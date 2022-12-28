ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parade

15 Best Montessori Toys for 2-Year-Olds

By Karina Antenucci
Parade
Parade
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Si4xo_0jwh0EUI00

There are two key parts to Montessori toys for 2-year-olds. The first is that Montessori toys for toddlers are usually made of natural materials and favor wood and metal over plastic. The second is that they promote experimentation, imagination, learning through play and using critical skills. This means that you'll never find a screen on a Montessori toy for little ones.

In this roundup of the 15 best Montessori toys for 2-year-olds, we've included amazing developmentally appropriate finds that both teach and entertain young kids. Some of these toys may work better for younger 2-year-olds, while they can grow into the other options as they age.

Here at Parade.com, we're all about sharing products we love with our audience. When you make a purchase on an item seen on this page, we may earn a commission, however, all picks are independently chosen unless otherwise mentioned.

The Best Montessori Toys For 2-Year-Olds

1. Ultimate Art Easel, $229 at West Elm

A sturdy easel with multiple tiers serves your little artist well as they create art. It offers both a blackboard and a whiteboard option, as well as a pull-down paper roll and built-in water cup holders for less-mess painting. The second tier can serve as a catchall for completed artworks and the bottom stores supplies. Ultimate Art Easel, $229 at West Elm

2. Montessori Woodwerks Nature Blocks, $149.95 at Fat Brain Toys

Not your average blocks set, this one makes kids use their noggins with its unique, organic angles. The 75-piece, all-wood set features multiple colors and encourages fine-motor and critical-thinking skills as children experiment with weight, size and balance. Plus, it has lasting power in the toy cabinet beyond age two. Montessori Woodwerks Nature Blocks, $149.95 at Fat Brain Toys

3. Baking and Fractions, $49.95 at KiwiCo

Play-based learning at its best, this box lets your toddler bake a cake. It brings together all the tools, including recipe cards, a wooden mixer, a brown sugar bag, brown sugar, white flour pom poms, milk bottle, butter slices, eggs and spatulas. The final product is a cake with candles. Baking and Fractions, $49.95 at KiwiCo

4. Lovevery Post & Play Peg People Toy, $26.99 at Target

Your young 2-year-old will love this set of seven wooden peg dolls made from FSC-certified, sustainably sourced wood and water-based, non-toxic finishes. Little will they know that it provides fine-motor-skills practice for the pincer grasp that they will need later for writing in school. Lovevery Post & Play Peg People Toy, $26.99 at Target

5. Toddler Busy Board Montessori Sensory Toys, $10.48 at Temu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23yzgC_0jwh0EUI00
Temu

It's a busy board for your busy bee that will grow with them. This totally portable toy is a great option to bring on travels or to entertain at a restaurant (instead of a tablet). It provides hands-on fun and an introduction to buckles, zippers, the days of the week, a clock, the alphabet and numbers 0-10 and more. Toddler Busy Board Montessori Sensory Toys, $10.48 at Temu

6. Melissa & Doug 6-Piece Pretend Cleaning Play Set, $24.99 on Amazon

Start them young! This cute play set offers all the essentials for a clean home, such as mop, broom and duster. It helps kids imitate grownups and build confidence. A helpful organizing stand keeps the items in one place. Melissa & Doug 6-Piece Pretend Cleaning Play Set, $24.99 on Amazon

7. Farmers Market, $27.95 at KiwiCo

Kids can start their own farm stand or play farming with this sweet fruits and vegetables set. The craft kit comes with materials that can be shaped into tomatoes, carrots, peas and corn. It also includes beads, fluff, pipe cleaners and other craft supplies that kids can use to assemble the produce items. It comes with produce baskets and play money for the full farmers market experience. Farmers Market, $27.95 at KiwiCo

8. EverEarth Jr. Ramp Racer Race Track for Toddlers, $39.99 on Amazon

Busy parents will appreciate that this quality wooden, non-toxic toddler race car set comes fully assembled and won't take up a ton of space at 11 inches tall. Race four cars from the top to bottom, one level at a time, for oodles of 2-year-old fun. EverEarth Jr. Ramp Racer Race Track for Toddlers, $39.99 on Amazon

