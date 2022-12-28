LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man and a woman from New Mexico were struck and killed by an SUV while crossing a busy street against a “don’t walk” signal at the downtown Fremont Street Experience casino mall, authorities in Las Vegas said Friday. William Clayton Baxter Jr, 44, and Kristie Eileen Baxter, 51, from Hobbs, New Mexico, died Wednesday of multiple blunt force injuries and their deaths were ruled an accident, the Clark County coroner said. Police and coroner representatives said they did not have information whether the two were related. Police and a prosecutor said Thursday the driver, Mykael Lanice-Lynn Terrell, 28, of Las Vegas, left the scene of the crash before she was stopped, arrested and jailed on suspicion of driving under the influence, reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident. Police said William Baxter was pronounced dead at the scene, at Fremont and 4th streets, and Kristie Baxter was pronounced dead at a hospital.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO