ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parade

Bindi Irwin Reads to Daughter in Endearing Family Snapshots

By Carly Silva
Parade
Parade
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23OkvV_0jwh00DN00
John Wolfsohn/Getty Images

Bindi Irwin is sharing a glimpse at her sweet Christmas morning with her adorable little family. The 24-year-old mama took her social media followers inside her holiday weekend with husband Chandler Powell and daughter Grace Warrior in a new series of precious photos from their Christmas day.

In the wholesome snaps, Irwin and Powell are seen circling around their 21-month-old daughter as they read her the children's book Doug the Pug and the Kindness Crew.

The picture book tells the story of the titular pug who goes on an adventure through town to share kindness and "paw-sitivity" with everyone he meets, per Scholastic. It also features intricate and colorful illustrations by Lavaya Naidu.

"Our Christmas ❤️ Grace’s new words “Doug Pug” - all morning," the Crikey! It's The Irwins star captioned her Instagram post, which featured images of the family-of-three posing for a series of festive smiling snaps.

"Love this little family ❤️" one fan gushed in the comments on Irwin's post, while someone else wrote, "The sweetest! ❤️"

Even the official Instagram account for Doug the Pug left a message under the post, writing, "I am honored!!! ❤️ love u all!"

Irwin has previously expressed the importance of teaching her daughter about books and reading, especially after the zookeeper wrote the foreword for the fifth volume of Good Night Stories from Rebel Girls: 100 Inspiring Changemakers.

"I'm excited for my beautiful daughter to read this series as she grows up, as I know she'll be empowered by the incredible stories shared," Irwin told People in October. "Grace already has such a strong and independent personality. My hope is that she feels supported to undertake and accomplish anything she sets her mind to."

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman’s Daughter Sunday, 14, Is Almost As Tall As Mom Arriving In Sydney With Sister Faith, 12, & Parents

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban made sure to be together for the holidays as the adorable couple reunited at the Sydney airport on Saturday, Dec. 17. The Oscar winner and her country music crooning hubby held hands while making it a family affair, with daughters Sunday, 14, and Faith, 12, tagging along in a rare public outing. Looking casually chic, Nicole kept a low profile in a baseball hat and dark overcoat as Keith matched in a cap and black jacket.
thebrag.com

Robert Irwin opens up about ‘devastating’ family issues

Things got emotional when Robert Irwin stopped by The Project over the weekend. Steve Irwin’s conservationist son was guest host on Sunday, joining the show to talk about a wide range of topics including the Socceroos’ heroic 2022 World Cup run. Irwin also discussed the serious subject of...
Us Weekly

Kendra Wilkinson Shares Rare Photo With Kids Hank and Alijah All Grown Up: ‘Happy Holidays’

Courtesy of Kendra Wilkinson/Instagram Not-so-Lil' Hank! Kendra Wilkinson shared a rare photo with her two children, Hank and Alijah, and the kids are all grown up. “Happy Holidays,” the Kendra Sells Hollywood star, 37 — who shares 12-year-old Hank and 8-year-old Alijah with ex-husband Hank Baskett — wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, December 20, alongside […]
HAWAII STATE
People

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore Smile with Daughter Tallulah in Holiday Photo: 'I Love My Parents'

The entire Willis-Moore clan appeared to get together for a family dinner, including Tallulah Willis' dog Pilaf Tallulah Belle Willis is sharing her love for her parents Bruce Willis and Demi Moore! On Wednesday, Tallulah, 28, shared a photo on Instagram of herself, her dog Pilaf and Moore, 60, snuggling up to each other, while Bruce, 60, and Pilaf appear to lock eyes. "the laser beam communication between Pilaf and Papa is stunning 🤭🥰," Tallulah wrote in the caption to the photo, which shows the three family members together...
HollywoodLife

Kurt Russell & Goldie Hawn’s Son Wyatt, 36, Looks Just Like Dad While Skiing In Aspen: Photos

Wyatt Russell is his father, actor Kurt Russell‘s, lookalike in snapshots from their Aspen, Colo. skip trip, on Wednesday, Dec. 28. In images obtained by the Daily Mail that can be seen here, the pair headed towards some ski slopes making similar fatigued facial expressions as they carried their skis on their shoulders. Wyatt, 36, is 71-year-old Kurt’s only biological son with his partner of more than 30 years, Goldie Hawn. Kurt also raised Goldie’s two kids, actor Oliver Hudson and Golden Globe-winning actress Kate Hudson.
ASPEN, CO
HollywoodLife