9. Pikler Climbing Foldable Triangle, $365 at Wiwiurka

As soon as they can walk, your little monkey wants to climb too. Direct them off the furniture and toward this developmentally appropriate climbing triangle that teaches them their capabilities and limits. It's foldable, so you can put it away when it's not in use. Plus, it comes in an array of colors that range from pastels to sunset hues. Pikler Climbing Foldable Triangle, $365 at Wiwiurka

10. Manhattan Toy Musical Chicken Wooden Instrument, $39.49 on Amazon

Bring the joy of DIY music making into the house with this chicken-tastic musical activity center. The interactive musical toy features a xylophone, removable maraca tail, clacking wings and a cymbal topper. Manhattan Toy Musical Chicken Wooden Instrument, $39.49 on Amazon

11. Melissa & Doug Latches Wooden Activity Board, $15.44 on Amazon

With this wooden activity board, kiddos learn a valuable life skill: how to open various latches. Each latch, numbered 1-6, opens up a window or door to reveal a cute animal picture. Melissa & Doug Latches Wooden Activity Board, $15.44 on Amazon

12. Manhattan Toys Deep Sea Adventure, $99.42 on Amazon

Two-year-olds will dive into the underwater world with this aquatic activity table. The wooden toddler table showcases fish sliders, bead runs, spinning gears, springy coral and clacking clams to help develop motor skills and provide tons of under-the-sea-themed entertainment. Manhattan Toys Deep Sea Adventure, $99.42 on Amazon

13. Ouriky Busy Board Wooden Travel Toy, $21.99 on Amazon

This natural wood busy board toy is a Montessori option that you can easily pack inside a bag. Perfect for on-the-go entertainment, your child will love playing with the switches and buttons. It incorporates a little light and sound to go along with the features. Ouriky Busy Board Wooden Travel Toy, $21.99 on Amazon

14. The World of Eric Carle Lacing Cards, $19.45 on Amazon

These 12 adorable animal cards are straight out of your kiddo's favorite Eric Carle books. Here, they get to lace string through each card to build dexterity and focus. The World of Eric Carle Lacing Cards, $19.45 on Amazon

15. Montessori Letter Work, $9.39 on Amazon

Based on the Montessori method, this educational activity book features textures for little readers to touch and trace. Each letter also includes a familiar object that shares its sound. This book will help toddlers begin to make the connection between letters and their sounds. Montessori Letter Work, $9.39 on Amazon

Next up, here are the 15 Best Montessori Toys for 1-Year-Olds

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

Your Winter Wardrobe Is Missing Fleece-lined Leggings! Here Are 17 Best Styles for Every Budget

Even if you don’t live in a place where you can make a snowman, there’s a good chance that your wardrobe changes a bit during the winter time. This could mean fishing your heavier coats out of storage in anticipation of chilly evenings, or replacing those old wool socks that have served you well year after year. One item of clothing that often gets forgotten until you’re getting dressed — and dreading an icy forecast — are fleece lined leggings.
SheKnows

Giada De Laurentiis' 2-Step Cocktail Is the Perfect Light & Refreshing Drink to Toast the Beginning of 2023

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. We know alcohol may be one of the last things you probably want to hear after New Year’s Eve, but we’re not talking about a super hard liquor your friend concocted on a whim. This light cocktail is perfect for that brunch date, and it’s made by Giada De Laurentiis. On Dec 31, 2022, De Laurentiis uploaded a gorgeous, aesthetically-pleasing photo of her new, refreshing cocktail recipe you can still enjoy after New Year’s Eve. She posted it with the caption,...
Parade

One Easy Resolution for 2023? Delete All of Your Unread Emails With Just a Couple of Clicks

How many times have you simply left all of your unimportant or promotional emails unread? Then, they pile up into a long scrolling list that you don't have the time to go through and delete. What if you could clear out that endless list in just a matter of seconds? Luckily, there is an easy way to do just that! Here's what you need to know about how to delete your unread emails in Gmail.
Parade

70 Best Wayfair After-Christmas Deals That Could Beat Black Friday Prices

It's almost time to say goodbye to 2022! However, it doesn't mean you have to part with the great deals from the holiday season. You still have time to partake in some of the best savings around online and in-store at your favorite retailers on things like TVs, headphones, bedding, vacuums and more.
Parade

Parade

72K+
Followers
16K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy