Georgia State

Washington Examiner

House Democrats ripped for attacking Supreme Court and GOP justices

Democrats are using their last days in control of the House to step up attacks on the newly conservative Supreme Court, prompting an unusual and intense pushback — right to their face. This morning, in a politically charged House Judiciary Committee hearing expected to include allegations of politicking by...
Nevada Current

A judge in Texas uses a recent Supreme Court ruling to say domestic abusers can keep their guns

Policy, politics and progressive commentary For a large part of the history of the United States, domestic abuse was tolerated under the nation’s legal system. There were few laws criminalizing domestic violence, and enforcement of the existing laws was rare. It was only in the past few decades that laws criminalizing domestic violence came to be widespread and enforced. But […] The post A judge in Texas uses a recent Supreme Court ruling to say domestic abusers can keep their guns appeared first on Nevada Current.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Judge finds Indiana’s Republican attorney general repeatedly violated state law in high-profile abortion case

A state judge in Indiana found that Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita repeatedly violated state law by publicly discussing details of his investigation into an obstetrician-gynecologist targeted by GOP officials and right-wing media after she provided abortion care to a 10-year-old rape survivor.Judge Heather Welch found that Mr Rokita caused “irreparable harm” to Dr Caitlin Bernard’s reputation with his “unlawful breaches” of confidentiality provisions after he discussed his investigation on national news and in the press.But the ruling on 2 December denied Dr Bernard’s request for a preliminary injunction into the investigation because Mr Rokita had filed an administrative...
INDIANA STATE
Walter Rhein

Opinion: It's Cruel and Disrespectful to Say, “Abortion Is Murder”

I have a friend who suffered the extreme trauma of a complicated pregnancy. Her doctor concluded the pregnancy represented an extreme risk to her life. This friend already had two children. Along with her family, she made the heartbreaking decision of having to abort the pregnancy. This was a medical decision she had to take to save her life.
New York Post

George Santos may pose ‘espionage threat’ due to murky background, intelligence expert warns

A longtime Pentagon official warned Wednesday that Rep.-elect George Santos (R-Nassau) poses an unprecedented challenge to national security given his recent admitted lying about his background, mysterious finances and potential access to government secrets after he takes office in January. “Every congressman has eligibility for access to classified information and that terrifies security professionals, because they haven’t been really reviewed for it,” Dan Meyer, now the managing director of the law firm Tully Rinckey’s Washington DC office, told The Post. “We don’t know whether they’re a potential espionage threat.” Reporting by The Post and other media outlets has highlighted how Santos...