Kate Hudson Is Escorted By Lookalike Son Ryder, 18, Honored At 2022 UNCA Awards: Photos

Kate Hudson had the very best date on her arm at the 2022 UNCA Awards! She was escorted by her 18-year-old son Ryder Robinson at the high-profile United Nations Correspondents Association event, held on Friday, December 9 at Cipriani in New York. In pics, Ryder, whom Kate shares with ex Chris Robinson, offered his arm to the Bride Wars star, 43. He looked dapper in a fully buttoned black suit with a white collared shirt. Kate looked radiant in a white, floor length gown with a plunging neckline and peekaboo navel cutout. She accessorized with gold details on the dress itself, along with matching gold earrings, heels, and clutch. Kate rocked a perfectly glam makeup look in brown tones and wore her famously blond locks brushed away from her face. She received the Global Citizen of the Year Award at the ceremony.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Actress Ruth Madoc Dies After Shocking Fall

Actress Ruth Madoc has died aged 79 after being rushed to hospital following a fall and telling her fans not to worry. The Welsh actress was best known for playing Gladys Pugh in the show Hi-de-Hi! from 1980 to 1988. She passed away on Friday after being taken to hospital after a fall and being forced to pull out of a pantomime. Before her death she wrote on Instagram, saying “Hiya everyone please don’t worry! I’m well and I’ll soon be back to normal, but unfortunately @princesstheatretorquay won’t get to have The Empress Gladys in the Panto this Christmas!!! I’m doing really well and will soon be back to normal.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruth Madoc (@ruthmadocofficial) Read it at The Sun
HollywoodLife

Melanie Griffith, 65, Rocks Jeans As She Walks Her Dog In New Photos

Melanie Griffith dressed for the chilly elements of Southern California in December on Monday (Dec. 19). The 65-year-old star of Doby Double, Working Girl, and The Disaster Artist ran some errands while rocking a pair of faded jeans and a cream leather jacket in West Hollywood. However, she wasn’t out and about by herself. Joining her for this trip was her small pup, who got some exercise after Melanie picked up lunch from Petrossian Restaurant & Boutique.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
AOL Corp

Kathie Lee Gifford reacts to daughter Cassidy's pregnancy news

Kathie Lee Gifford is celebrating the best gift of all ahead of Christmas. The former TODAY co-host shared her joy on Instagram over the weekend about the news that her daughter, Cassidy, 29, is pregnant with her first child. "Beyond thrilled for my darling girl @cassidygiff and @letsgetwierda What a...
People

Serena Williams Surprises Daughter Olympia with 'Special' Party — and a Visit from Moana!

"We don’t need a reason or a special occasion we make everyday as special and memorable as we can," Serena Williams shared on Instagram Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian love to make every day special for their little girl. The retired tennis pro, 41, and the Reddit co-founder, 39, surprised daughter Olympia, 5, on Wednesday with a "special" party where Disney's Moana made a guest appearance. Williams shared a series of snaps from the party on Instagram, which showed Olympia smiling alongside Moana and her parents as the group of four...
HollywoodLife

Richard Gere, 73, Wife Alejandra Silva, 39, & Rarely Seen Sons Send Holiday Greetings: Photo

Richard Gere, 73, and his wife Alejandra Silva, 39, have wished fans a Merry Christmas with a rare picture of their family! The happy couple took to Instagram on Dec. 24 with a sweet snapshot of them on a dock with their two sons, 3-and-a-half-year-old Alexander and their 2-year-old son whom they welcomed in April 2020 and whose name is not known. “Merry Christmas … from our family to yours,” they captioned the photo, which was shared on Alejandra’s page.
People

Simone Biles Shares Stunning Photos from Her Engagement Shoot: 'The Best Part of Me Is You'

The Olympic gold medalist and the Houston Texans safety have documented their road to the altar since announcing their engagement in February Simone Biles is sharing the love she has for fiancé Jonathan Owens. In a carousel of images and a sweet video posted on Instagram of her Christmas-themed engagement shoot with the Houston Texans safety, the 25-year-old Olympic gold medalist is seemingly enjoying her new status as the future Mrs. Owens. "The best part of me is you ENGAGEMENT SHOOT 💍🤍🦋" Biles wrote in the caption. In the romantic...
HOUSTON, TX
People

