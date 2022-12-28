There are two key parts to Montessori toys for 2-year-olds. The first is that Montessori toys for toddlers are usually made of natural materials and favor wood and metal over plastic. The second is that they promote experimentation, imagination, learning through play and using critical skills. This means that you'll never find a screen on a Montessori toy for little ones.

In this roundup of the 15 best Montessori toys for 2-year-olds, we've included amazing developmentally appropriate finds that both teach and entertain young kids. Some of these toys may work better for younger 2-year-olds, while they can grow into the other options as they age.

Here at Parade.com, we're all about sharing products we love with our audience. When you make a purchase on an item seen on this page, we may earn a commission, however, all picks are independently chosen unless otherwise mentioned.

The Best Montessori Toys For 2-Year-Olds

A sturdy easel with multiple tiers serves your little artist well as they create art. It offers both a blackboard and a whiteboard option, as well as a pull-down paper roll and built-in water cup holders for less-mess painting. The second tier can serve as a catchall for completed artworks and the bottom stores supplies. Ultimate Art Easel, $229 at West Elm

Not your average blocks set, this one makes kids use their noggins with its unique, organic angles. The 75-piece, all-wood set features multiple colors and encourages fine-motor and critical-thinking skills as children experiment with weight, size and balance. Plus, it has lasting power in the toy cabinet beyond age two. Montessori Woodwerks Nature Blocks, $149.95 at Fat Brain Toys

Play-based learning at its best, this box lets your toddler bake a cake. It brings together all the tools, including recipe cards, a wooden mixer, a brown sugar bag, brown sugar, white flour pom poms, milk bottle, butter slices, eggs and spatulas. The final product is a cake with candles. Baking and Fractions, $49.95 at KiwiCo

Your young 2-year-old will love this set of seven wooden peg dolls made from FSC-certified, sustainably sourced wood and water-based, non-toxic finishes. Little will they know that it provides fine-motor-skills practice for the pincer grasp that they will need later for writing in school. Lovevery Post & Play Peg People Toy, $26.99 at Target

Temu

It's a busy board for your busy bee that will grow with them. This totally portable toy is a great option to bring on travels or to entertain at a restaurant (instead of a tablet). It provides hands-on fun and an introduction to buckles, zippers, the days of the week, a clock, the alphabet and numbers 0-10 and more. Toddler Busy Board Montessori Sensory Toys, $10.48 at Temu

Start them young! This cute play set offers all the essentials for a clean home, such as mop, broom and duster. It helps kids imitate grownups and build confidence. A helpful organizing stand keeps the items in one place. Melissa & Doug 6-Piece Pretend Cleaning Play Set, $24.99 on Amazon

Kids can start their own farm stand or play farming with this sweet fruits and vegetables set. The craft kit comes with materials that can be shaped into tomatoes, carrots, peas and corn. It also includes beads, fluff, pipe cleaners and other craft supplies that kids can use to assemble the produce items. It comes with produce baskets and play money for the full farmers market experience. Farmers Market, $27.95 at KiwiCo

Busy parents will appreciate that this quality wooden, non-toxic toddler race car set comes fully assembled and won't take up a ton of space at 11 inches tall. Race four cars from the top to bottom, one level at a time, for oodles of 2-year-old fun. EverEarth Jr. Ramp Racer Race Track for Toddlers, $39.99 on Amazon

As soon as they can walk, your little monkey wants to climb too. Direct them off the furniture and toward this developmentally appropriate climbing triangle that teaches them their capabilities and limits. It's foldable, so you can put it away when it's not in use. Plus, it comes in an array of colors that range from pastels to sunset hues. Pikler Climbing Foldable Triangle, $365 at Wiwiurka

Bring the joy of DIY music making into the house with this chicken-tastic musical activity center. The interactive musical toy features a xylophone, removable maraca tail, clacking wings and a cymbal topper. Manhattan Toy Musical Chicken Wooden Instrument, $39.49 on Amazon

With this wooden activity board, kiddos learn a valuable life skill: how to open various latches. Each latch, numbered 1-6, opens up a window or door to reveal a cute animal picture. Melissa & Doug Latches Wooden Activity Board, $15.44 on Amazon

Two-year-olds will dive into the underwater world with this aquatic activity table. The wooden toddler table showcases fish sliders, bead runs, spinning gears, springy coral and clacking clams to help develop motor skills and provide tons of under-the-sea-themed entertainment. Manhattan Toys Deep Sea Adventure, $99.42 on Amazon

This natural wood busy board toy is a Montessori option that you can easily pack inside a bag. Perfect for on-the-go entertainment, your child will love playing with the switches and buttons. It incorporates a little light and sound to go along with the features. Ouriky Busy Board Wooden Travel Toy, $21.99 on Amazon

These 12 adorable animal cards are straight out of your kiddo's favorite Eric Carle books. Here, they get to lace string through each card to build dexterity and focus. The World of Eric Carle Lacing Cards, $19.45 on Amazon

Based on the Montessori method, this educational activity book features textures for little readers to touch and trace. Each letter also includes a familiar object that shares its sound. This book will help toddlers begin to make the connection between letters and their sounds. Montessori Letter Work, $9.39 on Amazon

Next up, here are the 15 Best Montessori Toys for 1-Year-Olds