discounted or free New Year’s Eve promotions are available for Las Vegas locals and visitors to use over the holiday weekend to not drive impaired on the streets and highways. Las Vegas attorney, Sam Ryan Heidari, owner of the Heidari Law Firm is...
North Las Vegas police arrest suspect in November deadly shooting
North Las Vegas police have arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting that occurred last month.
news3lv.com
Man found shot to death near Tropicana, Rainbow
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating a homicide in a Spring Valley neighborhood Saturday night. The incident was reported in the 7100 block of Topeka Drive, near Tropicana Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. In a statement, LVMPD said they got a call around...
news3lv.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash, first traffic fatality of 2023
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in the southeast valley. Officers responded to a motorcycle that hit a fixed object at the intersection of Annie Oakley Drive and E. Harmon Avenue around 12:36 a.m. on Sunday. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, a...
KTNV
One juvenile dead, two injured following crash on Christmas, Nevada State Police say
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A juvenile has died, and two others are injured, following a crash on Las Vegas Boulevard and Mile Marker 12, according to Nevada State Police. Preliminary investigation revealed on December 25, at approximately 2:50 p.m. the Nevada State Police responded to reports of the fatal crash.
2 killed by SUV near downtown Las Vegas casinos; driver held
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man and a woman from New Mexico were struck and killed by an SUV while crossing a busy street against a “don’t walk” signal at the downtown Fremont Street Experience casino mall, authorities in Las Vegas said Friday. William Clayton Baxter Jr, 44, and Kristie Eileen Baxter, 51, from Hobbs, New Mexico, died Wednesday of multiple blunt force injuries and their deaths were ruled an accident, the Clark County coroner said. Police and coroner representatives said they did not have information whether the two were related. Police and a prosecutor said Thursday the driver, Mykael Lanice-Lynn Terrell, 28, of Las Vegas, left the scene of the crash before she was stopped, arrested and jailed on suspicion of driving under the influence, reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident. Police said William Baxter was pronounced dead at the scene, at Fremont and 4th streets, and Kristie Baxter was pronounced dead at a hospital.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police recognize longtime department leaders during retirement ceremony
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is saying goodbye to some longtime department leaders. On Thursday, LVMPD shared some photos from a retirement celebration held for several employees. Collectively, they have all dedicated 94 years of service to the department. MORE ON NEWS 3...
news3lv.com
Police investigate stabbing near W. Charleston, Main Street
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are on scene of a stabbing near 15 W. Charleston Boulevard and S. Main Street. Officers responded after a man walked into the business saying someone stabbed him. The victim was found bleeding from his stomach and was transported to the hospital. The investigation...
Las Vegas police shoot, kill suspect following road rage incident
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police officers shot and killed a suspect following a road rage incident and vehicle chase Friday morning, they announced in a news conference. Officers were alerted of road rage near Charleston and Lamb boulevards at 11:01 a.m. where the suspect pointed a firearm at the victim. Police arrived […]
Family searches for answers 1 month after Las Vegas father of 4 is killed in stabbing
A Las Vegas family is asking for help in getting any information that could lead to the arrest of a person who killed their loved one.
news3lv.com
Car crashes into hair salon in Pahrump
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are responding after a car crashed into a hair salon in Pahrump on Saturday. The Nye County Sheriff's Office said deputies were on scene at the Supercuts at Pahrump Valley Highway and Basin Avenue. There were no further details provided and it's unclear what...
UPDATE: Storm knocks out power to 53K customers in Northern Nevada, closes highways on New Year’s Eve
About 53,000 customers are without power in widespread power outages in the Reno area, and NV Energy advises that service might not be restored until Sunday afternoon.
news3lv.com
Smoke advisory issued for New Years Eve and Day in Las Vegas valley
Las Vegas (KSNV) — In anticipation of the annual New Year's Eve fireworks show, Clark County has issued a smoke advisory for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Fireworks can lead to elevated particles in the air, which can impact the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.
straightarrownews.com
Sheriff turned Gov. Joe Lombardo wants to crack down on Nevada crime
Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, a Republican, unseated the incumbent governor of Nevada, Democrat Steve Sisolak. He won by about a percentage point in November. Lombardo is a veteran. He served in the Army, the National Guard and the Army Reserve. He began his law enforcement career with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department before being elected sheriff.
news3lv.com
WATCH: Las Vegas rings in 2023 with spectacular fireworks show
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Happy New Year, Las Vegas!. The city kicked off the beginning of 2023 with parties, celebrations, and a spectacular fireworks show. Watch the full fireworks show in the video above.