Broadway Actor Quentin Oliver Lee Dead at 34, Wife Says She 'Held His Hand Tight' in Final Moments

The late actor revealed in June that he was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer Broadway actor Quentin Oliver Lee has died after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer. He was 34. His wife, Angie Lee Graham, announced the news in a post on his Instagram account on Thursday, writing that Lee died that morning in what was "the most beautiful moment" of her life. "I saw his last breaths, held his hand tight, and felt his heartbeat slowly drift away," she wrote. "He had a smile on...
Popculture

John Wayne's Granddaughter and Her Baby Fall Ill Ahead of Christmas

Jennifer Wayne, the granddaughter of legendary actor John Wayne and a member of country stars Runaway June, is having a less-than-ideal holiday weekend. As the country star shared on Instagram, she and her baby girl are dealing with an illness. As Wayne shares on Instagram, her baby girl had a...
OK! Magazine

Jordin Sparks Admits She Still Only Wants 1 Kid With Husband Dana Isaiah: 'I Want To Be A Fully Present Mom'

Jordin Sparks is a proud mom to son DJ, whom she shares with husband Dana Isaiah, but she still isn't interested in expanding her brood even further. "Nope, not changing my mind! I'm still good. DJ is everything and more, and I couldn't ask for anything else. We're good with just one kid," the 32-year-old, who teamed up with Robitussin, a brand that believes there is power in every voice and recognizes the importance of giving everyone an opportunity to have theirs be heard, to shine a light on youth voices and the power of the performing arts through a...
People

Jamie Lee Curtis Says She Wishes Late Mom Janet Leigh 'Could See the Beautiful Family That I Have'

Jamie Lee Curtis wrote on Instagram Wednesday that she wishes her late mom Janet Leigh could see "that her two daughters are well and thriving" Jamie Lee Curtis is reflecting on how she would share her life with her late mom Janet Leigh if she were still alive today. On Wednesday, the actress shared an Instagram carousel of multiple Variety covers showcasing several of the magazine's recent picks for "The 100 Greatest Movies of All Time," leading with Leigh's classic Psycho. In the famous black-and-white still from the 1960...
The Independent

Jean Smart opens up about being ‘very lonely’ after husband’s unexpected death

Jean Smart has opened up about grief a year and a half after the death of her husband.The Hacks star was in the middle of shooting the Emmy-nominated comedy’s debut season in March 2021 when her husband, Richard Gilliland, died unexpectedly of a heart condition, aged 71.“He made me laugh all the time. That’s going to be hard to live without,” she said at the time, adding that she never would’ve “dreamed” it would’ve happened “so soon”. Now, more than a year after his passing, Smart, 71, spoke with Rolling Stone about the loneliness of her “new life”.“I find...
People

Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Poses with Tarek and Kids in Annual Matching Christmas Pajama Photo

Heather Rae El Moussa and husband Tarek El Moussa are preparing to welcome their baby boy in early 2023, joining Tarek's older kids, Brayden, 7, and Taylor, 12 Heather Rae El Moussa is excited to continue with a sweet family tradition. The pregnant Selling Sunset realtor, 35, has been teasing her family's annual Christmas pajama photoshoot on Instagram, finally revealing this year's photos on Thursday. "Happy holidays from the El Moussas ❤️🎁🎄 This might've been our favorite jammy picture day ever. It was impromptu, and it was fun!!" Heather's bump...
People

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka Celebrate Christmas with Their Twins and 3 Dogs: 'Much Love'

The How I Met Your Mother alum and his husband celebrated the holiday with their 12-year-old twins, Harper Grace and Gideon Scott, in addition to the family's three dogs Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's family went all out for Christmas. The How I Met Your Mother alum, 49, and his husband, 47, celebrated the holiday with a family photo featuring their 12-year-old twins, Harper Grace and Gideon Scott, as well as the brood's three dogs. "Merry Christmas and much love from Ella, David, Gideon, Spike, Papa, Harper and Gidget," Harris...
Parade

Parade

72K+
Followers
16K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy