Tullahoma, TN

New York Post

Kathy Hochul sworn in to full four-year term as governor while fights loom with legislators

Gov. Hochul was sworn into office Sunday after becoming the first woman in state history to win a full four-year term as governor. “It’s a rough and tumble job for a woman, but I got steel running in my veins,” Hochul said in a roughly 30-minute inaugural speech delivered in Albany. “I’m ready to take on the fight.” The newly elected Democrat – who replaced disgraced ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo after his 2021 resignation – memorialized the occasion by donning a white dress in honor of 20th century suffragettes while talking big about plans for a new term following an unexpectedly close...
Houston Chronicle

Ex-Capitol police chief: FBI, DHS, Pentagon failed on Jan. 6

WASHINGTON - In a new firsthand account of the frantic efforts of Capitol Police officers to protect Congress and themselves from an armed mob on Jan. 6, 2021, the department's former chief blames cascading government failures for allowing the brutal melee. The federal government's multibillion-dollar security network, built after 9/11...
Houston Chronicle

The talented Mr. Santos: A congressman-elect's unraveling web of deception

The Republican who won a congressional seat on Long Island before his claims of being a wealthy, biracial, Ukrainian descendant of Holocaust survivors were debunked had, for a while, been generally consistent about two details in his improbable life: He has long said his first name is George and his last name is Santos.

